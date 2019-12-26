Moving To The Sidelines On CVS Health Corporation

We examine the fundamentals and explain why we are moving to the sidelines.

The price has actually gone just above our target price at the time of our last article.

When we last covered CVS Health Corporation (CVS), we had a firm belief that the deleveraging would work to improve valuations over time. Specifically, we noted:

CVS successfully lowered expectations so that they could beat them and raise guidance for the year. We still consider our fair value for this stock to be $72 with reimbursement pressures being offset by a good performance from Aetna. Assuming the former stabilizes here, we see fair value rising by about 10% a year as debt repayment flows to our equity valuation of the company with a 1.5X multiplier.



Source: CVS: Aetna Acquisition A Big Offset To Margin Pressures

The stock has since then made a beeline for our fair valuation, and in the process, has left broader indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) in the dust.

Data by YCharts

We look at the recent results and examine if we can make the case for even more upside.

Q3-2019 and forward estimates

The market loves a company that beats expectations, and CVS came in strong in Q3-2019 at $1.84/share. The company also raised its full-year guidance to $6.97-7.05/share. In fact, it has been nudging analyst estimates up rather steadily. At the end of 2018, CVS had taken a sledgehammer to estimates, and the midpoint was just $6.78.

Source: CVS Q1-2019 presentation

Since then, we have been grinding upwards, and that usually gets lots of positive press from analysts.

At the same time, the forward estimates have actually been coming down.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This is an interesting bifurcation, and we shall go into why this is moving the way it is.

The bulk of the beat

While CVS has surprised the Street on 2019, the bulk of the beat had to do with prior-year developments. These are claims and assumed costs that are booked at the end of the previous year and adjusted as time goes on.

As Larry mentioned in light of our third quarter performance, we are narrowing and raising our consolidated full year adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $6.97 to $7.05 million compared to prior guidance of $6.89 to $7.



Our full year guidance reflects an aggregate of approximately $0.20 of prior year's development and net realized capital gains that we have recorded in the first nine months of this year.



Source: CVS Q3-2019 transcript

The company was coy about forward guidance and said there would be an update in February.

Margin pressures in retail/LTC segment

CVS has three main divisions of its business: the Pharmacy Benefits Manager, or PBM, segment, the retail/long term care segment and the healthcare benefits segment (Aetna). The three segments carry about equal weight for adjusted operating income.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

The retail and long-term care segment continues to be under pressure. Margins have been declining due to far more intense competition on the home care front as well as on the retail store side. Adjusted operating income margins are down 17% from a year ago and still do not appear to have troughed.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

This is despite the fact that CVS has delivered rather strong same-store sales growth.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

The key bearish vantage here is that if such strong sales growth cannot stabilize margins, what will? We saw that in the case of CVS' prime competitor, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the adjusted operating margin is hovering near 5%.

Source: WBA Q3-2019 presentation

With intense competition in the market and secondary pharmacies like Walmart (WMT) fighting for retail dollars, we think pressure on the front end will remain strong and margins are more likely to go lower than higher.

PBM and Healthcare benefits

The PBM segment delivered steady results, with margins staying at same levels as the previous year. This did result in more income as revenues expanded 4.5% year over year.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

In the healthcare benefits segment, the membership continued to expand and deliver strong results.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

Our concern for this segment continues, though, as we believe CVS might have paid a large premium at the time of high, non-sustainable margins for this sector.

Debt

The selloff in 2018 and a lot to do with CVS' debt concerns, and the company has been addressing that issue. Year to date, $4.7 billion of debt was paid down.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 presentation

The forward debt maturities look manageable in relation to the strong operating cash flows for the 2020-2022 time frame. CVS does have a big bump in 2023, but if the company continues along its deleveraging path, it should have no issues refinancing that.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 presentation

Valuation

CVS sports a large difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 presentation

The biggest adjustment here is the amortization of intangibles. In layman's terms, this is accounting for the premium paid for Aetna's customer base.

Source: CVS Q3-2019 10-Q financials

There are two ways to look at this. On one hand, this amortization is, of course, non-cash, and actual cash flows are more reflective of adjusted EPS. On the other hand, CVS did pay a huge premium for Aetna, and it will be a long time till the related debt is paid off. As equity owners, we have to be constantly cognizant of that. Even if you ignore the GAAP EPS, you have to be aware that there are lots of turns of leverage going into producing this adjusted EPS.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

CVS has reached what we think is a solid fair value for the company. We anticipate another $5.0 billion of debt payments in 2020 and think the equity will again deliver a 1.5X multiplier on it. As such, we put our 2020 year-end fair value at $80/share. The key downside risk here is that the retail segment margins move closer to that of WBA. In addition, we still see risks related to the Aetna acquisition, as we think the overpayment was rather massive. The bull case can materialize from here if retail margins stabilize and CVS starts delivering big synergies wherein it can differentiate itself from its competitors by virtue of it also being a healthcare benefits provider. We are skeptical on that possibility at this point. Hence, we are moving to the sidelines and downgrading this to a "Hold".

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

