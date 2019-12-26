Washington Prime Group: Timing Is Everything

Instead a return to more normal levels of bankruptcies should allow redevelopment projects to "spread out" in the future at lower levels.

Mr. Market is extremely worried about a distribution cut at Washington Prime Group (WPG). As usual, now that the stock price has been under $4 per common share that panic has reached epic proportions. Yet, when the stock was far higher a few years back, there was absolutely no discussion of a potential distribution cut despite the market shift that was beginning due to the over-concentration of retail clothing and other related stores at malls.

The latest

Some feel that the distribution is relatively safe. That turns out to be a little more complicated than some would care to believe. First of all, management reiterated the dividend for the rest of the year during the third-quarter earnings press release. That, however, is hardly reassuring given the length of the rest of the year.

The argument that the distribution cannot be materially cut can in fact be undercut by a simple election to be taxed as a corporation. The current stock price may well reflect concerns about such a transformation from a partnership to a more corporate structure.

The real question should be the cash needs as continuing projects complete and add to predictable base cash flow. That baseline cash flow keeps growing. It should be aided by an end to the cyclical retail bankruptcy cycle as that cycle has been going on long before this author was born.

The Warren Buffett Logic

As many have pointed out over the years, a stock that is a bargain in the teens price range should be a screaming buy at current prices. But Mr. Market never sees things quite that way. That generally provides an investment opportunity for investors who think logically instead of emotionally. It is so easy to impute past stock performance into future performance right about the time that stock performance is about to turn around. Cyclical stocks are notorious for looking absolutely horrible near market bottoms and during beginning recoveries.

Yet the retail washout that was marked by large numbers of store closings from bankruptcies and other competitor pullbacks was bound to end sooner or later. The addition of another retail sales channel through the internet has caused a realignment of assets to maximize sales. Then again retail sales have been changing for a very long time. Therefore the cyclical nature of the retail sales business appears intact despite the online addition to sales. Until the next big channel shift occurs in retail, investors can probably expect the cyclical nature of retail to return to a more historical pattern in the future. As usual, the recovery will begin when the market least expects that recovery (and of course, Mr. Market will deny there is even a recovery in the first place).

A reduction in bankruptcies and pullbacks in the coming year should allow landlords such as this one to begin to fill the empty spaces at various malls. It is interesting that lenders want the keys back to some of the more rural or less than Tier 1 locations during this period of readjustment. On the other hand, lenders typically want to liquidate a bad situation for the most possible cash they can get. So a better offer from a liquidation is nothing to sniff at. On the other hand, Washington Prime is one of the better operators out there. So the lenders should be able to negotiate some debt reductions for some of the lessor locations as well as repossessions.

In any event, the remaining locations could well show increasing profitability in the future. Typically, first vacancies decrease during weak pricing, and then pricing improves as vacancy rate lowers. Many of the anchor stores closing were not the profit contributors that they once were. Good deals of the past became some serious profit challenges currently. Therefore the redeveloped malls may have cash flows that easily eclipse the old cash flows before redevelopment.

Not only are the anchor spaces now more profitable, but they also attract other tenants that will enjoy increased profitability. The new profit models may not work in every case. But the goal is to show a whole lot more successes than failures. Washington Prime appears to be poised to demonstrate the value of the new profit strategy.

Market Doubts

A relatively untried (on a mass scale) strategy makes this stock a little more risky than the good old days of the anchor strategy (that worked for decades). Plus there is a risk that the mall strategy could again shift before redevelopment costs are adequately depreciated. Then again, the current stock price has a lot of pessimism priced in.

Clearly the current yield prices in a lot of trouble. Total distribution elimination appears in the picture. Yet such a scenario would allow this company to reinvest the cash flow into remaining renovation projects that should increase future cash flow. The resulting valuation from those projects should result in a substantially higher stock price.

Basically management is faced with a mandatory distribution amount. However, should the company convert to a corporation, then taxes would at most eliminate one-third of that same distribution amount. More than likely, allowable expenses would enable the protection of a fair amount of cash flow to lower that tax burden more. But the retention of the distribution would allow the acceleration of those profit-enhancing projects.

Besides, management has publicly noted the progress on vacant anchor store redevelopment. The website shows major accomplishments periodically. The key is those renovations add to cash flow in the future which allows for a steadily declining amount of potential problems. Even the most dedicated bear has to admit that a Sears store can only close one time which allows for less potential closings of Sears stores in the future.

The market is so concerned that all the remaining anchor store space will go vacant at the same time that the stock price has dropped to some severe undervaluation levels. The reality is probably closer to a spread series of challenges that will be met by an ever increasing cash flow from the renovations.

Assume That History Will Repeat

History would place a reasonable expectation upon a return to far more normal levels of store vacancies that would allow time to redevelop and reposition the malls as needed. At some point the redevelopment efforts should pay off and new projects will decline to far more reasonable levels. Admittedly, the market has been waiting for that news for some time. This last down cycle was more severe and lasted longer than anticipated. However, such things happen with cyclical stocks and are a solid reason to diversify.

The latest questions surrounding the bankruptcy of Forever 21 are evidence of a market failure to impute one piece of bad news as a single event. Instead Mr. Market assumes that it is evidence of another bad year. Yet this company is nowhere near the size and exposure of the larger anchor retailers. The emphasis should be on the number of potential store closings in the coming fiscal year. Management has indicated that list has significantly decreased in size and materiality. Yet Mr. Market does not care. The focus is as usual on another disaster to repeat the last couple of years.

Far more importantly, the old anchor store contracts were made at a time when it was assumed that a good anchor would bring a lot of traffic to the mall along with larger profits for specialty retailers in that mall. That model has been broken for a long time. The result has been a drag on profitability from the anchor lease that can now be remedied. Instead of the good news, the market has focused on the bankruptcy pace made worse by the introduction of a new internet sales channel. Maybe this downturn and adjustment period was longer than normal. However, the stocks and partnerships have been priced as though this was going to last forever.

Instead, a much more likely scenario includes a climb in the occupancy rate because the potential closure list is significantly smaller. There are only so many bankruptcies that can happen. Therefore it should be assumed that the list of potential bankruptcies will decline for the time being until the next boom sends the industry into over-optimism.

It may take some time for leasing rates to firm to levels seen before the latest crisis. However, a recovery in occupancy rates now appears to be underway. If that is the case, then the revenue and occupancy comparisons should turn positive in the next fiscal year.

Management appears to imply some growth in the latest presentation along with the earnings conference call for the next fiscal year. The market is focused on currently weak leasing rates. That should be expected after the recent space of retail bankruptcies and pullbacks.

A significant boost to earnings should come from the re-leasing of the anchor store spaces. Most anchor stores were seen as a great asset to a mall under the old leasing strategy. That is no longer true. Therefore nearly any reasonable charges for the now empty anchor store spaces should result in far more profitability for that space than in the recent past. Sooner or later that is bound to boost results.

Summary And The Future

Standard & Poor's appears to be ready to "close the door after the horse left the barn" by lowering financial ratings of the company's debt. But ratings changes have long been a lagging indicator. That change in rating will probably have no effect on mall refinances. Meanwhile enough debt maturities are a few years away, so there is no real worries about the change to increasing debt costs in the immediate future.

The main issues are the company's liquidity and future cash needs for redevelopment. Management appears to have the necessary funds for adequate liquidity. Management can get more cash from a distribution cut if that is needed. The market has already priced such an event into the current price of the stock.

The second half of fiscal year 2020 should feature a fairly strong stock price performance. A lot of space that has been leased now begins to provide cash flow as tenants open for the all important Christmas selling season. In January, many decisions will be made about store closings. So far the picture of potentially empty spaces appears far more favorable than the last two years. Even a brief recession probably would not bring about the high bankruptcy rates of the last few years.

In the meantime, the latest announcement of a project completion was December 19, 2019. At some point, the project completions will outweigh the continuing store closings. But the key idea is that challenges will revert to much more normal historical levels. Second idea is that anchor store closings are probably a big net plus as that leasing space will be more profitable in the future than in the past.

A profit recovery usually gets underway when Mr. Market least expects it. As a part of a well-chosen basket of retail landlord securities, this issue should outperform over the next five years. The current yield indicates some decent hurdles ahead for this company. But then again recoveries are rarely smooth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios