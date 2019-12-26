Turning Point Brands, Inc.: Hedged To Vaping Headlines

Growth has been strong in recent years, but the stock has been under pressure given ongoing uncertainty in the vaping industry since the outbreak of mysterious lung disease in 2019.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) with a market cap $530 million commercializes non-cigarette tobacco products including smokeless dipping and chewing tobacco along with a brand portfolio that includes the iconic "Zig-Zag" rolling papers. In recent years, the company expanded into the CBD wellness market and vaping devices through its NewGen segment. Sales growth has been strong, although the stock experienced a significant sell-off in 2019 following negative headlines regarding the broader vaping market with an uncertainty over potential changes to the regulatory environment. While TPB has rallied in recent weeks from its lows, we think there is more upside in 2020 as the company is well positioned to adjust to the market changes.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Recent Developments

Turning Point Brands with a history that goes back to 1988 and its 2016 IPO has experienced strong growth in recent years with total revenues of $376 million in the last 12 months, up 21% year over year. The story for much of 2018 and the first part of 2019 was the momentum in the company's "NewGen" segment that includes various CBD-based products with a wellness theme, along the lines of electronic cigarette devices. The segment includes various branded e-commerce websites and some smaller acquired subsidiaries. NewGen sales grew from $17.3 million in 2016, or 8.4% of the business, to $169 million over the last 12 months and 41.7% of total sales in Q3 2019.

In Q3, overall net sales increased by 16.1% year over year to $96.8 million and adjusted EPS of $0.56 is up from $0.48 in the period last year. Softer operating momentum compared to the first half of the year was based on the recent disruption to the vaping market around mid-August pushing consumers away. National headlines around that time of a mysterious lung illness tied to vaping hurt industry-wide sales and lead to efforts towards more restrictive legislation across the United States. For context, NewGen segment sales had increased by 52.8% year over year in Q2, but slowed to 20.5% y/y in Q3.

The impact here has led to a revision lower to full-year sales guidance to a range between $361 and $367 million compared to a prior target $392.5 million at the midpoint which explains much of the volatility in the stock price. Management highlighted the impact but noted continued strength in non-vaping products.

"Vaping headlines dramatically disrupted our third-party vaping distribution business starting in mid-August. While third-party vaping saw a step function down in the quarter, we produced strong quarterly performance in the Smokeless and Smoking segments. We have proactively taken steps to address weakness in the third-party vaping distribution business," said Larry Wexler, President and CEO.

(Source: Company IR)

Hedged to Vaping Headlines

While the market uncertainty related to the vaping products and the regulatory environment remains uncertain, the company's message is that TPB is "hedged to vaping headlines". Indeed, beyond what has clearly been a setback for the company in recent months, we see the broader brand portfolio including its strong market position in smokeless chewing and dipping tobacco along with still favorable trends in CBD as supporting the company outlook.

(Source: Company IR)

It's important to recognize that the company has a diversified portfolio that continues to generate strong operating profits beyond simply vaping devices. The smokeless segment that includes the "Stroker's" brand and "Tennessee Chew" has displayed organic growth with sales up 20.4% y/y in Q3, while segment operating income of $12.9 million is up 19.1% compared to Q3 2018.

Similarly, the smoking products segment has been very profitable for the company. TPB highlights how Zig-Zag is the number one brand in the U.S. and Canada with new product launches including premium varieties supporting margins. Smoking segment sales increased 7.6% year over year with an operating income margin of 42.7%.

Separately, non-vaping related products including CBD items in the NewGen segment continue to present growth. The point here is that while the vaping was a big part of strong enthusiasm in the stock in early 2019, investors simply need to recognize that there are other aspects to what continues to be a positive outlook.

(Source: Image composite. 10-Q filing and Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing what remains an uncertain future for the vaping industry in regards to regulations, some recent developments have been more encouraging. The latest update from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the vaping-related illness is that investigators have tied with confidence the "EVALI" lung disease to vitamin E acetate that is typically used as an additive in black-market marijuana based vaping oils. There is also data suggesting new cases from the EVALI disease outbreak may be slowing.

Importantly, there is no indication Turning Point Brands is linked to any suspected case, but TPB vaping products were caught up in a general confusion or hesitation by consumers. The company nevertheless is looking to reduce exposure to third-party distribution of vaping devices where it sees less attractive economics, instead focusing on its internal e-commerce platforms like VaporSupply.com, ECig.com, VaporFi.com and DirectVapor.com. The idea here is to support profitability with a lower cost structure for the vaping business specifically. From the conference call:

News on vaping illnesses dramatically disrupted our third-party distribution business starting in mid-August. The current environment of misinformed headlines and consumer confusion has impacted the behavior of both consumers and store owners. As a result, we are taking immediate action to strip costs from the TPB infrastructure to rightsize our organization. Specifically, the Company intends to accelerate cost reduction plans, which are expected to deliver $8 million to $10 million of annualized savings.

The upside here is that should investigators have a better sense of how or why vaping can be dangerous, or point to specific products that are high risk, consumers may feel more comfortable with a brand name quality device like those offered by Turning Point Brands. We see a scenario where the market may have been pricing in a catastrophic outright ban on all vaping devices in shares of TPB, but the outcome may not be so severe.

Looking ahead, the revised lower sales guidance this year to around $365 million had the effect of pulling expectations with the market seeing sales pressures continuing through next year. Still, the consensus earnings estimate with EPS of $1.85 in 2019 is expected to reach $1.95 in 2020. In this regard, the cost savings measures and move away from third-party distribution may support margins.

The figures imply a forward P/E multiple of 14.8x on 2019 earnings and 14x for 2020 estimate. We think shares of TPB have more upside from current levels and could benefit from more positive sentiment going forward. We see upside to the current sales and earnings estimates as the market may be under-appreciating the company's position in non-vapor related products.

Data by YCharts

To the downside, a number of risks are worth emphasizing. CBD-related products are a large part of the growth story beyond vaping. Negative headlines related to health risks or the potential for changing consumer views towards CBD health benefits would likely pressure the company's outlook. Intense competition in the CBD space with a number of companies offering similar solutions also makes long-term trends difficult to forecast. Separately, a stricter regulatory environment towards any of the company's products including vaping, CBD, or even marijuana (as it relates to demand the company's rolling papers) would also be negative for the company. A higher debt level and leverage ratio of 3.3x following key acquisitions in recent years is also a weakness for the stock but likely sustainable in the near term.

Verdict

We view Turning Point Brands as a lower-risk name in what continues to be a volatile market segment. The company's diversified portfolio of products including iconic brands like Zig-Zag and a market leadership position in chewing and dipping tobacco add a layer of stability against the higher risk vaping and CBD business. The company is profitable, and we see it well positioned to navigate what is a currently challenging environment. We rate shares of TPB as a buy with a 2020 price target of $35.00. Monitoring points going forward include the growth momentum and operating margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.