Travelzoo: Time To Reload

The deal-pairing technology showing hotel and flight information now appears to be rolled out in North America. This should be a positive catalyst as well.

I have written about Travelzoo (TZOO) a couple of times in the past year. I recommended Travelzoo as a buy in January and as a sell in May. Both recommendations resulted in large gains. I think now is a good time to re-enter a long position. The stock price has bottomed out after the company reported its seasonally weakest quarter in Q3 and is now starting to trend back up. The stock price may take another dip if there is tax-loss selling before the end of the year but it appears that window may have already passed.

There is a huge potential catalyst that has recently been implemented that could drive gains in the upcoming year. Also, the deal-pairing technology implemented in Europe in the last part of 2018 now appears to be rolled out in North America. Both of these developments should help the company grow revenue and improve profitability in the future.

Asia Pacific 2020

The biggest potential catalyst in the upcoming year is the execution of the company’s “Asia Pacific 2020” plan. For years Travelzoo’s Asia Pacific division has not only had stagnant growth but has also been losing money. To turn things around the CEO mentioned in the Q3 2018 earnings release the goal “to achieve profitability in Asia Pacific by 2020.” In the past year, the company has taken steps to implement this goal.

In March of 2019, Travelzoo appointed Scott Wang as the Head of Strategy in Asia Pacific and the General Manager in Greater China. This management transition resulted in a temporarily smaller sales team and also coincided with the escalating trade war with China. Consequently, results in Asia Pacific in the last 3 quarters have actually gotten worse with operating losses exceeding revenues.

However, there have been several recent positive developments. In August, Travelzoo formed a partnership with UnionPay International to create a direct-payment experience for Travelzoo members in China. This allowed the company to simplify the payment process for its members in China by removing all third party payment platforms. The company said, “during the test period traffic to Travelzoo's site increased by more than 20% and Local Deals and Getaways revenue increased by approximately 60%.”

In November, Travelzoo announced that it worked with a top Chinese consulting firm and they developed a strategy to grow its revenue in China by focusing on social media and mobile channels. The company said this strategy was implemented at the end of September and they expect revenue growth in China in the upcoming quarter. In the Q3 19 earnings call, the company mentioned all costs of the project were expensed in Q3. Therefore, it is possible there will be immediate improvement in Asia Pacific’s financial results in the upcoming quarters.

The recent de-escalation of the trade war and the “phase one” agreement with China should also bode well. This should make both the Chinese and U.S. consumer more confident and more willing to spend on discretionary items like vacations.

While I do not think it is likely that the company will meet its goal to achieve profitability in China by the end of 2020, I think the stock price could greatly increase if Asia Pacific revenues start to grow and the losses decrease. If the company were to actually meet its objective to attain profitability in Asia Pacific in 2020, this would be a huge catalyst for the stock price.

Packaging Technology Rollout In North America

Another potential catalyst for Travelzoo’s stock price is the rollout of its deal-pairing technology showing both hotel and flight information in North America. This technology was rolled out in Europe last year and was met favorably. After the technology was rolled out in Germany, the company said that members that were shown both hotel and flight information “made five times as many bookings as members that were given just a hotel-only deal.” The company also mentioned positive results when the offering was implemented in the U.K., Spain, in France. Revenue growth and profitability improved in Europe after this change.

Travelzoo has not announced that the technology has been implemented in North America but this appears to be the case. If you check Travelzoo’s North American vacations webpage, you can find several vacations that offer both hotel and flight information. For instance, here is an example that offers both hotel and flight information (after you click on the “Continue” button) and here is an example that offers an option to book the hotel only or book the hotel and flight. The company still seems to be testing the format but as a frequent visitor of Travelzoo’s website, this only seems to have been implemented in the last month or so.

North America makes up over 60% of Travelzoo’s revenue so the rollout in North America should be a positive catalyst, especially considering the positive response already experienced in Europe.

Travelzoo’s Stock Price Has Bottomed Out

This year and last year Travelzoo’s stock price bottomed out after the company reported disappointing results in their seasonally weakest quarter (Q3). Last year the stock price stayed weak through the end of December due to tax-loss selling but this year the stock price is already starting to trend up. The stock price is not that far from its support in the $9.5 range so it is still a good time to pick up shares. Please refer to the chart below.

The next two quarters will be Travelzoo’s seasonally strongest quarters and the previously-mentioned catalysts should result in improved financial results. I think the stock price has bottomed out and is only going up from here.

Travelzoo’s Low Float And History Of Large Gains

Travelzoo is a microcap company with a small float so good and bad quarterly results can have a large effect on the stock price. The company has been buying back shares so the float continues to get smaller. In 2018, the company announced a share repurchase of 500,000 shares which has been completed and in 2019, the company announced a share repurchase of 1,000,000 shares which is still ongoing. The share count has been steadily decreasing which means when there is high investor demand the stock price can increase rapidly.

In fact, there have been two times in the past when the stock price of Travelzoo has gone from the current price level to over $100 in less than a year. While I do not anticipate a gain of that magnitude, I do think the stock price can revisit the $20 level seen in the last couple of years.

Risks

My bullish argument for buying Travelzoo mainly lies on the speculation that the company’s Asia Pacific 2020 strategy and deal-pairing technology rollout in North America are going to result in improved financial performance in the upcoming quarters. Obviously, if neither of these catalysts pan out, the stock price is not going to benefit.

Also, as previously mentioned, Travelzoo is a low float micro-cap stock with a history of volatility.

Conclusion

I think now is a good time to buy shares in Travelzoo. The stock price has bottomed out and is trending up and the previously mentioned catalysts should drive gains in the upcoming year. Please do your own due diligence.

