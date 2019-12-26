Axalta: Reasonably Priced

Axalta is undervalued compared to a few peers, most likely because of its smaller market share.

Axalta has a phenomenal Cash Return on Equity; nevertheless, with debt factored in, its CROTC is just 10.4%.

This year, revenue of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), a U.S. specialty chemicals company, has contracted by 3.3%. One of the culprits was the slowdown in the automotive industry, which, in turn, was a repercussion of the tariff confrontation between the U.S. and China. That has taken a toll on its valuation, but even despite soft revenue growth, Axalta managed to improve margins and deliver some EPS growth. Moreover, the company had topped analysts' forecasts on net income per share for nine quarters in a row.

Meanwhile, despite tepid sales dynamics, Axalta's market value has increased by ~29.5% this year, spurred by a few announcements, mainly by the initiation of "a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value." Among the options mentioned was "a potential sale of the Company." The takeover interest from PPG Industries (PPG) and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) was not coincidental.

So, while the coatings industry shows signs of consolidation, Axalta might benefit from a potentially suitable merger offer. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the firm.

The top line

Axalta manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems. According to the Industry Overview presentation made by Sherwin-Williams (SHW) in June 2019, among the key players in the coatings market are the company itself, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon, and, surely, Axalta. In 2018, the top ten suppliers accounted for ~55% of the market. There are also more than 5 thousand other firms that together hold a 45% market share.

Axalta Coating Systems operates through two divisions: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. In FY 2018, sales to North America customers added up to 38% of the total, while EMEA was in second place with a 36% contribution.

Performance Coatings brings the bulk of revenue (65% in 2018). Its end-markets are Refinish and Industrial. The first one was responsible for 38% of the total sales of the company in 2018. One of the principal variables that bolster revenue in the refinish end-market is miles-driven. The higher this variable, the higher depreciation of vehicles, so, as a consequence, demand for coatings also edges higher.

The industrial end-market encompasses a few sub-markets where Axalta's liquid and powder coatings are applied, like general industrial, electric insulation systems, architectural, transportation, oil & gas, coil, and wood. Macroeconomic factors (like GDP growth, manufacturing indexes, the sentiment in the construction sector, etc.) are of principal importance for it.

Transportation Coatings depends on two key end-markets: light vehicle and commercial vehicle (like heavy-duty trucking, buses, rail transport, motorcycles, marine, and aviation). The latter end-market accounted for just 7% of 2018 net sales.

Axalta uses a plethora of raw materials from seven classes: liquid resins, powder resins, pigments, solvents, monomers, isocyanates, and additives. The company is somewhat dependent on global energy prices, as around 65% of its raw materials are derived from oil and natural gas. Yet, the Brent price fluctuations pose only an insignificant risk, as it uses "fourth to sixth generation derivatives of crude oil and natural gas," which helps to smooth the impact of commodity prices gyrations on gross margin and operating profitability.

In the 2010s, Axalta's revenue was unstable. The company delivered a 0.52% revenue CAGR in the last five years, while a 3-year CAGR was 3.8%. Its Last 12 months' revenue is down by 3.3%. Apparently, Axalta is mature and not a high-growth enterprise.

Most recent results and guidance

In Q3 2019, Axalta's revenue dropped by 3.4%, as the company had to cope with foreign exchange headwinds; the destructive currency impact was driven by the euro, renminbi, pound, and Argentine peso. The disposition of China powder coatings Joint Venture also led to lower sales. Meanwhile, tariffs on a few principal raw materials coming from China impacted pricing. However, while GAAP net earnings were only $65 million, adjusted net income equaled $122 million, 24.4% higher than in Q3 2018.

The company is bearish on the automotive industry; it expects the global auto-build to decline approximately by ~5.8% in 2019. In the updated 2019 guidance (see page 8), Axalta warned its 2019 net sales might drop 4%, while in July, it had anticipated only a 2% contraction. Though it also downgraded adjusted EBITDA prognosis from $950-975 million to $940-960 million, the full-year anticipated FCF remained unchanged, mostly due to the timing of projects that shifted a portion of capex to FY 2020.

Financial position

As of September 30, Axalta had a Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, which is too high for my taste. The debt looks especially burdensome if compared to annual cash flow; total debt/net CFFO stands at 7x. Its peer PPG Industries have a slightly better (but surely not immaculate) financial position, as its debt and shareholder equity are nearly equal (debt is somewhat higher), while net operating cash flow covers 37.5% of it. On the contrary, Sherwin-Williams is more akin to AXTA with a 242% D/E.

I am the type of investor who does not like that much debt on the balance sheet; I prefer moderately leveraged companies (it depends on industry), and given the balance sheet score, AXTA is not an investment I want to make.

Capital efficiency

The first thing a meticulous investor who decided to analyze Axalta's capital efficiency might notice is its above-20% Return on Equity.

Data by YCharts

High ROE looks like an excellent justification of its inflated P/E above 25x, but as I frequently emphasize in my pieces, that should not prompt hasty conclusions. So, we should make a few adjustments here to bring a little bit more color.

Let's put its ROE based on GAAP net income and average shareholder equity in a more broad context by computing a few less frequently used metrics, including:

Cash Return on Equity (net CFFO divided by Average shareholder equity) Cash Return on Total Capital (net operating cash flow divided by total capital (the sum of debt and equity, averaged)) Inorganic FCF (defined as net operating cash flow minus cash used in investing activities) - this metric helps to factor in outflows related to acquisitions and inflows from sales of PP&E

Figures for the 2013-LTM period are presented below:

Created by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

Created by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

What conclusions can we arrive at? There are a few takeaways I should bring to your attention:

While figures computed using equity are undoubtedly compelling, the returns on total capital are far weaker. While LTM CROE is 40.8%, LTM CROTC is just 10.4%. The debt is the principal culprit. Since 2013, Axalta has used both its shareholder equity and total capital in a relatively efficient way; both CROTC and CROE did not drop below zero. CROTC, based on the last 12 months' data, while not the best, is one of the highest since 2013. It remained in the double-digit range, which points to the fact that clobbered activity in the automotive industry that partly hindered the company from delivering revenue growth did not destroy its cash-based profits. In 2013 and 2017, inorganic free cash flow was sub-zero due to M&A activity. At the moment, it is positive. In sum, the company has phenomenal ROE and Cash Return on Equity, but the alternative metrics are not that stellar.

A brief valuation

Now let's take a closer look at how Axalta's market value compares to Sherwin-Williams, Akzo Nobel, and PPG Industries with regard to multiples. As the level of debt is exceptionally high (Debt/Equity approaches 283%), it is better to replace net income-based valuation multiples with those with EBIT or EBITDA in the denominator and Enterprise Value in the nominator.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

So, the company is slightly cheaper than its peers on an EV/EBITDA basis, but that can be explained by its lower market share.

Besides, while Axalta is not a high-margin player, it is easily explained by the industry specifics. Its EBIT margin is on par with the comparable companies. ROTC, however, is only in the third place.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

In sum, Axalta is relatively reasonably priced.

Conclusion

Most of the sell-side analysts are bullish on Axalta (as of December 25), perhaps because they anticipate an M&A opportunity. However, the company is not an apt investment for me, as it has a too high level of debt and does not pay a dividend despite being a mature company.

While Axalta remains an M&A target, I reckon in the short term the share price will be almost entirely dependent on the news related to prospective deals. My sentiment on the stock is neutral for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.