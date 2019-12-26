Magnolia Oil & Gas Is Worth Consideration

The deep management industry experience and the involvement of EnerVest minimize some of the new company risks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) came into being as TPG Energy Pace back in 2017. The company began operations with Steve Chazen as CEO and chairman. A fairly large acquisition made a year ago has positioned Magnolia as a major Eagle Ford operator. Later, the Mr. Chazen was joined by another Occidental Petroleum (OXY) alumnus Christopher Stevens, who became CFO during the acquisition process.

The Occidental alumni have fairly extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. However, this is the first time they are attempting to build an oil and gas company on their own. The additional resources of EnerVest are at their disposal. EnerVest retains a major interest in the newly combined company. The management experience and the EnerVest common shareholdings should reduce the new company risks inherent in many public company offerings.

Indeed, this stock has held up rather well lately even as other industry stocks have been decimated. Nonetheless, a fund such as EnerVest may want to exit the material holdings in Magnolia in the future. That could place a temporary limit on share price appreciation until the investment exit process is complete.

The wells on the acreage acquired appear to have some very desirable characteristics. The chief characteristic is the very low break-even point shown above. Combined with the low debt levels, this company will withstand industry downturns far better than many competitors. Wells with the breakeven shown above will enable the company to grow production during most industry downturns.

The fast paybacks shown above exceed the paybacks of many Permian locations. Yet Eagle Ford acreage is usually not nearly as expensive as the Permian locations. The result will be a more profitable company for investors. Superior and experienced management shows itself in a number of ways. The above slide is one of the ways to detect above-average future stock performance.

Finances

Similar attention has been paid to keeping the financial structure conservative. This will allow the company to be a consolidator during times of weak oil pricing.

Management experience shows itself by purchasing profitable properties for a decent price and then keeping the financial flexibility available for the appearance of bargains that allow some cheap growth.

The common shares currently trade in a range close to the value of shareholders' equity shown above. That gives this company an enterprise value of about 3 times expected EBITDAX. The superior experience of management is nowhere near close to being priced in the enterprise value of the stock.

The current debt is not due for a while, therefore production could grow considerably. A payback of five months effectively allows the company to spend cash available twice in one fiscal year to increase oil production. Therefore both cash flow and oil production will be on a fast growth track given current oil prices.

Operating Costs

More importantly, this company can rapidly grow production within cash flow while generating free cash flow. Not many can make that claim.

Note that the stronger companies with lower costs do exceedingly well in the current environment. Many companies are cutting back but a company like this will not only thrive in the current environment, but it will also do well at lower pricing. Plus the cash flow balance grew even as production was growing in the latest quarter.

Operating costs appear on their way to comparability with some of the best operators in the industry. That fits with the fast paybacks shown previously along with the robust production growth.

Administrative expenses are running a little high. But the trend is in the right direction long term. Administrative expenses may remain high because this type of company tends to grow by acquisition. Until a reasonable size is reached, management could have an unusually large amount of costs dedicated to reviewing potential acquisition candidates.

The lease operating expenses shown above justify the administrative expenses because sufficient analysis before the property is acquired is very necessary to show the great results above. Too many managements jump into a favorable basin location at any cost. Then stockholders get stuck with below-average profitability in a great basin location.

In the meantime, those margin percentages shown above are attractive for the oil and gas industry. Not many oil and gas companies can boast of margins that large. Most of the revenue becomes cash flow available for investment in acquisitions or more oil wells to increase production. That assures investors that the debt will likely remain relatively low in the future.

The Future

This company should be able to grow production about 15% to 20% easily given the current oil price trading range. Existing production will probably grow faster than that. The resulting cash flow should top $250 million by the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Companies that grow this fast generally do not trade this cheaply. Cash flow is approaching an $800 million annual rate in the latest quarter. The current growth rate should assure that cash flow easily exceeds that rate in the next fiscal year. But that means this stock is likely trading at less than 4 times the cash flow of fiscal year 2020. This stock is easily worth at least twice the current price. Anymore accretive acquisitions should add more value to the current stock price.

Investors can also rely on the long experience of management to rapidly grow the company. Rapid growth itself can be very risky for a number of reasons. However, management experience in a large company such as Occidental Petroleum should minimize that risk.

Risks

The growth pace of the company depends upon the trading price of oil and to a lesser extent natural gas and natural gas liquids. Any type of sustained reduction in oil prices could cause the company to cut back the growth rate.

The economic outlook calls for a recession. That recession is likely to be fairly mild if it occurs when compared to the economic downturn of 2008. Any unfavorable change in that forecast would change the five-year appreciation potential of this security materially.

Note that the low debt allows this company to successfully endure the more feared recession possibility. The low operating costs should ensure that this company can acquire bargains from distressed sellers during the next downturn. This company will probably turn the next industry downturn into several long-term advantages for shareholders.

Management could make a poor acquisition in the future.

Management could lose the low cost advantage and rapid cash flow build of the favorable well characteristics shown above as technology continues to advance. Other intervals in this stacked play may not be as profitable as the Eagle Ford. That could lead to future decreased profitability.

Summary

Magnolia has a relatively short operating history as a public company. However, the relatively lengthy management experience and the continuing involvement of EnerVest as a major shareholder should minimize the typical new company risks and the risks of rapid growth.

The anticipated rapid cash flow growth and strong balance sheet ensure that this company will be a consolidator during any industry downturn. Management is off to a good start to building a major industry player with a low cost structure. This company has a robust future under a wide variety of possible future industry scenarios.

The current low price to EBITDAX ratio should provide considerable protection against a long-term loss of investment principal. On the other hand, the fast well paybacks and low oil price break-even of new wells drilled will provide decent growth prospects even if oil prices decline $10 from current levels. That should aid five-year appreciation prospects under many economic forecasts.

The stock clearly provides an asymmetric positive return. The security provided by the financial strength and low enterprise value enable more risk-averse investors to consider this security. Speculators looking for a large return may want to consider the security for its long-term recovery potential with the correspondingly low risk of a price decline. Not many stocks offer that combination.

