DBV Technologies: Selloff Provides Attractive Entry, Big Upside Ahead Of Expected Drug Approval

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is a French biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing immunotherapies for patients with food allergies. Its product, Viaskin, is an epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, a patch that delivers the allergen to the immune system through the skin. According to the most recent company presentation, its current pipeline consists of three distinct indications for Viaskin: peanut allergy, milk allergy, and egg allergy. Viaskin Peanut received Breakthrough and Fast Track Designation from the FDA in 2015 and 2012, respectively. Viaskin Milk, currently in Phase 2, received Fast Track designation in 2016.

Source: DBV Technologies

EPIT targets Langerhans cells, which capture the allergens and deliver them directly to the lymph nodes. By delivering the allergen directly to the lymph-nodes, specific regulatory T cells, called Tregs, are activated and cause a down regulation of Th2-oriented reaction to the allergen.

In other words, the Viaskin patch causes a continuous antigen exposure to either peanut, milk or egg protein in small quantities that over time are absorbed through the skin and desensitize the user to that allergen.

Stock Price Has Yet To Recover From An Unwarranted Pummeling

After reaching an all-time high of over $50 a share in October 2017, DBVT's stock has been pummeled, currently trading around $9 at the time of this article. Two major events caused the precipitous fall in share price:

On October 23, 2017, DBVT fell over 58% after its Phase 3 PEPITES trial failed to meet the primary endpoint. On December 20, 2018, DBVT fell over 40% after the company voluntarily withdrew its U.S. marketing application for Viaskin Peanut aimed at children between 4 and 11 years of age.

Below I cover why the steep drop in share price resulting from these events is unwarranted, and how my conservative valuation measure suggests that DBVT is currently trading at a bargain price.

The PEPITES Trial "Failure"

DBV Technologies' Phase 3 PEPITES trial evaluated the efficacy and adverse events associated with the Viaskin peanut patch. This was a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial, comprising 356 peanut-allergic children aged 4-11 years old. A child was considered peanut allergic if he developed objective symptoms at an eliciting dose ("ED") of 300 mg or less of peanut protein. An eliciting dose is defined as the maximum dose that induced objective signs/symptoms of an immediate allergic reaction.

Participants with a baseline ED of 10mg or less responded to the Viaskin peanut patch if at the end of the trial their ED was 300 mg or greater.

Participants with a baseline ED between 10 and 300 mg responded to the Viaskin peanut patch if at the end of the trial their ED was 1,000 mg or greater.

As measured at the end of the trial, 35.3% of participants responded to the Viaskin peanut patch versus a 13.6% placebo response rate. The difference in response rate between Viaskin peanut and placebo of 21.7% is statistically significant. However, the study did not meet a statistical component of its primary endpoint: the lower bound of the CI was 12.4% versus the 15% necessary, and therefore the criterion for a positive trial result was not met.

Source: DBV Technologies

The day after the PEPITES trial results were made public, DBVT's stock price dropped by over 50%. The market focused all of its attention on the missed endpoint despite the overwhelmingly positive data showcasing Viaskin Peanut's strong efficacy and safety profiles. Also, several researchers expressed concern over the primary endpoint's arbitrary nature: "the clinical relevance of not meeting this lower bound of the confidence interval with respect to the treatment of peanut-allergic children with epicutaneous immunotherapy remains to be determined."

In addition to the statistically significant difference in response rate of 21.7%, the market largely ignored post-hoc trial analysis further showcasing Viaskin Peanut's efficacy. A majority of participants using the Viaskin Peanut patch, 62.6%, experienced an increased ED compared with only 28% of placebo patients.

Source: DBV Technologies

Furthermore, 53.1% of patients treated with Viaskin Peanut increased their baseline ED from less than 100 mg to over 300 mg, versus only 19% of placebo treated patients. This is significant because based on notable quantitative risk modeling, raising ED from 100 mg or less to 300 mg or more is sufficient to protect against over 95% of allergic reactions due to accidental exposure to peanuts. This correlates to a relative risk reduction of 74.7% to 96.6% of Viaskin Peanut patients versus less than 2.9% receiving the placebo.

This deeper dive into the PEPITES phase 3 data arms DBVT with potent ammunition to argue against any concerns harbored by the FDA or Advisory Board over not achieving the arbitrary primary endpoint.

Viaskin Peanut Is Extremely Safe

The PEPITES trial also showcased Viaskin Peanut's tremendous safety profile. The discontinuation rate due to treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) was only 1.7%, and the overall rate of TEAEs between Viaskin Peanut and placebo was comparable, at 95.4% and 89.0%, respectively. It is important to note that the majority of TEAEs were application site reactions, graded on a scale from 0 to 4. Most site reactions received a score of 1 or 2, and only five participants in the Viaskin Peanut group had a score of 4. None of these patients discontinued treatment.

Serious Adverse Effects (SAEs) possibly or probably related to treatment was only 1.3% (3 patients total).

Source: DBV Technologies

No cases of severe anaphylaxis were reported. Only 10 cases of anaphylactic reactions in the Viaskin Peanut group were determined to be related by some degree to use of the patch, and all were of mild-moderate severity. Ultimately, the exposure-adjusted event rate for anaphylaxis related to the Viaskin Peanut patch was 0.042 per patient-year.

These results were supported in another Phase 3 study, REALISE, which studied the safety of Viaskin Peanut in 393 participants between ages 4 and 11. The study confirmed that Viaskin Peanut is well-tolerated with serious adverse events occurring in only 1% of Viaskin peanut patients versus 2% of placebo patients. Consistent with PEPITES, far and away the most commonly reported side effect was mild to moderate site reactions.

Worries About The Competition Are Overblown

Two products are currently at the forefront of the race to be first to market: DBVT's Viaskin Peanut and Aimmune's (NASDAQ:AIMT) Palforzia. On September 13, 2019, the Advisory Committee voted 7-2 and 8-1 backing Palforzia's efficacy and safety respectively. The FDA is expected to make its final decision on whether or not to approve Palforzia in Q1 of 2020.

Obviously, this is not positive news for Viaskin as Palforzia is now expected to be the first drug to market. However, I ultimately think this will have a minimal impact on Viaskin in the long-run for the following reasons:

1) Viaskin is a much safer option than Palforzia:

In Palforzia's Phase 3 Trial (with participants aged 4-17 years old) 12.4% of participants withdrew due to AE's versus only 1.7% in PEPITES trial.

1.3% serious treatment related AEs and no cases of severe anaphylaxis in PEPITES trial versus 3.5% serious/severe treatment related AEs in Palforzia's trial, including one instance of severe anaphylaxis and a much greater rate of epinephrine use to treat AEs.

2) Viaskin is much more convenient:

Palforzia will require initial dose escalation and the first dose of each up-dosing level to be administered in a certified facility; Viaskin will require an initial meeting with the allergist and that is it.

3) Viaskin has an ease-of-use advantage

Many parents will prefer a non-invasive skin patch to a pill/oral treatment (albeit Palforzia is sprinkled onto food).

4) Viaskin will appeal to parents of children who are severely allergic and cannot tolerate the high doses of Palforzia.

Overall, I believe many parents weighing their options will choose Viaskin over Palforzia due to its appealing safety profile, preference for a non-invasive skin patch, greater ease of use (Palforzia requires a visit to the allergist upon every dose increase), and proven efficacy in reducing the risk of allergic reactions due to accidental exposure by over 95%, which is ultimately the goal.

For these reasons even though Palforzia will most likely be first to market, Viaskin Peanut will still capture a large portion of that market.

Voluntary Withdrawal Of BLA Application And Near-Term Catalysts

When DBVT voluntarily withdrew its BLA in December 2018, its stock tanked over 40%. However, the withdrawal had nothing to do with Viaskin's effectiveness or concerns related to safety, but rather "issues related to insufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality control." Management screwed up and a delayed BLA is never positive, but the market clearly overreacted here, especially considering the BLA was submitted eight months later in August and accepted by the FDA in October. Despite this the stock is still trading substantially below its $15 price before the initial withdrawal.

The nearest-term catalyst for DBVT's stock is the Advisory Committee's impending meeting to discuss Viaskin Peanut's application. I feel that the AdComm will largely ignore the failed endpoint of the PEPITES trial, and instead focus most of its attention on Viaskin's proven efficacy and very strong safety profile, leading to an overwhelmingly positive vote. A positive vote is likely to send the stock soaring.

The FDA is then expected to issue its final decision with a target date of August 5, 2020.

Investment Thesis: Why I Initiated A Substantial Position In DBVT

There are currently no approved treatments for peanut allergy; the market size is substantial: it is estimated that over 1 million children between ages 1 and 11 are allergic to peanuts. The current standard of care is strict avoidance of peanuts. Yet, due to the ubiquitous nature of peanuts, severe reactions are still estimated to occur in over one-third of children due to unintentional exposure.

Source: DBV Technologies

Over the past two years, DBVT's stock price has fallen tremendously from a high of over $50 per share to around $9 per share as of the date of this article. The two events causing this drop, and DBVT's subsequent failure to recover, have created a tremendous buying opportunity for the contrarian investor. This is evidenced by my fair market valuation calculation of DBVT:

Rather than complicated financial modeling, I use a simple valuation measure that all investors can understand:

Step 1: Estimate Market Share If Drug Is Approved

The total market size for children aged 1 to 11 with a peanut allergy is estimated to be over 1 million. Focusing on the indication at hand, allergic children between ages 4 and 11, I estimate the market size for this age group at ~800,000 children. Being ultra-conservative, and assuming the competition (Palforzia) is first to market and becomes the preferred treatment option, DBVT should still capture at least 15% of the market, or 120,000 users.



Step 2: Estimate Revenues

Viaskin Peanut's annual cost is estimated to be around $5,000-$6,000. Based on 120,000 users at $5500 per year, annual revenues are projected to be $660M.

Step 3: Compute The Fair Value

Biotech firms are usually valued using a 4-5X multiple of future revenues. However, I prefer a more conservative multiple of 3.5X: $660M annual future revenue X 3.5 = $2.31B market cap if Viaskin Peanut is approved. Based on 94M shares outstanding gives a (very conservative) fair value of $24.57 per share. This is over 173% upside from today's price of $9 per share.



It is important to keep in mind that this is a low ball estimate because (a) DBVT could capture a much larger share of the peanut allergy market, potentially pushing Viaskin Peanut's revenues into blockbuster ($1B + revenue) status; and (b) this valuation does not take into account Viaskin's other indications (i.e. the 1-3 year age group for peanut allergies and milk and egg allergies, all sizeable markets)

Investment Risks

Despite DBVT's upside, there are two main risks that are important to note.

The primary risk facing DBVT is the possibility that Viaskin Peanut is rejected by the FDA through issuance of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL"). A CRL is the FDA's version of a rejection letter; it details the reasons why the agency is rejecting the drug's application and what deficiencies must be addressed before the drug can be approved.

A CRL would require DBVT to run another clinical trial in order to clear up any deficiencies surrounding Viaskin Peanut. A new trial would redirect cash that is currently slated to be used in Viaskin Peanut's commercialization to instead fund another costly trial. Also, DBVT's competitor AIMT would generate a significant advantage by having much more time to market its product, Palforzia, without competition from Viaskin Peanut; this could eat considerably into Viaskin Peanut's future market share. And finally, there is no guarantee that DBVT will be able to overcome a CRL. All of these negatives would be certain to cause DBVT's share price to take a massive hit and fall into a downward tailspin.

Keep in mind that Viaskin Peanut was granted both Fast Track and Breakthrough status, so DBVT has been working extremely closely with the FDA to bring this drug to market. It should have a clear idea of what the FDA is looking for, and I do not believe it would push forward with its BLA unless it was extremely confident that the FDA is satisfied with the results from the PEPITES trial and likely to approve its BLA.

The second risk is that DBVT burns through its cash. However, DBVT's current cash position is very strong. On October 11, 2019, DBVT closed a share offering that raised $125 million. Additionally, as of June 2019, it had $122 million in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

With a burn rate of just over $100 million per year, an additional capital raise, even in the face of a CRL, in the next 12-18 months seems unlikely.

Conclusion

To conclude, for the reasons listed throughout this article, DBVT is trading at a substantial discount with tremendous upside. I believe the Advisory Committee will overlook the failed primary endpoint in the Phase 3 PEPITES trial and vote overwhelmingly in favor of approving Viaskin Peanut. A positive AdComm vote will be the first major catalyst that will begin a monster run-up in DBVT's stock and lead the way for the drug's approval by the FDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.