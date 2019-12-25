Phillips 66 Is Fairly Valued Despite Its Rally This Year

About a year ago, I recommended purchasing Phillips 66 (PSX) for its cheap valuation, its attractive growth prospects and the all-time high dividend yield it was offering back then. My thesis has played out well, as the stock has rallied 31% since then. Nevertheless, as Phillips 66 is now hovering around its all-time highs, the big question is whether the stock has become overvalued, particularly given the dramatic cyclicality of the energy sector.

Business overview

Phillips 66 enjoyed a rally after its latest earnings report. In the third quarter, its earnings per share exceeded the analysts’ expectations by 19% ($3.11 vs. $2.62) thanks to its strong performance in the refining segment, the marketing & specialties segment and record adjusted earnings in the midstream transportation and NGL business.

The refining segment remained by far the most profitable division of Phillips 66, as it generated 41% of the total earnings of the company. Moreover, despite the lackluster refining margins that prevailed during the third quarter, the pre-tax income of the refining segment fell only 15% over last year’s quarter and thus exceeded the expectations of analysts. Furthermore, the marketing & specialties segment grew its pre-tax income 41% and caught analysts off-guard. Its strong performance was partly driven by the reimaging of approximately 3,700 sites and the implementation of mobile pay in 5,600 sites.

Remarkably, Phillips 66 has exceeded the analysts’ earnings-per-share estimates for 9 consecutive quarters. This reflects the strong business momentum of the company and its ability to perform better than the underlying commodity prices and margins dictate. Also, since the spin-off of Phillips 66 in 2012, the stock has returned $25 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. As this amount is exactly half of the current market cap of the stock and slightly higher than its market cap in 2012 ($24 billion), it is evident that management has greatly rewarded the shareholders since the spin-off.

Growth prospects

Just like most domestic refiners, Phillips 66 will greatly benefit from a major growth catalyst, namely the implementation of the new international marine standard (IMO 2020) from January. According to the new standard, the vessels that sail in international waters will be forced to burn diesel or ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil instead of heavy fuel oil. As the prices of the first two are much higher than the price of heavy fuel oil, Phillips 66 will enjoy a great boost in its earnings. The company is ideally positioned to benefit from the new marine rules, as it is the U.S. refiner with the highest distillate yield.

The effect of the new standard is reflected in the recent expansion of the difference between the price of diesel [ULSD] and heavy fuel oil.

Source: Investor Presentation

The widening of this difference will be a major growth driver for the refining margins of Phillips 66.

It is also important to note that Phillips 66 is the refiner with the highest percent of Canadian crude oil in its crude slate (27%). Canadian crude oil trades at a material discount to WTI and thus enhances the refining margin of Phillips 66. While the enforced production cuts of Alberta have reduced this discount this year, the discount remains meaningful and may expand in the future if Alberta eases its production cuts.

Moreover, Phillips 66 is well known for the discipline of its management to invest only in high-return growth projects. This is the main reason behind the acquisition of a major stake in the company by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) about four years ago. Warren Buffett has repeatedly praised the management of Phillips 66 for its strict screening process of growth projects. As a side note, Berkshire has greatly reduced its stake in Phillips 66 in the last two years, probably due to the nearly all-time high price of the stock.

Phillips 66 has several small-scale, high-return growth projects in its refining business right now. These projects aim to improve the blend of products of the refineries or enhance the access to cost-advantaged crude types. Thanks to all these growth projects and investments in its midstream segment, Phillips 66 expects to grow the mid-cycle EBITDA by 22% over the next three years, from about $9 billion to $11 billion.

Investors should also note that analysts expect Phillips 66 to grow its earnings per share by 21% next year, from $8.93 to $10.78. Most of this growth will come from the aforementioned new marine standard.

Valuation

Given the expected earnings per share of $10.78 of next year, Phillips 66 is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. This is much lower than the average earnings multiple of the stock in the last six years, which is 13.3. As a result, despite its 31% rally in the last 12 months, the stock seems to be still cheaply valued, at least on the surface.

On the other hand, investors should note the high cyclicality of the energy sector, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the prices of oil and refined products. They should also note that Phillips 66 is expected to post record earnings next year and hence its above valuation is based on record earnings. Therefore, overall the current valuation of Phillips 66 seems to be fair right now.

Distributions

Phillips 66 has consistently proved its shareholder-friendly character. Since its spin-off in 2012, it has raised its dividend at a 25% average annual rate and is currently offering a 3.2% dividend yield. Moreover, it has reduced its share count by 32% or approximately 5% per year on average. Furthermore, it has a strong balance sheet, with an A3 credit rating from Moody’s, and net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $22.3 billion, which is less than 5 times next year’s expected earnings. Therefore, Phillips 66 is likely to continue rewarding its shareholders via generous dividend hikes and aggressive share repurchases for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

Despite its strong rally this year, Phillips 66 seems fairly valued right now. The company will greatly benefit from the new marine standard but refining margins have remained markedly high for several years in a row and hence a cautious valuation is warranted. In the event of a downturn in the refining business or in the energy sector, Phillips 66 will correct from its nearly all-time high levels. On the other hand, investors with a long-term investing horizon are likely to profit from the stock thanks to its promising growth prospects, its generous dividend and its consistent share repurchases.

