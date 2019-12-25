Weingarten Realty - Time For A Look After Quarterly

Following this recent surge in the stock, I'm no longer as keen to buy more as I was a few months back.

In my original article, I pointed out that I don't often write on American REITs or real estate companies. I have, however, been very pleased with the short-term turnout of one of my articles/stances in the sector - namely Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). When looking at the company, I saw a whole lot of things to like and believed it had what it took to outperform peers in a difficult market thanks to quality assets and good management.

Short-term results seem to indicate my bullish thesis wasn't completely off.

In this article, I'll revisit Weingarten and explain why it's time to be a bit more careful investing in the company beyond this point. Obviously, as the price has gone up, the potential risk-adjusted CAGR has gone down. It's in no way bad, but I argue that movements in market price should bring with them considerations on whether to continue buying here.

Weingarten 3Q19 - Outperformance on a quarterly basis

In my original article, I made a case for WRI on the basis of a high-quality grocery-anchored shopping center operator with a massive >90% NOI from demographically and structurally appealing target markets combined with an excellent capitalization even considering a potential forecasted downside.

The market seems to agree with this assessment over time, given that WRI is actually traded at premiums to both earnings, cash flows, and other metrics, as opposed to historical discounts.

3Q19 came in positive, beating expected EPS by a nickel and a revenue beat despite a YoY ~6% revenue drop.

During the quarter, the company further:

Sold weak assets in areas not compatible with the company's long-term target portfolio (largest was Jess Ranch Marketplace, CA). The company has divested assets worth $362M during the year, meeting the upper end of WRI's disposition guidance for FY19, with a <$150M target for FY20.

(Source: Weingarten Realty)

Acquired assets more suitable to the target portfolio (Whole Foods-anchored center in an appealing Atlanta neighborhood as well as Hilshire Village in Houston, TX).

Diversified further, opening a mixed-use project in D.C. which also includes residential units (already 30% leased at above Pro-forma rent rates). The company has several redevelopment projects ongoing which will start providing cash flows in mid/late 2020.

Reduction in net debt/EBITDA of 4.97X, among the strongest in the sector (debt/market cap of 31.4%) with no significant maturities until 2022.

Core FFO drop to $0.53/share (from $0.58/share YoY), a drop related mostly to divestments.

Simultaneously increasing FFO guidance to $2.07-$2.11/share and acquisition guidance to up to $275M.

During a time when other companies' occupancy rates are down, Weingarten is continuing to rent out - shop occupancy across company properties was up 0.3% and now stands at 90.7%. More importantly, same-property NOI was up 3%, with new lease rent up 15%.

Total WRI occupancy is now 94.7%.

(Source: WRI Fact sheet 3Q19)

The company's redevelopment program is working out well, and the new acquisitions will work to increase company FFO. The company also hasn't seen any sort of serious increased fall-off/cancellations in relation to previous years, meaning WRI stands more or less untouched by current retailer troubles. It makes sense, given the company's tenant diversification.

(Source: WRI Factsheet 3Q19)

They do have one Forever 21 Store in Florida, but the expectation for this store is for the lease to be affirmed. Total bankruptcy lease impact is limited to $350k for the full year (in minimum base rent), and the company expects this place to be rentable again quickly.

(Source: WRI Factsheet 3Q19)

The current comparative (lack of) leverage allows WRI to continue to fund new developments, redevelopments and M&As, though the company has spoken to the relative M&A market for quality properties as being extremely competitive - no surprise there.

New leases were good too - 78 new leases and 108 renewals were signed in the quarter. Demand for WRI space was high across all tenant segments, including discount clothing/medical services.

Takeaway

3Q19 and 2019 so far have been excellent for WRI. The company has acquired several new appealing properties, is developing multi-use properties and has improved portfolio risk by selling off non-core portfolio assets.

Occupancy remains at 10-year high levels. The divestment program being more or less finished, we can see some short-term drops in NOI until the new properties are included (a bit of what we're seeing now).

The risk going forward is mainly execution/redevelopments, and projects sort of coming online/income being included in results. Until such time, AFFO is going to be impacted at least in the short term, which may give the appearance of a company entering less lucrative times.

Valuation

With all the success, it's little surprise that WRI's share price is recovering from the year-long slump it's been, based on most metrics, such as P/AFFO.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Currently, at a 19.2X Blended P/AFFO rate (weighted averages including closest forecast value), WRI trades at a premium not seen since about 2016-2017. This makes sense, including the drop in AFFO we can track during the company's divestment program, expected to continue into 2019-2020 before recovering.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs Valuation, P/AFFO August 2019)

In my previous article, I showed you that investments done at a P/AFFO of 15.7 wouldn't result in losses of capital even if the company dropped to a 12-13 P/AFFO based on earnings projections. In fact, at today's share price, the company trades at a 3% discount to 2020's historically fair value based on P/AFFO (18.6X). While the same undervalued case can no longer be made in terms of P/AFFO here, where the company now trades closer to historical fair value, the fact is that these forward projections do a poor job of including the cash flow additions of the new property additions - both acquired and currently in development - over the next 5 years.

There is no doubting the facts however that:

1. WRI has traded at a discount to historical fair value in terms of AFFO, EBITDA and operating cash flows.

2. That discount is now over when looking at all of these metrics. WRI is now being traded closer to where I believe it "deserves" to be based on its operating results and capitalization.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Does this make WRI a bad deal at these valuations? I would argue that it does not - especially not in a market where undervaluation is harder and harder to find.

According to most metrics, WRI is currently either at fair value (OCF/FFO), or slightly overvalued in terms of historical metrics (AFFO/FCF & EBITDA). However, the company is still undervalued in terms of 2020/2021 metrics, based on forecasted results and even including a small earnings slump in 2019 due to the divestment program. The shares still trade at a 13% discount to 2021/2022's forecasted operating cash flows - and those forecasts are made using conservative metrics.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

I'm not saying you'll be making 20%+ CAGR investing here, even if this may be possible in the bull case.

What I am saying is that WRI is a grocery-anchored REIT operator with an appealing capitalization structure, paying what I view as an excellent dividend (5%+) for a company with this risk profile. Following the divestments, the portfolio character of this company can't be compared to the same company a decade ago, and 8-11% CAGR for the coming years is entirely possible even in a conservative case based on conservatively forecasted cash flows. In the above graph, I've even flattened the growth from 5-7% down to 2, 5 and 6%, respectively, to simulate headwinds, and even in this case returns shouldn't be characterized as "bad", given that they're very risk-adjusted.

This forms the basis of my continued bull thesis.

Thesis

It's a little surprising to me that WRI in its current form gets so little love/attention here on SA. This is a time-tested company operating recession-resistant properties. Granted, they have just finished a truly major reconfiguration of their portfolio and are in the business of more M&As/developments, with short-term NOI impacted by divestments, but I do believe the company should be more interesting to investors than it seems to be based on the number of articles and readership here.

Part of it may be the quality renaissance the company has undergone. About 10-15 years back, the company's balance sheet was far riskier, and property quality (areas the company has now left) was worse.

The share price today, however, has affirmed this positive outlook, rewarding investors with capital appreciation during a time when other REITs are taking some pretty serious drops in market price.

My question really is - who wouldn't want recession-resistant, grocery-anchored properties in prime locations at a 5%+ yield in this interest environment? Granted, the price could be better - and it was better for those of us who invested back in summer. It makes me wish I'd gone deeper from the get-go. It's also no guarantee the price won't drop as the company continues to report temporary NOI weakness (assumed at least, until projects are included).

The long-term appeal here is clear, however. Most importantly, as I see it, WRI doesn't suffer from the same inherent risk that other REITs do, who aren't grocery-anchored and don't have WRI's tenant diversity or tenant recession-resistance.

This means that WRI, even at a richer valuation, remains a "BUY", albeit a somewhat weakened one due to multi-year P/AFFO highs and at best being considered "fair value".

Stance

Despite now being valued at prices that need be considered "fair" in terms of current results, WRI continues to be a "Buy" with a "Bullish" outlook due to its solid balance sheet, new, resistant portfolio, high dividend, and excellent management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.