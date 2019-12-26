Negative Global Economic Data To Push Stock Indexes Lower

There has been a global downturn in the data mainly in China and Europe since the beginning of 2018. There have been few signs of a recovery and a continued downturn is more likely in my opinion.

With Fed policy on hold and an apparent phase one trade deal, I think the economic data rather than big stories will guide markets barring a negative Chinese credit event.

Stocks markets have priced in a global economic recovery. Market participants will now want to see it in the global data such as GDP, inflation, manufacturing and PMI.

I think we're going to be back to data-driven trading to see whether these green shoots of a recovery in the data grow, or if the downturn starting in 2018 will be longer-lasting or more severe. I am not optimistic.

Bloomberg interviewed 13 of the top China experts in the world including chief economists and hedge fund managers, and a continued slowing was near-unanimous. According to Michael Pettis, professor at Peking University and former Bear Stearns banker:

GDP growth rates will drop consistently every year until China is growing at below 3%, and the longer it takes to get there, the more debt it will have to work off and the greater the macroeconomic financial distress costs it will have to absorb.

Fraser Howie, author of “Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundation of China’s Extraordinary Rise”:

I think China has spun out the debt problems far longer than anyone even on the bearish side would have given them credit for. It’s only now in 2019 that we are starting to see a dramatic increase in defaults. You are now starting this decade with almost the worst numbers and financials at every level, so why would we think this is going to turn around when our starting point is so much worse? The ability for China to stimulate their way out is clearly going to be much more limited. Last decade was a decade of building problems and the coming decade is one of avoiding the consequences of those problems.

Chinese corporate bond defaults are climbing to an all-time high and the pace of acceleration is rapid. In the years 2015 through 2017, corporate defaults averaged approximately 21 billion yuan. In 2018 and 2019, this has climbed to an annual average of about 120 billion.

A key point made above is China has a limited ability to effectively stimulate without abandoning goals of deleveraging and maintaining a stable currency. Even if the Chinese authorities were to full on ease credit, the actual translation into GDP growth would be more muted because of the increasing incremental capital output ratio, meaning it is requiring more credit in China to grow GDP. Simply put, the new credit is being put to inefficient uses and there is an overcapacity problem. Much of growth relied on construction and capacity investment demand - building industrial plants, railways and cities that are not being fully utilized. While this boosts GDP in the short term, it is much more of a one-off effect than a sustainable growth model.

I don't think the German industrial and manufacturing slump has bottomed and at a minimum will maintain a low level of performance. It could also spill into the services sector and employment. Industrial output in Germany fell 5.3% at its most recent print and recorded its steepest fall in 10 years. The latest Eurozone composite PMI was unchanged from November and slightly in expansion at 50.6. The manufacturing segments were the weaker part of the report firmly contracting at 45.9. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, as of December 16 2019, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:

The Eurozone economy closes out 2019 mired in its worst spell since 2013, with businesses struggling against the headwinds of near-stagnant demand and gloomy prospects for the year ahead. “The economy has been stuck in crawler gear for fourth straight months, with the PMI indicative of GDP growing at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%. “There are scant signs of any imminent improvement. New order growth remains largely stalled and job creation has almost ground to a halt, down to its lowest for over five years as companies seek to reduce overheads in the weak trading environment and uncertain outlook.

While I think the global economy will worsen, I am optimistic that the US can maintain performance or even accelerate. The Fed is currently signaling an on-hold policy. At this time last year, markets were pricing in and the Fed was projecting 3 hikes for 2019 and instead we got 3 cuts. This dramatic accommodation move takes times to affect the actual economy but will likely provide support and reignite the US data. Interest rate policy in the United States will likely remain on hold for 2020 with a bias to tighten later.

I believe inflation expectation adjusted real yields will rise in the US. Restrictiveness of financial conditions will increase (lower stock prices, stronger USD, wider credit spreads, higher real yields) because US monetary policy (on hold) will be considered quite hawkish relative to the global economy and heightened financial concerns regarding China. There is also an oversupply of issuance from the Treasury which is also a factor that could push yields higher or provide support.

In short, I think the likely scenario is the US disengaging from a global downturn that will be more akin to the late 1990s Asian financial/currency crisis than a 2008 type event. Markets will likely exaggerate so it could actually be quite troublesome for stocks and risk assets. In the other situation, China manages to dodge financial stability issues and Europe suddenly recovers. Either way, the divergence between stock prices and global economic health will close with the data improving or stocks falling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.