Price is what you pay. Value is what you get. - Warren Buffett

The hospitality sector has been doing great as of late. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was no exception, rallying from the lows of September 2019, which were pretty close to the lows of December 2018. So safe to say, 2019 was a pretty good year in the end for this stock. At these levels, our recommendation would be to stay away from the equity in the short term as it looks overbought in this territory.

The RSI is overbought, with a reading in the high 70s at the moment. While the momentum seems good with the stock outpacing the 200-day moving average, it has run too far here, looking ripe for consolidation. The 50-day moving average is still under the 200-day moving average, and the 200-day is downward sloping at the moment. These technical cues, working together, lend me to think it is time for a breather. Several times in the last couple of years, the stock has been in a similar uptrend, only to have a disappointing and quick consolidation. Get ahead of it this time if you've had the fortunate wisdom to hold on to it this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. does have several things going for it. Being a REIT, it is enjoying the fact that interest rates have been lower for a longer time. It also looks like the Federal Reserve is intent on holding off on future rate hikes until inflation comes back. Remember, REITs, in general, tend to benefit from lower interest rates, especially in an economy like we are in - growing with low unemployment.

Higher rates wouldn't necessarily be bad either, as that would be a signal that the economy is heating up, which is good for the hospitality business. Host Hotel's balance sheet is also very high quality, with a high cash balance. That is good news for the dividend at a healthy 4.5% yield, which is a bonus for shareholders. However, several high capex projects are coming up soon, as the company looks to acquire properties. One thing people tend to talk less about with balance sheets is being too conservative as well. If the company isn't aggressive enough and maintains this high cash, low leverage strategy, it could lose out to competitors in the long-run. That's why we think it is best to hold off at this venture and see if you can consolidate a purchase at a lower level.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

One thing we wanted to touch on was the company earnings, as they reported back in November and did beat expectations. It is interesting, though, that they beat because earlier in the year, they lowered expectations. Taking a look at their historical beat rate, they tend to beat around 73% of the time.

But how about that top-line growth? The sales beat undoubtedly doesn't look as impressive. That leads one to wonder whether they are just playing the earnings game at this point. Host Hotels is also set to pay a special dividend to holders of record on December 31 this year. What does that implicitly tell you as an investor? That they are less confident in expanding their portfolio, and it would be better to give money back to shareholders at this point. I tend to prefer companies that invest in the long term to increase the EPS, but more importantly, the sales numbers. It might be worth looking at Marriott International (MAR) at this point, which has a much smoother stock chart, I think it has greater future potential.

