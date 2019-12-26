Butterfield Bank: A Conservatively Managed Offshore Bank Paying A Growing 4.7% Dividend

The stock pays a 4.7% dividend yield today, and I extrapolate what a future yield-on-cost would be based on the current share price as well as my target entry price.

Today, Butterfield owns offshore banking operations all across the world, from the Cayman Islands to the Channel Islands to Switzerland and Singapore.

Butterfield Bank is an offshore bank based in Bermuda that has restructured and learned lessons following terrible performance during the Great Recession.

Investment Thesis

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) is a holding company headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, that owns and operates various offshore banks around the world. It has a long history of operations in the Caribbean, having been founded in 1858 as the first bank to be headquartered in Bermuda.

An "offshore bank" is one that is not regulated by any particular government charter but rather holds an international license. Since these banks skirt many of the onerous regulations placed on banks chartered with governments, they are able to offer their clients greater privacy and cross-border mobility of funds. They can also provide stability in the case of political or economic turmoil in clients' countries of residence. And, of course, this privacy often allows clients to shelter undeclared income (i.e., act as a tax haven).

Despite the reputation of offshore banks as being dens of crime, money laundering, and tax evasion, these banks cannot legally shield clients from taxes and must still abide by international law. The reputable ones (of which Butterfield is one) establish policies intended to prevent offering services to unscrupulous individuals and businesses, and they set aside funds to settle disputes with governments that launch claims against their clients.

Operating outside the realm of government regulation does have its perks, though. For instance, avoiding the costs of regulatory compliance can allow offshore banks to offer depositors better interest rates on deposits or better loan terms to borrowers.

Butterfield's various banks are each situated in areas of the world that have traditionally acted as offshore financial centers, such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands (including Guernsey), Switzerland, and Singapore.

Butterfield offers the standard range of banking services, such as real estate loans, trust & asset management, and commercial & consumer loans. It also operates a very conservative securities portfolio. The bank is well-capitalized, conservatively managed, cash-rich, cheaply valued, pays a growing dividend, and offers a 4.7% starting yield. It also adheres to the Basel III capital standards and provides a greater degree of transparency than many other offshore banks.

In short, I view Butterfield stock as a solid buy right here, but it would be an even better buy if it dipped down toward $30 per share again.

The Company

Butterfield is the biggest bank operating in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, but as the above map shows, the bank is expanding all over the world in order to geographically diversify itself. As of the end of 2018, Bermuda and Cayman amounted to 86% of the bank's net revenue, although that has fallen this year due to an acquisition in the Channel Islands.

Butterfield's net interest margin (net interest income as a percentage of interest-earning assets) rose steadily, from 2016's 2.45% to 2017's 2.73% to 2018's 3.25%. But in 2019, the NIM slid to 3.18% in Q2 (mainly due to higher-cost deposits) and 2.52% in Q3 (mainly due to the lower-yielding assets of the acquired European bank discussed below). As of Q3, 2019, the average net interest margin for all US banks was 3.34%, so the company is definitely lagging in this regard. But it has demonstrated the ability to raise its NIM during favorable economic backdrops in the past and will likely do so again once its most recent acquisition is fully integrated in 2020.

As of the end of 2018, 90.5% of the securities portfolio was invested in US government Treasuries and agency-issued mortgage-backed securities. The average duration of the total portfolio was 4 years as of December 31st, 2018, and the entire portfolio was investment grade.

In short, Butterfield is a highly liquid, cash-rich company.

What about loans? At the end of 2018, the company was clearly positioned for a rising rate environment, as 84% of loans were floating-rate. Given the Federal Reserve guidance for several more rate hikes in 2019, as well as a quantitative tightening program "on autopilot," who could blame them? Unfortunately, this has lowered Butterfield's average asset yield from 3.5% in Q3 2018 to 2.98% in Q3 2019. The yields on loans specifically sank from 5.54% in Q3 2018 to 5.22% in Q3 2019.

Given the very conservative loan-to-deposit ratio of 0.37x (or loans accounting for 37% of deposits) as of Q3 2019, it might be better to measure total assets ex-cash to deposits. That ratio comes to a still-conservative 0.83x (i.e., assets less cash are 83% of total deposits). This is around the ratio of many conservative Texas banks that are bracing themselves against potential fossil fuel price volatility.

In Q3 2019, non-performing loans came out to 1.1% of net loans - a bit on the high side, but not much to be concerned about. This is actually down from 2016's 1.6%, 2017's 1.3%, and 2018's 1.4%.

Given that most of the portfolio is backed by real estate (65.5% residential and 14.3% commercial), with only 5.3% of loans to consumers, 11.5% to businesses, and 3.4% to governments, even an NPA higher than 1% isn't terribly concerning. The net charge-off ratio, for instance, sits at an ultra-low 0.1% in Q3, having spent Q1 and Q2 at zero.

Non-interest income, which makes up a little over a third of revenue (35%), is derived from a diversity of sources. Trust services, asset management, banking fees, and fees earned from currency exchange make up the bulk of this revenue category.

At $3.6 billion, cash & equivalents make up fully a quarter (25.3%) of total assets as of Q3. Compare this to the bank's $2.1 billion at the end of 2018 and $1.5 billion at the end of 2017. Clearly, as the bank grows, it is also maintaining an ample supply of liquidity. This plays a large part in the investment-grade credit ratings from all three major ratings agencies.

There is risk inherent in being headquartered on a Caribbean island, of course. Much of the local economies of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands is dependent on tourism, and if tourism dies down (perhaps due to a contraction in the US economy), then Butterfield will be hurt. The Bermudan economy, for instance, is already weak if you strip out the tourism industry.

As reported in the company's 2018 annual report:

The Bermuda economy continues to face medium-term challenges from high unemployment, significant government debt and related debt service charges... Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Bermuda economy experienced consecutive years of GDP declines. In addition, the impact of the crisis on employment, population levels and real estate values was negative for several years thereafter. Since 2015, GDP growth has been more robust, averaging greater than 3%. Real estate and rents have also recovered over this period. International business activity declined from 2009 to 2011, with modest annual growth from 2012 onwards. The real estate and international business components represent over 40% of Bermuda’s GDP and therefore provide insight into both the overall health of the Bermuda economy and the longer term recovery.

Bermudan GDP growth was -5.3% in 2009, -2.1% in 2010, -3.3% in 2011, -4.8% in 2012, and -2.5% in 2013. It turned positive (0.5%) in 2014 and hit 4% in 2015. In the Cayman Islands, GDP sunk to -6.5% at its worst in 2010 but bounced back into positive territory in 2011. In 2009 and 2010, Butterfield posted negative earnings, not returning to profitability until 2011. However, the bank also had a much higher exposure to cyclical business loans (largely to the hospitality industry) that dragged it down.

If we were to experience another Great Recession-style economic downturn, surely Butterfield would see significant downside from it. However, I strongly doubt that the next recession will be as severe or prolonged as the Great Recession. And the bank is better-positioned now to handle a recession, with a conservative loan-to-deposit ratio, a large cash position, and fewer business loans.

Much of the company's growth in recent years has come from acquisitions. The most recent acquisition was of the private banking division of ABN AMRO on the Channel Islands off the coast of Normandy, France. The deal closed July 15th, for $201 million in cash, and is expected to be immediately accretive, adding 3-5% annually to earnings by 2022.

From 2014 to 2018, the growth of the economies of Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, especially from the strong tourism and real estate industries, has played a major part in Butterfield's impressive growth.

Return on average tangible common equity has shot up from under 15% in 2014 to over 25% in 2018, though it has retreated back to 22.5% in Q3 2019.

Meanwhile, the efficiency ratio (the lower, the better) actually popped up from the ~60% of Q1 and Q2 to 62.1% in Q3, largely due to the Channel Islands acquisition.

The Dividend

Butterfield has committed to a target dividend payout ratio of 50%, which it has slightly surpassed in the first three quarters of 2019.

This is still a comfortable payout ratio. However, it likely means that the double-digit dividend growth seen in recent years will slow.

Based on free cash flow (less susceptible to accounting gimmicks than earnings), the dividend has always been well-covered with plenty of room for share repurchases and M&A. Butterfield's board of directors has authorized the repurchase of around 2% of shares outstanding, and acquisitions have tended to be a core growth channel in recent years.

What about 10-year target yield on cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

Since the payout ratio based on core earnings is already around 50%, I would expect the dividend to grow (on average) no faster than earnings going forward. Analysts expect earnings growth to come in at 6% per year over the next five years. Assuming the dividend grows at the same rate as earnings and continues for 10 consecutive years, buying in at today's 4.7% yield would render a 10-year yield on cost of 8.42%.

Given that dividend growth has averaged in the mid-teens over the last three years, a 6% per year on average projection over the next decade is somewhat conservative. Assuming that a recession occurs sometime in the next ten years and that dividend growth remains flat for two years, the 10-year YoC would still come to a respectable 7.53%.

Not bad for this lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

Valuation Is The Catalyst

What is the catalyst for continued share price appreciation? Well, for one, the company's cash pile will allow for share repurchases that will add 1.5-2% per year to core earnings growth. And it also provides the capacity to enact more accretive acquisitions like the most recent one.

But the most obvious catalyst is simply valuation. By price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-free cash flow, Butterfield's shares look cheap - or, at least, on the lower side of their historical range since the second half of 2016.

What's more, it appears that Butterfield is benefiting from (1) the steepening of the yield curve and (2) the Fed's return to quantitative easing, which is pumping liquidity into the financial system. (I don't think it is a coincidence that Butterfield's stock price rose out of the doldrums in early October right as QE4, or "not-QE," was initiated.) Both of these positive forces seem set to continue.

However, if one could pick up shares for around $31 per share (or a 5.68% starting yield), the projected 10-year YoC would be 9.08%, even assuming a two-year pause in dividend growth during a recession. The stock traded at that price just a few months ago. I view $31 or under to be "Strong Buy" territory for Butterfield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.