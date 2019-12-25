Aflac: Still A Swan And Still A Hold

At its fair value yield of 2.4%, Aflac offers the same 6-7% annual earnings growth without valuation multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 8.4-9.4% over the next decade.

Between Aflac's 2.0% yield, 6-7% annual earnings growth, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of Aflac are likely to deliver 6.5-7.5% annual total returns over the next decade.

Unfortunately, Aflac's 5.1% decline since the publication of my last article on the company still isn't enough to justify a buy rating on the company.

Besides the concentration risk of Japan, Aflac's operating fundamentals and balance sheet remain intact and well positioned to deliver 6-7% earnings growth over the long term.

Aflac has raised its dividend each year for the past 37 consecutive years, which places it among Dividend Aristocrats.

With the S&P 500 advancing to yet another record high last week and the index up 26.3% YTD, many stocks are trading at valuations that are likely to decline once those stocks revert to their historical mean.

One example of such a stock is Aflac (AFL).

Although Aflac has declined over 5% since my last article on the company while the S&P 500 has increased over 9% during that time, Aflac is still trading at too much of a premium to warrant a buy rating in my opinion.

Aside from revisiting the valuation aspect of an investment in Aflac, I will also be discussing Aflac's dividend safety and growth profile, Aflac's operating fundamentals, and risks associated with an investment in Aflac.

I'll then conclude the article with my annual total return estimates over the next decade from both Aflac's current stock price and from what I believe to be its fair value.

Aflac's Dividend Safety And Growth Potential Remains Intact

In order to determine whether Aflac's dividend remains safe compared to when I last covered the company in July, I'll be reexamining Aflac's adjusted EPS payout ratio.

While I include the FCF payout ratio in the majority of my articles, I won't be including FCF payout ratio for the sake of this article because insurers such as Aflac (and banks and utilities) operate under special circumstances that reduce the reliability of such a metric.

According to its Q3 2019 earnings report, Aflac raised its adjusted EPS guidance for this fiscal year from a range of $4.10-$4.30 to $4.35-$4.45.

Against the $1.08 in dividends per share slated to be paid out for the current fiscal year, Aflac's adjusted EPS payout ratio is 24.5% using the midpoint adjusted EPS figure of $4.40.

Because of the increased guidance for the current fiscal year, Aflac's adjusted EPS payout ratio is a bit lower than when I initiated my coverage in the company.

In light of this information, I maintain my opinion that Aflac's dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given my analysis above, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Aflac's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future. Simply Safe Dividends has justifiably maintained its 99 dividend safety score on Aflac.

Now that I have reiterated the safety of Aflac's dividend, I will once again discuss the growth potential of Aflac's dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When I take into consideration that Aflac is unlikely to expand its payout ratio much further due to its track record for fiscal conservatism, I believe it is reasonable to assume Aflac will grow its dividend about in line with whatever earnings growth it is able to deliver.

Although analyst estimates at Yahoo Finance have contracted significantly from 6.2% to 3.5% annually over the next 5 years since my previous article on Aflac, I believe these estimates are unjustified considering that Aflac was able to deliver nearly 10% annual earnings growth in the 5 years prior.

A deceleration in Aflac's earnings growth from nearly 10% annually over the past 5 years to barely 3% seems excessively pessimistic even in the midst of a low rate environment.

Therefore, I maintain my 6-7% earnings growth estimates over the long term for Aflac, and I expect dividend growth to mirror earnings growth.

Now that I've provided my expectations of dividend growth going forward, I'll be discussing my rationale into how Aflac will deliver such growth.

Stable Operating Fundamentals And An Investment Grade Balance Sheet

As indicated in Aflac's most recent earnings call, the company once again produced great operating results.

Beginning on the adjusted EPS front, Aflac's $1.16 adjusted EPS figure for Q3 2019 represented a 12.6% YOY increase compared to Q3 2018.

These strong operating results from an adjusted EPS perspective were driven by several factors, including stable margins in both Japan and the US, and YTD core ratios performing consistent with the forecast provided at Aflac's September Financial Analyst Briefing.

The third factor that led to Aflac's robust operating results was that the Yen strengthened against the US Dollar compared to the 2018 period, which increased earnings by $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Another important factor explaining Aflac's operating results were two notable items, of which the first was the company's partial call on a single legacy private placement, which was previously impaired. This produced pretax call income of $25 million for the quarter. When coupled with the $8 million in pretax income in the building alternative investment portfolio, these items contributed another $0.03 in adjusted earnings per share.

The company's earned premiums for first sector protection and third sector products in its Japan segment increased 1.2% YOY in spite of the near-term weakness in Japan Post cancer sales.

Aflac's total benefit ratio and expense ratios came in at 70% and 20.6% for the quarter, respectively, which demonstrates the company is still maintaining conservative underwriting practices while minimizing expenses associated with generating its premiums.

Net investment income in Japan contributed to the company's results of 4% in Yen terms, which was largely due to the build in the company's floating rate portfolio over 2018. Aflac produced a solid 21.4% pretax operating margin for the quarter.

The US segment produced similar results, with Aflac's earned premiums increasing 1.3% YOY.

The company's benefit ratio of 49.1% and expense ratio of 35.9% in the US for the quarter actually places Aflac below the midpoint of its range, although Aflac expects the fourth-quarter expense ratio to increase as a result of the timing of investment in its platform.

Aflac has been able to navigate the lower rate environment as a result of higher allocation to corporate bonds and variable investment income.

Overall, the US segment generated a pretax profit margin of 20.6%, which was at the high end of Aflac's forecasted range.

Image Source: Aflac 2020 Outlook Conference Call Presentation

Aflac's liquidity position remains strong heading into 2020, with a capital buffer of $1.0 billion and liquidity support of $1.0 billion to reduce Aflac's vulnerability to any losses that it may encounter as a result of an abnormally high payout of claims.

It's Aflac's liquidity position along with its stable operating results, which accounts for the fact that Aflac still maintains the same A- credit rating on its long-term debt from the major credit rating agency, S&P.

Image Source: Aflac 2020 Outlook Conference Call Presentation

Although Aflac's adjusted EPS are expected to flat for 2020 or up 1% when normalizing 2019, that is because of several factors.

Low interest rates have been a headwind to Aflac for some time now, but the apparent stabilization of interest rates going into next year alleviates some of those headwinds.

Aflac's completion of its acquisition of Argus Dental & Vision last month is a great example of its buy to build approach, which is another contributing factor in the company's flat 2020 guidance.

Aflac completed this acquisition with the intent of moving to the front page of the benefit enrollment process for employees. Building out the company's product offerings and its platform to expand its presence in this market throughout the United States will undoubtedly require significant investment next year, but the rollout in 10 states next year is just the beginning of what will expand Aflac's value proposition to be the number one distributor of benefit solutions.

When I take into consideration Aflac's stable operating fundamentals and its firm investment grade balance sheet, it's clear that Aflac remains a great company to buy and hold for the long term at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

Although Aflac has a lengthy history of enriching its shareholders, that doesn't mean the company isn't facing its fair share of risks that investors need to be aware of and that must be monitored on occasion.

Given that there is only one specific risk that is outlined in Aflac's latest 10-Q that wasn't mentioned in its previous 10-K, I'll primarily be rehashing the risks to Aflac that were discussed in my previous article.

As indicated on pages 102-103 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q, events related to the ongoing Japan Post investigation regarding sales of Japan Post Insurance products could negatively impact the company's financial results going forward.

For context, Japan Post Holdings Co. is a critical distribution and alliance partner to Aflac, accounting for about 25% of Aflac's third sector sales in Japan.

On July 24, 2019, Japan Post Group announced that it established a Special Investigative Committee of former independent prosecutors to determine whether sales practices with respect to JPI products caused disadvantages to customers holding policies that were not otherwise the result of honoring such customers’ intentions.

As a result of this news, Aflac is anticipating a continuation of depressed sales in these channels until the investigation concludes and JPI takes remedial measures.

If this event causes irreparable harm to the reputation of JPI, it could also harm Aflac, leading to potentially adverse financial results going forward.

Another risk to shareholders of Aflac is that as a result of the industry it operates in, any economic recession could result in a precipitous decline in Aflac's stock while the company's fundamentals remain relatively intact.

It was the fear and heightened volatility amidst the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression that led to Aflac's stock price falling over 80% from peak to trough during the Great Recession.

Yet another risk to Aflac is that of interest rate risk (pages 16-17 of Aflac's most recent 10-K).

Fortunately for Aflac, it appears as though the Federal Reserve will be maintaining interest rates in 2020, barring a material change in the outlook of the US economy that would necessitate such changes in interest rates.

Given that Aflac is dependent upon interest rates as a means of generating income on its float, stable interest rates are actually a positive to the company heading into 2020.

The most significant risk to Aflac in my opinion is the fact that the vast majority of Aflac's revenue is generated in Japan (69% in both the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018) and 84% of Aflac's assets are based in Japan at both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, which exposes Aflac to significant concentration risk (page 11 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q).

Although the risk of currency fluctuation is likely to even out over time once the US Dollar weakens a bit to its historical norm and the Yen stabilizes, the more important risk as a result of Aflac's significant presence in Japan is that Aflac's growth prospects are primarily tied to the economy and demographics of Japan.

If Japan isn't able to reverse its population decline, this will continue to have detrimental effects on the Japanese economy, resulting in an exacerbation of the labor shortage already present in Japan.

This would be the exception to my mention of the currency risk that Aflac faces above. The Yen would continue to weaken against the US Dollar in this case, which would be especially concerning given Aflac's revenues are mostly generated in Yen and then translated into US Dollars.

While I have discussed a few of the key risks associated with an investment in Aflac, I haven't discussed all the risks for the sake of conciseness. I would refer interested readers to pages 15-32 of Aflac's most recent 10-K, pages 102-103 of Aflac's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on the company for a more complete discussion of the risks involved with an investment in Aflac.

Regardless of Aflac's Quality, Its Current Price Isn't Justified

Although Aflac is undoubtedly a high-quality stock that I'd one day like to expand my position in, I am only willing to do so when the company's valuation approaches what I believe to be its fair value.

Selecting Criteria

Image Source: I Prefer Income Filter & Filter Results

The first valuation metric that I'll use to determine the fair value of shares of Aflac is the 10-year median dividend yield.

According to I Prefer Income, Aflac's current yield of 2.03% is well below its 10-year median yield of 2.35%.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 2.35% and a fair value of $45.96 a share, Aflac is trading at a 15.6% premium to fair value and poses 13.5% downside from the current price of $53.14 a share (as of December 21, 2019).

The next valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Aflac is the 13-year median TTM PE ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Aflac's current TTM PE ratio of 13.12 is elevated beyond its 13-year median TTM PE ratio of 10.64.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM PE ratio of 12.00 and a fair value of $48.60 a share, Aflac is priced at a 9.3% premium to fair value and poses 8.5% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Aflac is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for a company's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Aflac, that amount is currently $1.08 (although it is set to increase next month).

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require typically require annual total returns of around 10% because I believe that is an adequate reward for the time and effort that I devote to researching and occasionally monitoring investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unsurprisingly, the long-term DGR is the most difficult input into the DDM. This is because unlike the first two inputs, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires a thorough analysis of a number of variables that affect dividend growth, including a company's payout ratios (and whether they are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long term), its long-term earnings growth rate, balance sheet strength, and fundamentals of the industry that a company operates in.

When I factor in that Aflac's adjusted EPS payout ratio is likely to remain relatively stable over the long term, I believe it's reasonable to conclude that Aflac will be able to grow its dividend in line with its earnings or slightly more than its earnings.

Using that logic, I arrive at a 7.5% long-term DGR just as I did in the previous article on Aflac.

This works out to a fair value of $43.20 a share, which implies that shares of Aflac are trading at a 23.0% premium to fair value and pose 18.7% downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I am left with a fair value of $45.92 a share.

This indicates that shares of Aflac are priced at a 15.7% premium to fair value and pose 13.6% downside from the current price.

Summary: Aflac Is A Dividend Aristocrat With Total Return Potential Not Up To Par

As a result of Aflac's 37 consecutive years of dividend increases and its status as a Dividend Aristocrat, I believe Aflac has earned my title of SWAN. I still maintain the opinion that Aflac is a company worthy of consideration for every dividend growth investor's portfolio.

Although Aflac's exposure to the Japanese market remains significant and there is the possibility that it could hinder Aflac's growth prospects in the future should Japan continue to experience troubling demographic trends, I believe Aflac is well positioned to navigate this concentration risk as a result of its experienced management team and its continued solid operating results.

While Aflac is a company that I believe every DGIer should own and it continues to produce satisfactory operating results, the company is undoubtedly overvalued at this point based upon our use of I Prefer Income's 10-year median yield, Gurufocus' 13-year median TTM PE ratio, and the dividend discount model.

With Aflac trading at a 16% premium to fair value, Aflac offers a 2.0% yield, 6-7% annual earnings growth, and 1.5% annual valuation multiple contraction, which is equivalent to 6.5-7.5% annual total return potential over the next decade from the current price.

Although this will likely perform in line with the market over the next decade, shares of Aflac are offering a yield that is below its historical yield and the annual total return potential doesn't come relatively close to meeting my 10% annual total return potential requirement.

At its fair value yield of 2.4%, Aflac offers the same 6-7% annual earnings growth without valuation multiple contraction, for annual total returns of 8.4-9.4% over the next decade.

This yield would be enough for me to justify a buy rating on Aflac. And fortunately for those looking to add to their position in the near future, Aflac's upcoming dividend increase could offer a good opportunity if the company experiences a mild correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.