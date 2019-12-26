Ministry Of Finance Japan 2020 Budget Outlook Shows Economic Growth

The Ministry of Finance Japan has released a draft budget for 2020, and that report on the fiscal situation can be found here. It was a stellar report, and I'll summarize my findings in this article and what it means for investors.

First, let's focus on the trade and current account deficit in Japan. Both have been deteriorating rapidly in 2013, but since 2014, things have improved. Both the trade deficit and current account deficit have turned into surpluses.

The latest current account number in October 2019 was a surplus of 1820 billion yen. The reason for this is that the U.S. stock market has been on a tear, and Japan's current account has benefited from this (see chart below from Trading Economics). Japan nowadays earns the bulk of its current account surplus from its income balance, the net revenue from its investment abroad.

The trade balance has improved because import costs for oil and gas have been low. The latest November trade deficit figure came in at 82 billion yen (see chart below from Trading Economics). This number has improved since Japan's nuclear reactors started to come on-line in 2017-2018, but has since deteriorated again due to the trade war between the U.S. and China. Japan is seeing less demand from China for its products.

If we then move on to the budget deficits, we see an improvement as well. The deficit-to-outlay ratio (which gives the likelihood for hyperinflation) has come down from a peak of 62% to 39% (see chart below from Correlation Economics).

The chart below (created by Correlation Economics) illustrates that the government has cut back on spending (red chart) and the budget deficits have come down as a result (green chart). Spending is estimated at 102.7 trillion yen in 2020. It also shows how tax revenues in Japan (blue chart) have gone up to an all-time high due to a rising Japanese stock market. Tax revenues are expected to come in at 63.5 billion yen this year, the highest since 1990. This rise in tax revenues has decreased the budget deficits in Japan. The trend has improved, but the budget deficit still tends to move upwards.

Finally, let's take a look at the monetary policy and interest payments on government debt. As you know, the Bank of Japan is now implementing an unlimited bond buying program. In November, 2016, the central bank of Japan announced it will buy any amount of bonds to keep the 10-year bond yield at 0%. They are succeeding: 10-year Japanese bonds are still at 0%.

Because bond yields are so low, interest payments are set to be very low for fiscal 2020 (8.4 trillion yen). Nevertheless, we see a significant uptick in the interest payments in 2020, which is probably due to higher projections in higher-maturity bond yields. The interest payments as a percentage of tax revenue will rise to 13.23% (see chart below created by Correlation Economics).

If we take a look at the Japanese central bank balance sheet, we can see that the Bank of Japan started to increase their asset purchases in 2013. The central bank bought approximately $600 billion/annum in assets from 2013 to 2016, which is 10% of its GDP (see chart below from Legg Mason). They decreased the pace of buying to $300 billion/annum in 2019. So, the Bank of Japan is actually tapering now, following the ECB and the Federal Reserve. This is reasonable, as the fiscal situation in Japan has improved markedly and the Nikkei is trading at year 2000 highs. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep interest rates at 0% and continue to provide stimulus to maintain a 2% inflation rate.

What this means for investors is that Japanese stocks will outperform other assets like Japanese bonds as the Bank of Japan continues its monetary policy, although at a slower pace. Interest rates are set to rise on the longer end, which is showing that the Japanese economy is growing, and the increasing tax revenues are evidence of this growth. Japanese bonds will underperform as lower-maturity bonds will be capped at <0%, providing no return to bond holders.

Conclusion

The massive money printing from the Bank of Japan started in 2013 and has continued ever since. It effectively increased tax revenues to an all-time high through a higher stock market, and trade deficits turned into trade surpluses. It did bring in a lower-yield environment to spur economic growth. This environment is favourable for people who want to put their money into Japanese stocks. The 10-year bond yield is kept at 0% through an unlimited buying program announced in November 2016, and interest payments have gone down because of that. In 2020, interest payments are expected to pick up in anticipation of higher bond yields. Japan has started to taper in 2017, as the balance sheet has only increased by $300 billion in 2019, down from $600 billion in 2013, indicating that the market is growing on its own now without the need for extra stimulus. This is a reasonable time to start tapering, because the Japanese stock market is trading at year 2000 highs and the fiscal/economic situation has improved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.