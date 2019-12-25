QTS Realty: An Overvalued Data Center REIT

It seems the trees are growing to the sky for data center REITs.

Data Center REITs

Data center REITs own and manage facilities that customers use to safely store data. Data center REITs offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security.

Data centers are one of the most rapidly growing of all REIT sectors.

Between the constant access to information via our wireless phones and devices, the proliferation of streaming media, and the abundance of smart-home technology, the amount of data consumed daily continues to grow exponentially. The job of storing, securing, processing, and providing access to that information often falls on data centers owned by REITs. These data centers house the servers and network equipment that support modern communications and the internet-of-things.

Data centers provide the real estate to house a highly reliable, secure environment for communications and data, including cooling and electrical power systems as well as backup generators and redundant systems to protect networks in the event of flooding, hurricanes, or other disasters. Systems are scalable to accommodate any size user, with connections to other users inside the same data center, elsewhere in the United States, across the globe or in the cloud.

At the sector level, data center REITs are in a unique position to flourish given the continued technological evolution that is creating a secular demand boom in data storage and connection.

Data centers present an opportunity because of extreme demand growth. Increasingly connected technology is generating new sources of data and creating immense data storage demand. Companies are moving their information technology applications to the cloud — in other words, moving their data from servers located in their own facilities to large cloud service providers, who are the largest tenants of data centers.

Everything is becoming digitized. The space needed to store a byte of data continues to shrink rapidly, but at a fraction of the growth rate of the data being generated and stored. Data center development and operations are technically complex, requiring a deep understanding of tenant power, bandwidth, and security needs, but for those with the expertise to play in this space, there is significant opportunity.

The growing demand for data centers has paved the way for the success of data center REITs whose properties are being increasingly utilized by cloud service providers, large enterprises, media companies, telecommunication giants and internet service providers. In the past five years, data-center REITs have delivered a total return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period.

Also, the past 12 months data center REITs performed well.

Exhibit 1: 1-year return

The biggest threat to the growth rate of data center REITs is vertical integration of computing by the largest customers, some of whom are replacing leased data centers with their own in-house facilities. The data center demand trajectory appears healthy enough to withstand this countervailing trend.

Data Center REITs and Economic Conditions

Internet traffic is the primary driver of data-center-REIT performance. The digital economy has experienced exponential growth, and this pattern is expected to continue through several coming years. Higher network traffic drives the need for servers, storage devices and communications gear. This trend is only loosely coupled to the business cycle, because e-commerce is often the low-price provider of goods and services, and the requirements of big-data and trading applications are expected to grow regardless of economic conditions, within reason.

Exhibit 2: REIT sector cyclicality

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Fed was still raising rates and the market feared this would drive the economy into recession and caused the well-known market drop in December of last year. This had the most impact on the most cyclical REITs. Exhibit 3 shows the change in the median premium/discount to NAV between Q3 and Q4 of 2018. The biggest drop was for the hotel sector, regional malls, timber and ... data centers.

Exhibit 3: Median premium/discount to NAV

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

The drop for data centers in the fourth quarter of 2018 was bigger than one would expect based on the sector's cyclicality. Currently, the data centers are again trading at a premium to NAV of around 10%.

Data center sector dividend safety

Compared to the average REIT, data center REITs have lower debt ratios and a slightly lower payout ratio and hence a higher dividend safety. This justifies that data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT.

Exhibit 4: Dividend safety

Data center sector expected growth

The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth. The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, they price REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted, short-term focused equity investors look elsewhere leading to REITs trading at a discount.

The expected growth of data center REITs is higher than that of the average REIT. This is another reason why data center REITs should have a higher valuation.

Exhibit 5: Expected growth

Data center sector valuation

REITs in general are fairly valued. Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth. Data center REITs in general are currently also fairly valued.

Exhibit 6: Valuation

QTS

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) is a provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyper-scale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 26 data centers and supports more than 1,100 customers.

QTS trades more or less in line with the average data center REIT, but is this a fair valuation?

Exhibit 7: Valuation

Compared to the average data center REITs, QTS has higher debt ratios and a slightly higher payout ratio and hence a lower dividend safety. This justifies that QTS should trade at a discount to the average data center REIT.

Exhibit 8: Dividend safety

QTS is the only data center REIT that is not trading at a premium to NAV.

The expected growth of QTS is lower than that of the average data center REIT. This is another reason why QTS should have a lower valuation relative to the average data center REITs.

Exhibit 9: Expected growth

QTS trades more or less in line with the average data center REIT, but they deserve to trade at a discount because of the lower dividend safety and expected growth.

Conclusion

It seems the sky is the limit for data center REITs.

In the past five years, data center REITs have delivered a total return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period. Also, in the past 12 months, data center REITs have performed well.

The sector is currently fairly valued, as are REITs in general.

Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth.

Only one data center REIT, QTS, is not trading at a premium to NAV. Based on P/FFO and dividend yield, QTS is trading in line with the data center sector while we would expect it to trade at a discount because of the lower dividend safety and expected growth.

