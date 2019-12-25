Natural Gas Services: A Recovery May Not Be Far

NGS’s Stock Price Looks For An Impetus

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) provides compression equipment to the natural gas industry operating primarily in the U.S. non-conventional shales. I think investing in the stock can become potentially profitable once the natural gas price starts strengthening. Until then, investors should keep a close watch.

An expected recovery in demand has prompted the company to build three additional high horsepower units. Even the medium-sized compressor sales showed signs of a recovery in Q3. Plus, the company has a robust balance sheet, which can anchor the stock in a challenging period.

On the other hand, natural gas prices remaining at a low level is one of the key impediments to NGS’s short-term outlook. The company’s retirement of ~15% of its horsepower capacity indicates the troubles in the natural gas servicing industry.

Explaining The Fleet Strategy

Natural Gas Services has recently decided to retire 327 compression units or ~ 15% of its horsepower capacity from our rental fleet. The majority of this equipment was compressor packages designed for low pressure, low volume natural gas fields. Investors may note that the opportunities in the Barnett Shale or San Juan basin coal beds have reduced as the natural gas prices plummeted in the past year. However, in 2019 so far, the company has been quietly increasing its fleet size. Since the start of 2019, NGS has added 40 new natural gas compressor units, which represents an increase of 17% in fleet horsepower in Q3. Its rental fleet utilization increased from 53% in FY2018 to 61.5% in Q3 2019.

The Focus is On Large Horsepower

The larger compressors, because of the size, are costlier to move, and therefore enjoy a longer time in the same wellhead. Because of higher barriers to entry, there are not many players in this category, and so, the competition is relatively low. Over the past year, it added 16 new fleet units totaling 56000 horsepower. Approximately, ~95% of the company’s fleet added in the past year is in a large horsepower category. The company estimates that the large HP compressors (1380 HP) are 9x the average size of compressors for the company (150 HP). So, the company is building three additional high horsepower units in anticipation of future demand. Also, the large horsepower rental units in 2019 are committed and under contract at premium rental rates.

Will Natural Gas Price And Production Affect Its Outlook?

The natural gas price decreased by 37% in the past year until now. While the gas price did show some spark in November, it did not hold and fell sharply afterward. In Q4, so far, higher natural gas production has kept pricing low. Besides, the inventory level is higher than in the past year. The EIA, however, expects natural gas spot prices to average $2.45/MMBtu in 2020, down by 5% from the average in 2019. Lower natural gas prices can lead to decreased revenue and operating profit margin for the natural gas producers, who, in turn, may lower their capex. Lower upstream capex can also intensify the current pricing pressure for the natural gas servicing companies like NGS, and affect their outlook adversely.

Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production increased by 7% in November 2019 compared to a year ago. The low price will eventually catch up with production, and the EIA expects U.S. dry natural gas production will fall next year compared to the current production. Lower natural gas production implies the compressors can see demand stagnate in the short-term, which can affect NGS’s top and bottom line adversely.

In this context, let us check out the completions activity in the unconventional shales where the compressors units are primarily required. According to the EIA’s DPR data, the number of drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells decreased by 4% in November compared to September, while the number of drilled wells decreased by 10% during this period. So, I think the stock will continue to underperform because of the lack of the activity level, which will affect the utilization and margin adversely in Q4.

Medium Horsepower Units Are Not Out

Between 2017 and 2018, compressor units in all categories, i.e., large, medium, and small, increased due to an even demand increase. Due to the excess of supply, pricing and margin kept falling, as utilization stayed flat. The other factors that determine the demand for medium-horsepower compressors are the focus on the efficiency level. As the efficiency of the legacy units rises due to technological innovations, it limits the demand for new units, given the relative lack of activity. Despite the challenges, NGS’s medium horsepower range has made incremental gains throughout the year. Compared to Q3 2018, the company added 24% more horsepower, leading to 9% higher revenues. I think the medium and large horsepower compressor units will remain steadfast in the short-to-medium-term, although revenues will not increase significantly. I also think the company’s gross margin will hold steady because the addition to high horsepower will enable the company to cover fixed expenses with higher rental revenue.

In fabrication, the company expects a further slowdown in 2020. However, the company estimates that it has sufficient backlog to cover revenues for the next two quarters. Plus, it can generate revenues for another quarter from the equipment being installed. It believes that even if sales growth declines, it will generate free cash flows. Since the large horsepower units are on long term contracts, the company is somewhat insulated from the short-term movements in price. However, if the price stays low for long, the contracts may get canceled and re-contracted at a lower price.

What Moved Its Recent Performances?

In the Rental segment, the company’s performance indicates an improvement. Revenues increased by 6% compared to Q2 2019 following robust demand for the higher horsepower units. Total sales, which include compressors, flares, and aftermarket activities, saw nearly unchanged quarter-over-quarter revenues. The average rental rates on a per unit basis increased by 4% in Q3. As a result, the adjusted gross profit increased by 12% compared to a quarter ago. Gross margin, too, inflated to 48% in Q3 compared to 45% in Q2 following the commission and start-up large horsepower units.

In Q3, the company recorded a $10 million goodwill impairment charge. Also, it recorded a $3.4 million inventory write-off related to slow-moving items and retired and obsolete parts. As I discussed earlier, it retired compression units that were at the close of their useful lives. As a result, it recorded a $12.2 million net loss in Q3 compared to a marginal net profit a year ago.

A Change In Guard

On November 15, Jim Lawrence became the company’s new CFO (Chief Financial Officer) after the retirement of Larry Lawrence.

Net Debt Is Negative

In 9M 2019, Natural Gas Services’ cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 10% compared to a year ago. Despite the 19% year-over-year rise in revenues, the cash flow decrease was due primarily to the increase in trade accounts receivables.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $19.4 million, and working capital was ~$53 million on September 30, 2019. Compared to the 2018-end, cash balance was down by 62% because the company invested in new high horsepower rental compression equipment. The company’s net debt is negative because of an insignificant debt and a healthy cash balance. In August, NGS declared a share repurchase program of up to $10 million. The program will expire in a year.

In FY2019, Natural Gas Services increased the capex budget to a range of $60 million to $65 million from the previous guidance range of $40 million to $45 million in rental compression capex. However, in FY2020, it can cut the capex budget by up to 50%. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility) and very low debt level, the company’s balance sheet is healthy and does not require additional external financing to fund its capex and share repurchase programs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Natural Gas Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.7x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.3x. From FY2015 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.4x. So, the stock is trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Natural Gas Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the peers’ insignificant change in the multiple, which implies that the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve versus a relatively steady EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (ICD, AROC, and SPN) average of 6.2x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated NGS a “buy” in December (includes “very bullish”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $19.25, which at the current price, yields ~61% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its rating is high on growth and EPS revisions, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on value, profitability, and momentum. I think Seeking Alpha’s rating on growth is too aggressive because the company’s revenue growth was inconsistent in the past several quarters. However, the rating on value may be too conservative because the stock looks relatively undervalued, as I discussed above in the article.

What’s The Take On NGS?

NGS has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which due to relatively high entry barriers, can be more profitable than the smaller-horsepower compressors. Although it has recently retired ~15% of its horsepower capacity, it will continue building three additional high horsepower units. It also expects increased utilization for large-sized compressors in the coming quarters. Even the medium-sized compressor sales showed signs of a recovery in Q3. Also, new high horsepower units entering the fleet are expected to command higher rental rates, which will improve the gross margin.

NGS’s primary concern has been the volatility in natural gas prices. Estimates suggest that the natural gas price will stay low for the most part in 2020, which does not augur well for the company’s short-term outlook. The pressure should ease in the medium-to-long run once running the larger-sized compressors becomes pre-dominant. Plus, the company has negative net debt, which adds to its attractiveness in a challenging period. I do not think investing in the stock will be profitable unless the natural gas price starts strengthening. Until then, investors should keep a close watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.