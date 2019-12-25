The Neighborhood Holiday Party And The Balanced Bear

On Tuesday evening, I reluctantly attended a neighborhood holiday party.

As regular readers can probably imagine, that's not something I was particularly keen on, but it was obligatory for one very simple reason: The neighborhood is small enough that my absence wouldn't have gone unnoticed. Put differently, it would have been manifestly rude not to show up. And then there's the fact that some fraction of my board dues presumably funded the food, so I felt like I should eat my money's worth, even if it's been three years since I could partake in the open bar.

Most of my "neighbors" (and I use the scare quotes because on the whole, we're pretty dispersed, although there are homes on both sides of mine), know what I did in a previous life, even if they aren't familiar with the Heisenberg "brand," so invariably, someone will attempt to make small talk about markets, although less so this year than last, when US stocks were busy logging their worst December since the Great Depression.

These are usually wholly uninteresting conversations. This year was no exception, right up until someone's visiting son (a late-twenty-something who apparently works as an actuary in Chicago) asked about the best asset allocation for a college fund he was on the verge of starting for an incoming child (I have no kids, which accounts for my awkward descriptions of things related to them, like describing unborn children as "incoming").

For the first time in my life I was unsure exactly how to respond. For one thing, it struck me as odd that an actuary wouldn't know the answer, but leaving that aside, this is usually the most straightforward of all straightforward questions. If all that's being asked is what the allocation of a starter portfolio should be (i.e., if we're not differentiating based on tax treatment or concerns that relate to anything other than "what's in it," so to speak), the answer is always just 60% in an S&P 500 index fund, 30% in long-term Treasurys and the rest in some combination of gold, T-bills and emerging market equities.

We can quibble about the weights (i.e., Why only 60% when the time horizon is nearly two decades?), but what I just described is the safest of safe answers, which works well when you're talking to someone you don't know.

I'm a bit old school, so I always recommend that folks replicate that via a couple of Vanguard mutual funds and (GLD) for whatever the gold allocation is, but in today's world, you could easily do it with an E*Trade account and some ETFs (that has the added advantage of not being subject to Vanguard's account minimums which, while tiny to most of us, can seem large for young people starting a family and living on a budget).

I'll save you the suspense: Ultimately, I did in fact resort to that boilerplate answer, but only because the chances of me ever seeing that young man again are slim to none.

Why would I hesitate in recommending that asset allocation which is literally straight out of a Jack Bogle book?

Well, on the stock side, the answer is pretty obvious. We're in the middle of what is, arguably, a full-on, melt-up and the S&P is sitting nearly 9% above its 200-day moving average.

(Heisenberg)

Stocks are on track for one of their best years in decades. Amusingly (considering the above), Joseph Davis, Vanguard’s head of investment strategy and global chief economist, told Bloomberg recently that equity volatility is "unsustainably low," and that the chances of a correction in 2020 are around 50%.

This post isn't so much about stocks, so I'll reiterate two familiar points and then move on. First, 2019's gains were all about multiple expansion (see chart below) and one of Davis's arguments is that multiples are too rich.

(Heisenberg)

Second, earnings growth turned negative in Q3, and although it's entirely reasonable to expect a modest rebound, margin pressure in the form of higher input and labor costs is a concern, as is an expected deceleration in buybacks.

(Heisenberg)

Ok, but we all know stocks can go higher irrespective of all the myriad good arguments why they "shouldn't."

What isn't as clear, though, is that in the event they don't go higher, bonds will be a good hedge.

US 10-year yields have fallen some 140bps over the four quarters since the local peak. That is a large move in and of itself, but when you consider that the "peak" in this case was just ~3.20%, it's massive.

(Heisenberg)

Sure, there are no shortage of market observers who will tell you that negative 10-year yields in the US are not only possible, but likely. Still, in the absence of further Fed cuts and/or an acute economic deceleration accompanied by an equally dramatic leg lower in both realized and expected inflation, it's hard to imagine long-end US yields making a run at zero in 2020.

Of course, that doesn't mean bonds can't do well or that they can't serve as an effective hedge for equities in the event the latter sells off. But it does mean that "bonds [are] likely to be less good hedges in a ‘risk off’ environment," as Goldman puts it.

For one thing, there's less room for yields to fall. To paraphrase the same Goldman note, valuations aren't necessarily a binding constraint for equities, but they are for bonds.

(Goldman)

Further, given the low starting point, a given move higher in yields looks huge in percentage terms. And while quoting moves in percent (as opposed to in bps) makes no sense, it doesn't change the fact that the optics around the 10-year going from, say, 2% to 3% could be bad, where that means that even if the jump were occasioned by better growth outcomes, it might still cause indigestion for equities. If you don't believe that, just ask February 2018 or October 2018, when selloffs were preceded by what, thanks to the low starting point, seemed like giant leaps in bond yields.

So, with all kinds of room for rates to selloff (i.e., yields to rise), and little in the way of scope for them to rally (i.e., to fall) one is left to worry that the bond allocation of a balanced portfolio could paradoxically become a source of considerable risk. Consider this passage from a Goldman note dated October 2, 2018:

At current low yield levels and with rising inflation, bonds might be less effective hedges for equities. Compared to the 90s, they offer less... repricing potential to buffer ‘growth shocks’ following the multi-year bond bull market. For bonds across markets to deliver a >20% return like during the Tech Bubble or GFC would require bond yields to drop to all-time lows - German and Japan 10-year yields would have to turn deeply negative. Non-US bonds have already become less good hedges for equities. At the same time, bonds have become a source of risk in case of ‘rate shocks’.

To be sure, the timing of those remarks was unfortunate. Bonds did in fact rally. 10 months on from when that passage was written, German yields, for example, were at -0.70%. But nothing about the logic or the reasoning in that passage is even contentious, let alone "wrong." Bonds obviously have less scope to hedge a portfolio of equities, unless you think yields can keep dropping forever. What we don't know is how low yields can go, and our assumptions on that have been proven wrong time and again. What we can say, with confidence, though, is that yields can't drop in perpetuity. At some point, we will reach a floor, and we're by definition closer to it now than we were a decade ago.

All of that makes me cautious about a simple balanced portfolio in 2020, especially after this year's blockbuster performance.

(Heisenberg)

And yet, given the returns investors have enjoyed thanks to the virtuous "have your cake and eat it too" dynamic (i.e., the persistently negative stock-bond return correlation) that's made balanced strategies so successful over the last couple of decades, I couldn't bring myself to deviate from my standard recommendation when asked how to position a starter portfolio.

2018 wasn't really a "balanced bear," per se. Equities and bonds were down, but the losses were tolerable, and 2019 makes it an "all's well that ends well" situation.

If 2020 turns out to be the year we finally see a "real" balanced bear (i.e., if both stocks and bonds log serious losses in unison), I guess I'll have to skip the neighborhood Christmas party.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.