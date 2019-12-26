There Is No Reason For Further Growth Of The Russian Market

The lack of stability does not allow to expect stable growth of the Russian industry in the future.

The indicators of business activity point to the deterioration of the situation in Russia's corporate sector.

In November, the growth rate of industrial production in Russia fell to 0.3% YoY, which has been the worst result since December 2017.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Analysis

In November, the Russian retail turnover rose by 2.3% YoY, showing the best result in the current year:

The domestic demand in Russia is supported by the increase in the nominal (+7.7% YOY) and real (+3.8% YOY) wages:

However, it must be noted, that the growth of the real wages occurs primarily due to the lowering inflation, rather than raising salaries.

But, this plays only a secondary role in this analysis, because Russian retail companies make up an insignificant part of RSX's portfolio. Let's look at the industrial production.

In November, the growth rate of industrial production in Russia fell to 0.3% YoY, which has been the worst result since December 2017:

The structure of the index has recorded a decrease in the growth rates of practically all components. The growth rate of the mining industry, the basis of the Russian economy, was significantly lower than average. This is a direct consequence of Russia’s participation in the OPEC+ deal that limits the level of oil production. I want to remind, that on December 6, Russia agreed to further small cuts in oil production.

In general, the dynamics of the growth rates of all components are highly volatile. The lack of stability does not allow to expect stable growth of the Russian industry in the future.

Here is another interesting fact. Over the past eleven months, there has been no increase in the volume of construction in Russia. This is a bad sign because construction is a marker of long-term confidence of businesses in stability:

According to the latest Markit research, the business activity in the Russian manufacturing industry fell to the lowest since May 2009:

...The overall contraction was driven by weaker demand conditions, with production and new orders falling at steeper rates. In turn, goods producers reduced their workforce numbers further and output expectations slumped to the weakest for two years... ...The level of optimism was the weakest for two years, with the reduction in positive sentiment generally attributed to challenging demand conditions...

As we can see, the weak demand and involvement in the OPEC+ deal suggest a low potential for growth in Russia's industrial production in the coming quarters. This is especially important in the context of this analysis, since Russian energy companies form about 42% of the RSX's portfolio.

Bottom line

So, I see no obvious reasons that would move the RSX considerably above the current level. At the best, in the near future, the RSX will demonstrate a sideways dynamics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.