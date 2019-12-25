Atlas Air Worldwide Can Turn Around, But Labor Peace Is Essential

Atlas Air is operating well below past levels of margin performance, and the combination of labor peace and an improving air freight market could be potent.

Management's relationship with the pilots' union(s) is contentious, and Atlas Air has sought (and won) several court decisions against the union, but both parties still need a new contract.

Atlas Air has been hit by not only a weak air freight market, where FTKs have fallen 10 straight months, but service disruptions that have harmed the company's customer relationships.

The same wind can blow on two different ships and you can get two very different results, and the differences between Air Transport Group (ATSG) and Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) show just how important company-specific execution is. Both companies signed major agreements with Amazon (AMZN) almost three years ago, and it has been transformative for Air Transport, but far less so for Atlas Air, as the company has wrestled with significant labor difficulties and a rougher international air cargo market.

Atlas Air has the potential to be much, much better than this, but “potential” is a word that can get an investor into a lot of trouble. Labor peace and improved execution is absolutely critical, and Atlas Air would likewise be a major beneficiary of a better global trade and economic backdrop.

Waiting To Find A Bottom In Air Freight

Although management made the case about a year and a half ago at a Goldman Sachs conference that global trade tensions wouldn’t hurt the company much, that hasn’t really been the case. While it is true that not all that much business is exposed to spot rates (most of the business is covered by long-term contracts), the weak air freight sector has nevertheless hurt the company.

International FTKs (a common-size measurement used for air freight) were down 3.5% in October (the most recent available data from IATA), continuing a string of roughly down 4% results and marking 12 straight down quarters. Making matters worse, capacity rose another 2.2% in the month, marking the 18th straight quarter of capacity growth in excess of demand growth. Suffice it to say, would-be customers have no problem finding capacity now and it would help explain the recently declines in revenue per block hour for Atlas Air’s ACMI and Charter businesses (ACMI down 6% in Q3’19, Charter Cargo down 13%, and Charter Passenger up 2%).

Your guess is as good as mine when the backdrop will improve. A comprehensive trade agreement between the U.S. and China would certainly go a long way towards helping matters, likely helping foster an improvement in global economic activity in 2020 as well.

Company-Specific Execution Issues Loom Large

Atlas Air badly needs a new agreement with its pilots, but the entire process has been highly and needlessly adversarial. For reasons I don’t understand, the union representing the pilots has refused to provide the company with an integrated seniority list (combining the Atlas and Southern Air pilots), nor a comprehensive economic plan. Once the union provides the list to management, that starts a clock giving the companies nine months to set a deal before going to arbitration.

In the meantime, things have gotten ugly. Pilots have allegedly engaged in work slowdowns, leading the company to seek and win a court order to cease those slowdowns, and that order was subsequently appealed and upheld. Because of various labor-related service disruptions, Atlas Air has had to pay penalties to customers, and pilots have picketed in front of Amazon’s headquarters (a major customer).

I don’t know whether the picketing had any impact on Amazon, but unsatisfactory on-time performance definitely has, with Amazon taking two planes away from Atlas Air’s ACMI business and giving them to Air Transport (Atlas Air is still generating lease revenue from these planes). This move is largely symbolic in terms of revenue to Atlas Air (and Air Transport), but it’s a symbol I wouldn’t ignore – if Atlas Air doesn’t come through with acceptable on-time performance in this year’s peak season, there could be more serious consequences.

I’m honestly puzzled by the pilot union’s strategy here. I understand that withholding service is one of the few options labor has, but deliberately hurting the company’s performance (if that is in fact what is happening) helps no one long term. Throwing another spanner in the works, the Atlas pilots quit their local union (IBT Local 1224) and formed a new one (Local 2750), while the Southern Air pilots are still represented by 1224, so perhaps there were/are disputes between the two pilot groups getting in the way of a unified front with Atlas Air.

Whatever is going on, it has to stop if Atlas Air is going to work as a stock in 2020 and beyond. Atlas is still flying 17 767-300Fs for Amazon and four 737-800Fs (with another to have been added this quarter, but I’ve seen no confirmation if it was), but I can’t imagine that Amazon, or other large customers are going to expand their business with Atlas Air so long as service quality is an outstanding issue. Fortunately the company still has a large base of business with the U.S. military and Deutsche Post DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY).

The Outlook

Management recently announced a new joint venture with Bain to develop a portfolio of freighters for leasing, with the two companies targeting a $1B portfolio value (the current value of Atlas Air subsidiary Titan’s portfolio is estimated at around $1.5B, I believe) over time. Atlas Air’s current contribution is minor ($40 million of $400 million), but the company will be compensated for management services and will have the option to contribute capital and/or assets down the road.

The Bain JV is an interesting long-term idea, but Atlas Air must figure out how to get the pilots to the negotiating table and fix those relationships. Labor problems don’t explain everything that’s going on (as I said, I believe a weak global freight backdrop is significant), but the fact is that the ACMI business’s pre-tax margins have fallen to less than 12% from reliably 20%-plus between 2015 and 2017, while the Charter margins have fallen to around 11% after 14%-plus results in 2016-2017.

All told, I believe there are meaningful opportunities to improve fleet utilization, pricing, and the overall cost structure, but that’s going to take time. It’s also going to take a cooperative market (improved trade flows and more restrained capacity additions) and cooperative pilots, but investors should also realize that a new deal with the pilots will lead to higher compensation costs.

Modeling the long-term cash flows of a business like Atlas Air is thankless, as there’s just no visibility or consistency to long-term capex (management will buy and convert planes when the right opportunities appear). A “best efforts” attempt leads me to believe that low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth is possible over the long term, as well as double-digit FCF growth.

I’m more confident in the near-term outlook for EBITDA/EBITDAR, though, and that’s typically the driver of valuation for these stocks. I believe Atlas Air should trade around 5.6x-5.7x forward EBITDAR now, with a double-digit penalty to what would otherwise be a “fair” multiple to account for the labor/operational issues.

The Bottom Line

Even with a penalty to my forward EBITDAR multiple, Atlas Air shares look undervalued and there’s definitely a lot of room for Atlas Air to benefit from a (hopefully) troughing air freight market, labor peace/service improvement, e-commerce-driven demand growth, and margin leverage. But the fact that there’s the potential to do much better is no guarantee that the company will in fact do better, and that’s the risk investors have to accept. I think there’s an interesting risk/reward trade here, but Air Transport also looks undervalued and it doesn’t have the same issues to resolve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.