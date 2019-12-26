AOD: An Interesting Dividend Income Fund That Is Fixing The Mistakes Of Its Past

Several months ago, I published an article on this site discussing the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). This is a somewhat interesting equity closed-end fund that has something of a troubled history. In short, the fund's previous management attempted to make heavy use of the dividend capture strategy and did not exactly have the best success with it. That management team was replaced a few years ago though, and since that time, the fund has performed much better. It has seen something of a large run-up in the market lately, and thus, currently yields less than we really want to see from an income fund. In response, I thought that it would be a good idea to revisit the fund, so analyzing it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of dividend income, with a secondary objective of producing long-term growth of capital. This is a similar objective to what other equity income funds have, although this one may focus a bit more on dividends than other funds that use things like total return or even options to generate the money for the distributions that they pay out. This may be an advantage in certain situations, as dividends tend to be a more reliable source of income than these other things. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund invests in equity securities from around the world, although the United States does account for by far the largest weighting in the fund. This lets the fund add some global diversity to your portfolio.

As is usually the case in a global fund, the majority of AOD's largest holdings are American companies. We can clearly see that here:

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

This is certainly not the setup that we see in most equity funds. While we do see a few of the major constituents of the S&P 500 index like Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), we do not see some other commonly held fund mainstays like Amazon (AMZN). This is likely due to the fund's emphasis on producing a dividend, as this company does not pay out a dividend to its investors. The presence of Alphabet (GOOG) is harder to explain in this light though, as this company also does not pay a dividend. It appears likely that for some reason the fund's managers believe that this company has sufficient long-term growth potential to overcome its lack of a dividend. When we consider the stock's current valuation, I am somewhat more skeptical of this.

Another thing that I notice with the fund's largest holdings is that all but two of the American ones are technology companies. However, information technology does not account for the largest weighting in the fund:

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

This does certainly make some sense, as financial services stocks generally pay out much higher yields than information technology ones do. For example, as of the time of writing, the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) yields 1.65%, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) yields 0.72%. This is actually something that is unusual among equity closed-end funds given the dominance of the technology sector in the U.S. markets, especially the largest companies in the sector. I have discussed this in a previous article. For example, here are the sector weightings of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

Source: State Street Global Investors

The fact that AOD does offer a great deal of exposure to many different sectors is something that we like to see in a diversified equity income fund. This is because this can not only allow the fund to give us easy access to a diversified portfolio, but also helps to protect us against concentration risk. Concentration risk is a risk that we sometimes face when investing in multiple funds. In short, an investor in this situation may believe that he has a diversified portfolio, but that is not the case, because all of the funds are holding the same assets. As AOD is actually very well spread-out across various sectors, it can help an investor to reduce this risk.

We can see some further diversity by looking at the fund's holdings. As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt aware, I dislike seeing any individual holding account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. That's because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. However, should an asset be too heavily weighted in the portfolio, then this risk is not going to be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event will occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market does not, and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. Fortunately, as we can see above, there is no individual asset that accounts for more than 5% of the portfolio. In fact, the largest position here is Apple, with all other holdings at less than 2%. That actually makes this one of the most diverse portfolios I have ever seen in a closed-end fund. There should be little risk presented by any individual holding here.

Further evidence of the diversity of this fund can be found by looking at its geographic diversity. This can be found here:

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

As already mentioned, AOD is a global fund just like many others that invest in both American and foreign stocks. However, most global funds seem to have an allocation to the United States that is somewhere around 66%. As we can see, at 53%, this one is much lower, although 53% is still a much higher percentage than what the United States actually accounts for in the global economy. Thus, the fund is still somewhat overallocated to the United States. This may not be a huge problem for now, as the United States has had one of the best-performing global stock markets over the past decade, which has caused its valuations to be much higher than most other regions. This may continue to be the case until the Federal Reserve ceases its open market operations, which is currently scheduled to occur in April, but it is somewhat likely that the central bank will continue its operations beyond that point. The fund will benefit from that until then at least, however.

Performance

As already mentioned, AOD has seen something of a run-up in the market lately as the S&P 500 index continues to hit regular highs:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This comes in spite of the fund's somewhat spotty performance history. As we can see here, the fund's share price fell precipitously in late 2010 and again in late 2011:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This was one of the things that precipitated the change in management in 2013 and a change in strategy. The fund used to be almost exclusively and rather aggressively focused on simply capturing dividends, which works well on paper but not so much in practice. The new strategy still does make use of the dividend capture strategy but also attempts to take advantage of stock appreciation. This can offset some of the problems with using dividend capture exclusively, as theoretically, stock prices decline by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date and thus offset the gain from the dividend. In practice, that does not always happen, but having some sort of a balance in the fund's income sources is still much less risky. As we can see, AOD's performance has improved significantly in recent years since it adopted this new strategy:

As we can see here, the fund greatly lagged the MSCI All-Country World Index over the long term. Its near-term performance has come much closer to hitting its benchmark index but still lags it. This is disappointing, as many funds lag their benchmark indices, but this one seems to be somewhat of a serial underperformer, even with the new management team in place.

Distributions

As discussed earlier, the purpose of this fund is to generate an income for its investors through dividends. As such, we might expect it to pay out a fairly large distribution to investors. This is indeed the case, as AOD currently pays out $0.0575 per share on a monthly basis, which works out to $0.69 per share annually. This gives the fund a 7.76% yield at the current market price.

In the past, a sizable proportion of this distribution was classified as return of capital. This has not been the case yet this year, however. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The fact that all of the fund's distributions this year came from dividends will likely be comforting to some potential investors. This is because the return of capital distributions that AOD paid out in prior years may be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income off of its investments to cover all of its distributions. In such a scenario, it may be returning the investors' own money back to them and would be ultimately unsustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things, such as distributing unrealized capital gains, that can also cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, but we do not have to worry about that here. The fact that all distributions this year are classified as simply coming from dividends that the fund receives does provide us with a significant amount of confidence.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for an asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like AOD, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of December 24, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), AOD had a net asset value of $10.06 per share. However, the fund's shares actually traded hands for $8.89 as of the same date. This represents an 11.63% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonable price to pay for the fund and is somewhat in line with its historical one-month discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is an interesting, albeit somewhat historically troubled, fund that could provide a way to generate an income off of the global equity markets. Its yield is not as high as what some other funds can offer, however, which is something that will likely not be appealing to traditional income investors. AOD does boast a very well-diversified portfolio that does not have particularly heavy exposure to any single company, which is always nice to see. There is very little overly remarkable about this fund though.

