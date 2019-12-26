Adamas: INROADS Data Sell-Off Goes Too Far

I reveal how I took advantage of the trading volatility and how I plan to manage my position following the INROADS data.

Although I accept the market's reaction, I believe they have taken the selling too far and ADMS is now trading at a deep discount.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) publicized their INROADS study in multiple sclerosis “MS” patients with walking impairment met its primary endpoint but missed on its secondary endpoints. The results exhibited that patients taking 274 mg of GOCOVRI had a statistically significant 21.1% improvement matched to 11.3% placebo in the Timed 25 ft. Walk Test. Although GOCOVRI was able to hit its primary endpoint, the company was disappointed in the results and is now attempting to decide what they are going to do with GOCOVRI in MS-Walking. In response to the company press release, the market punished the share price under $4.00 per share and is trading just above the 52-week low. Although I accept the market’s reaction to the data, I believe the market has gone a bit too far.

I intend to review the INROADS data and the company's press release. In addition, I provide my views on the data and what it means for GOCOVRI in MS and other potential indications. Finally, I discuss why the market has gone too far and how I took advantage of the volatility.

Background on GOCOVRI (ADS-5102) in MS

The INROADS Phase III clinical study for MS-Walking used GOCOVRI (ADS-5102), which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease ”PD” receiving levodopa-based therapy.

INROADS was a 12-week, three-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The company decided to perform a 4-week placebo “run in” in order to show GOCOVRI’s efficacy and safety in MS-Walking. The three arms consisted of 274 mg GOCOVRI, 137 mg ADS-5102 GOCOVRI, or placebo (Figure 1).

Figure 1: INROADS Design (Source: ADMS)

The primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage of responders after 12 weeks of treatment. A “responder” was a subject who revealed at minimum a 20% improvement in walking speed when performing a timed 25-foot walk test. INROADS' secondary endpoints included TUG, 2-minute walk test, and the MSWS-12.

The Results

The results exhibited that the 274 mg group of GOCOVRI had a statistically significant 21.1% improvement matched to 11.3% placebo group in the Timed 25 ft. Walk Test.

When looking at the adverse events, the company reported peripheral edema, dry mouth, fall, constipation, UTI, and insomnia. Due to adverse events, INROADS has a 20.5% discontinuation rate in the 274 mg group, compared to 6.4% in 137 mg, and 3.8% in placebo. According to the company, the reported adverse events were in line with the safety profile of amantadine.

My Thoughts On The INROADS Data

It looks as if GOCOVRI does show some benefit for MS patients with walking impairment. GOCOVRI might have failed to hit its secondary endpoints, but the MS walking patients have limited treatment options, so the MS Walking program might be worth pursuing. However, Adamas CMO, Rajiv Patni, M.D., stated,

We will now complete our analyses of these data to fully characterize the efficacy and safety profile of ADS-5102 and the dose-response seen in this study. Given these data, we will not initiate the originally planned replicate of the second Phase III placebo-controlled study. We are continuing the open-label extension study and will engage with the FDA to discuss a potential regulatory pathway.” So, it appears the company is still holding onto some hope GOCOVRI MS-Walking still has a future."

Personally, I am extremely disappointed that GOCOVRI couldn’t hit its secondary endpoints for MS-Walking. Based on previous data, I was confident that GOCOVRI was going to have a good showing in the 25ft Walk Test, and was hoping the secondary endpoints would follow suit. The MS-Walking door is still open but it looks as if the FDA will have to cooperate with Adamas to get GOCOVRI approved. However, I am forced to subdue my expectations for GOCOVRI to expand into multiple indications. Amantadine does have multiple uses, but I can’t expect GOCOVRI to be implemented or approved into those other applications and indications. At this point in time, I can’t rely on GOCOVRI to be a blockbuster drug that is being used in several indications.

Restarting ADS-4101?

If the company decided to bail on GOCOVRI in MS-Walking and other label expansion efforts, investors should expect the company to reignite the ADS-4101 program. The company decided to put the brakes on the program to reduce OpEx but we could see this epilepsy product candidate return to the clinic.

Back in September of 2017, Adamas announced positive top-line data from the Phase

Ib clinical trial of ADS-4101. The study established that a 600 mg dose of ADS-4101, provided a 1.7x increase in average lacosamide concentrations throughout the day compared to the maximum approved daily dose of 400 mg, taken as 200 mg twice-daily (of VIMPAT (lacosamide IR). The Phase I results confirmed ADS-4101’s amazing PK profile, which delivers high drug levels throughout the day to match the diurnal pattern of seizures.

When discussing the company’s plans for ADS-4101 in a previous conference call, management seemed to be open to a potential partnership for the product. Former Adamas CEO Gregory Went stated that they “remain interested and open to partnering with companies in that space,” which would keep ADS-4101 moving through the FDA process and permit the company to focus on GOCOVRI-related developments. Now, we might see the company opt to restart ADS-4101 without a partnership while they determine what they will do with GOCOVRI.

Time To Collect On Namzaric

Another pending event is the start of royalty payments for Namzaric (ADS-8704), which is an FDA approved therapy for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. Adamas signed a commercial deal with Allergan (AGN) and is booked to start receiving low-mid teen royalty payments from Allergan for Namzaric net sales in May of 2020. Allergan pulled in about $22.4M in Q3 of 2019, so a 12% royalty should bring in around ~$2.5M in quarterly revenue. Indeed, a few million dollars in revenue wouldn’t drastically change the company’s fundamentals but it will certainly help preserve the cash position in the coming years.

Still Discounted

Admittedly, the recent data justifies a strong sell-off however, I believe the market has taken it too far and the stock is once again undervalued. The company’s 2019 forward price-to-sales of 1.93 (Figure 2), which substantially discount compared to the sector’s average price-to-sales of 5x.

Figure 2: Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If Adamas were to be priced in line with the rest of the sector, we would expect ADMS to be trading at $9.50 per share. Again, that would be a reasonable valuation for 2019’s estimated revenue… so, I would say $3.50-$4.00 per share is substantially undervalued for just GOCOVRI’s current label and expected 2019 sales.

Conclusion

The INROADS data was disappointing and has cut my expectations for GOCOVRI to be Jack-of-All trades drug for several neurological conditions. It wasn't that long ago that the company was proposing the possibility of supplementary indications for GOCOVRI. Now, investors have to accept the possibility GOCOVRI might be limited to OFF and LID. I see the sell-off event as being justified, however, the magnitude is definitely an overreaction when considering GOCOVRI’s current performance. As a result, I see this as an opportunity to average down or potentially start a speculative position. The company is still recording revenue growth and will start collecting Namzaric royalties in May of 2020 that will help improve the fundamental outlook for 2020 and beyond.

In the face of my previous plans, I took advantage of the volatility and grabbed some incredibly cheap call options that could be traded or used to add to my position. However, I am not looking to double-down or make any large additions for 2020. I already have an oversized position and it is time to sit back and see if Adamas can deliver some shareholder value in the coming years. Admittedly, my ADMS investment was way too early and now I have to wait for the company's intrinsic value to catch-up to the market value of my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.