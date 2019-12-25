Cheap Synovus Financial Offering Decent Total Return

The market seems to have undervalued SNV as the target price implies a double digit potential for capital appreciation in the next one year.

Synovus Financial Corp's (SNV) earnings are expected to rise in the coming year on the back of normal loan growth. An expected surge in non-interest income following SVN's investments is likely to further boost net income. Subdued growth in non-interest expenses and a slight decline in provisions charge are expected to also support the bottom-line. Despite the prospects of earnings increase, SVN will likely forego a raise in dividend next year due to an above-average payout ratio and low cushion in capital ratios.

Provisions to Remain Subdued After 3Q Surge

SNV's provisions charge for loan losses more than doubled in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2019, thereby contributing to a sequential decline in earnings for the last quarter. This surge in provisions was not entirely disconcerting because it was attributable to timing issues, according to management's comments in the third-quarter conference call. While I'm expecting an economic slowdown, I don't think the economy will deteriorate to a level that could ignite a widespread credit default problem. Consequently, I'm expecting provisions charge to remain subdued in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020. The management also appeared to be optimistic about asset quality in the conference call. They expect net charge-offs for 2019 to be in a normal range of 15 to 20bps of total loans.

Management estimates the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, to increase the allowance for loan losses by 40% to 60%. As a result, I've incorporated an increase in allowances of $135 million (50%) in my balance sheet estimates. The impact of CECL on equity, however, will be subdued due to a three-year phase-in period.

Balance Sheet Re-positioning to Limit Margin Decline

SNV's balance sheet is currently positioned in a manner that makes its net interest margin, NIM, be only modestly responsive to interest rate movements. This low sensitivity is apparent from the latest simulation results disclosed in SNV's 3QFY19 10-Q filing. According to the simulation's results, a 100bps gradual decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by only 2.7%.

The low asset sensitivity is attributable to the recent re-positioning of the balance sheet. As mentioned in the conference call, SNV early extinguished some of its FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) obligations and sold certain securities to have a shorter duration on funds and longer duration on earning assets. Also, SNV has run off some of the maturing certificates of deposit, CDs, and rolled others into new CDs with rates that are approximately 30 basis points below maturing CDs on average.

At the time of the conference call, management expected 5 to 8bps of NIM compression in the event of rate cuts in October and December. As the Fed did not cut rates in December the impact will be towards the lower end of the guidance's range. In 2020 the management expects sensitivity of NIM to interest rates to weaken even further on the back of an increase in deposit betas.

Based on the above-mentioned guidance and factors, I'm expecting SNV's 2020 NIM to decline by 6bps on average compared to 2019. The table below presents my estimates.

Loan Growth to Recover Post Heightened Payoffs in the Last Quarter

SNV's loan growth was unusually low in the third quarter due to significant payoffs, especially within the commercial real estate, CRE, portfolio, where customers sold properties due to elevated valuations. Payoffs in the CRE book during the third quarter were about 50% higher than in the second quarter of 2019. Going forward some recovery in loan growth is expected as low interest rates will encourage borrowing. Moreover, the management is pleased with the robustness of SNV's loan pipeline. Consequently, I'm expecting the company's loan portfolio to grow by 4.1% in 2020, as shown below.

To arrive at the balance sheet estimates shown above I've assumed that deposits will grow in line with loans such that the loan to deposit ratio remains mostly constant. I'm expecting lower growth in other assets and liabilities. Based on my asset, liability, and retained earnings forecasts (earnings and dividends are discussed in more detail below) I'm expecting SNV's equity book value to increase to $30.78 per share by the end of 2020.

Earnings to Receive Support From Non-Interest Income

The loan growth is expected to undermine the compression in NIM, thereby leading to a rise in net interest income next year. Further support for the bottom line is expected to come from a rise in non-interest income. The management has recently hired personnel for several key positions to expand SNV's other income. These new hires include over 35 new producers in wealth, trust and brokerage across the Central and South Florida markets. According to the third-quarter conference call, the new team members have already generated new assets under management of over $150 million.

The bottom line is also expected to receive support from almost unchanged non-interest expense. Additions to the team will drive up salary expense, which is expected to be countered by the absence of merger-related expenses in 2020. As a result, I'm expecting SNV's net income to grow by 4% year over year in 2020 to $3.58 per share. The following table shows my estimates for key income statement items.

Dividends Expected to Remain Unchanged

I'm assuming that SNV will maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.3 per share throughout 2020. Although SNV has a history of increasing dividends on an annual basis, I'm expecting no change in 2020 because the implied payout ratio, of 33.5%, is higher than the average ratio in the past. From the years 2015 to 2018 SNV had maintained a payout ratio in the range of 25-29%. Also, the capital ratios are currently close to where the management wants them to be, leaving little room for an increase in the dividend. SNV's CET1 ratio was reported at 8.96% at the end of September, while the management mentioned in the conference call that they consider a ratio of around 9% to be safe.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Double-Digit Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value SNV. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.43 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $30.8 gives a target price of $44 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 14% from SNV's December 20 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting A Bullish Stance

Due to the double-digit price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on SNV. The stock also offers a dividend yield of 3.11%. Combining the price upside with the dividend yield gives an attractive total expected return of 17.1% for the period of one year. Consequently, I believe that SNV is a feasible investment at the current market price and that investors should conduct further due diligence on the stock to consider investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.