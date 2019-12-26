Renault Is Still A Buy

I still view the company as a great potential investment at a very cheap price, especially given the dividend coverage and overall finances of the company.

Renault is more undervalued than ever, outside of a general recession. The stock is trading at multi-year earnings lows, and the near-term outlook is uncertain given the macro picture.

3Q19 results were comparatively and sequentially bad, and the stock took the expected hit.

In this article, we'll look at Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) again following the latest 3Q19 quarterly report and in expectation of the FY19/4Q19 report and looking forward to 2020.

Given that the previous potential deal is off, Renault will have to survive on its own in its current shape. I argue that the company will do fine under these circumstances given its long-term advantages on the global market. In this article, I'll use the latest presentation and current valuations to not only show you what these advantages are, but why the valuation is favorable enough at this point to warrant further investment into the company.

Sequential drops quarter after quarter

In short, the unfavorable tendencies of 1Q19 and in part 2Q19 continue. Renault is a company whose lifeblood is in the developing, manufacturing and selling of cars. As such, when a quarter looks like this in terms of sales...

(Source: 3Q19 Renault Presentation)

... things are bound to get even uglier than before. So, in short, commercial results were pretty horrible during the quarter.

Group sales down 4.4% YoY, though a significant 2.6% from this came from Iran, where sales drops were responsible for an almost 18.8% sales drop in the entire Africa-ME-India/Pacific region. A part of this is due to lower demand for diesel powertrains.

Significant headwinds in China, dropping 15.5% YoY.

Results look even worse YTD, where the downsides of 2019 with tariffs and Iran as well as China slowdowns are amplified, coming in at a 23.2% Iran sales drop and a 21.3% China slowdown YTD.

Outlook for 2019 is unchanged, with flat development in Europe and growth only in Brazil and Russia, compared to global automotive growth of 4%.

Growing R&D cost, related in part to the new Euro 6d standards.

Analyzing the negatives for 3Q19 deeper YoY, we can see that particular problems come from partner sales (China, Iran), as well as small volume headwinds. Renault did do its part to increase pricing, but it wasn't close to enough to offset partner sales, volume/mix and FX negatives for the quarter YoY, leading to the lower income we're seeing.

These negatives are visible both including and excluding the Russian Avtovaz operations.

So, with core operations currently mostly negative, that begs the question - Just what is working?

Well, a few things, as it happens.

(Source: 3Q19 Renault Presentation)

First of all, the Clio, the Zoe, and the LCV segment are all working. Clio And Zoe especially are booming, at Europe-leading positions. The importance of this cannot be underestimated given the current EV market.

Secondly, Russia and Brazil are continuing to see either growth and/or market-leading positioning.

(Source: 3Q19 Renault Presentation)

Both of these are also important markets for the company. As before, the NA market is non-existent. Renault doesn't have representation or sales in NA anymore. This isn't just Renault though. Citroen and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) also have zero representation in the USA or Canada, though Peugeot does sell its products in Mexico.

Third, the company's bank/financing arm is continuing to rake in cash and revenue increases, coming at a 5.4% YoY revenue growth and a 5.1% increase in Average Performing Assets.

The full-year outlook calls for a revenue decline of 3-4%, which is below the YTD current trend, and an operating margin of about 5% for the year. Renault also expects FY19 positive free cash flow.

Takeaway

Renault is facing broad-based headwinds in key markets and across the board, with certain exceptions in home markets and EV segments. While Brazil remains strong thanks to KWID sales, markets like Turkey, China, and the Middle East are down hard enough to seriously impact the company's results.

The issue here for dividend investors, I believe, is that the dividend is now in danger.

Based on current operating results, it could be viewed as irresponsible to continue to pay the same level of dividend payout as before. In the earnings call, the current CEO had the following to say when asked:

Tom, as I said last week obviously in view of the current context, it's really too early to confirm that we will keep the same policy. We will review exactly where we stand in terms of results and cash generation at the end of the year and then we'll convene with the Board in order to decide what is the appropriate dividend policy for the future.



(Source: Renault 3Q19 Earnings Call)

A company should pay a responsible dividend based on a combination of cash flows, both current and expected. A bad year shouldn't impact dividend payouts if the company expects the following year to snap back up (the same is true for an out-of-character good year if expected to be non-recurring). As we can see, however, it's possible that current Renault weakness is more than just for 2019. The company may believe it in its best interest to cut the dividend - like Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) did last year.

This is something to keep in mind. The historical yield for Renault is sky-high, approaching almost 9% per annum. Renault also isn't currently expecting 4Q19 - or even 2020 - to be much of an improvement. Take a look at what company CEO Clotilde Delbos said in the earnings call:

On the perspective for the last quarter, unfortunately I don't think it's going to improve at all versus the same - the numbers that you have here. It should be around the same level of magnitude, and for 2020 same thing. It's not yet rebounding. We're in discussion with many other partners in order to find new ideas - in order to find new ideas into - in order to refuel the pipe.



(Source: Renault 3Q19 Earnings Call)

Renault also continues to see a heavy FX impact on the basis of Russian, Brazilian and other currencies, given the breadth of company operations, which in many ways is even broader than those of its peers.

To sum up, the picture for Renault is complex, with a significant downside, even mid-term forward downside.

Valuation

Here's where we start seeing some positives to the company - namely how ridiculously cheap it currently is, both on a historical basis and in terms of public comps.

Renault currently trades at 0.4X in terms of price/tangible book value. The company hasn't been here since early 2009, during the very dawn of the crisis, and once during 2011. Obviously, this is extremely undervalued from a historical perspective. As little as 2-3 years ago, the valuation was more than twice as high.

In terms of cash flows, you're also just paying 2.18X Renault's NTM cash flows for the company. Again, this isn't just undervalued to historical ranges, which are closer to 3.5X-5X during better times.

Public comps, including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), show a similarly positive picture across multiple metrics.

(Source: Author's calculations based on public/TIKR data)

We have to exclude certain outliers and note that certain companies show a large variance for company-specific regions, but the trend is hard to argue against, even if one might debate the specific amount of potential upside on a public comp basis.

The valuation problem we encounter is the uncertainty regarding the numbers going forward into 2020/2021. S&P Global analysts forecast revenue, EBITDA and broad-based EPS improvements for 2020 - which isn't in line with the company's own expectations, especially regarding margins. There is a lack of clarity, including the dividend.

S&P analyst expectations are for a dividend of around 2.7 EUR, which would equate to a cut of about 24% and a payout ratio of guided EPS for 2019 of 38% on a GAAP basis, which would be up from a GAAP payout ratio of 29% in 2018. (Source: TIKR)

At the very least, this is an indication we can work with.

Based on this data, it's hard to reach a valuation conclusion beyond things we don't already know.

Renault is undervalued in terms of peers and historical valuations, on several metrics.

A dividend cut is potential/likely, but such a cut would still put the current yield at about 6.2% at the current share price.

Further margin compression due to FX, diesel powertrains and partner sales is not only likely, but it's on the table.

It's hard to know just how deep down the market is willing to trade Renault, given the valuations are already close to recession-level prices.

This author's expectation is for Renault to:

At the very least trade at comparative valuations to national peers, which gives us a potential 10.51% P/E upside and a 32.11% upside in terms of pricing/cash flows.

Return to more industry-standard market valuations in the long term, where I'd use BMW/Daimler as closest peers aside from Peugeot. Again, these numbers indicate double-digit upsides even in Daimler's and BMW's current compressed valuations.

A large indicator as to what will happen to Renault's share price will be the FY19 and the dividend announcement for 2019, paid in 2020. Being a European company, Renault will announce this early 2020. This, in conjunction with 1Q20, which will also be released prior to the dividend payout, gives potential investors plenty of legroom before investing.

If you expect Renault to take further profit hits and cut the dividend (as I do), then you might be doing yourself a service in waiting for these news. Prices could drop further.

If you, however, expect the company to snap back up and maintain dividend stability as well as outperform expectations, then it has never been cheaper.

Regardless of stance, Renault is showing undervaluation tendencies in terms of historical results and peer comparisons due to current automotive sales weakness and global tensions (tariffs, etc).

Stance

Renault is one of several European car companies in my portfolio, and together with Daimler, it is the position that's currently taking the biggest hit due to weaknesses. Where Daimler cut the dividend for 2019, Renault kept its own, though I do expect a cut going into 2020.

(Source: Renault Sweden)

This doesn't change my long-term expectations for Renault, however - those expectations are a decent chunk of the market across its active areas. The company continues to have a nation-dominating presence in France and key models (Clio, ZOE) in Europe. The company's JV with Russia is the number one car brand, and while operations in China are down, the long-term expectations here are for a return to stabilization.

At current pricing, Renault is a steal at recession-like multiples. It's entirely possible to see further drops, and the potential catalysts for these are clear:

Potential dividend cut 4Q19 and 1Q20 results - expectations for these are somewhat muted

Because I view both of these catalysts as likely to at least pressure the short-term valuation further, I'm waiting at this time. A drop can materialize quickly, however, on report or news day, and because of this, I'm ready. Because of this (or perhaps regardless of this), I'm still considering the company a "Buy" and significantly undervalued.

I also want to pull your attention to Renault's other charms, which are spoken about less often. This excellent article by SA author Enrique Garcia goes more into them than I could in this one, so I recommend reading it before making up your mind.

The bottom line is, this automaker is grossly undervalued and bears watching. The only reason for a "Bullish" rating as opposed to "Very Bullish" is the lack of turnaround clarity.

Due to continued, recession-like undervaluation for one of France's largest automaker, this stock is a continued "Buy". There are catalysts to take into consideration, however, and I strongly recommend you do just that - especially since these catalysts aren't that far off.

