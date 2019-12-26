Winnebago: Margins Shrink Despite Top Line Growth

Shipments for the RV industry continue to sink and could create headwinds for WGO in the future.

Source: Forbes

Winnebago (WGO) reported quarterly revenue of $588.4 million, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 and GAAP EPS of $0.44. The company beat on revenue, beat on Non-GAAP EPS and missed on GAAP EPS. The stock is up double-digits post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter. Revenue was up 19% Y/Y. Industry RV shipments continue to fall. For the month of November, industry shipments were 29,644, down 10% Y/Y. Through year-to-date November 2019 shipments were off 17% Y/Y.

Total revenues included the acquisition of Newmar Corporation, a luxury RV manufacturer based in Indiana. Excluding Newmar, revenue would have been $552.8 million, up 12% Y/Y. Winnebago's total RV segment revenue rose 20%. Revenue from Motorhomes was up 25% Y/Y, while revenue from Towables grew 17%. The Motorhomes division was aided by Newmar, which competed in the premium tier of the Motorhomes segment. Motorhome deliveries rose 3% Y/Y, yet average selling price ("ASP") rose by double digits.

Towables were driven by the strength of Grand Design. The brand has allowed Winnebago to capture market share from competitors for several quarters. Towables revenue rose 17% Y/Y. Grand Design has helped make Winnebago a success story in the shrinking RV industry. If the market is shrinking and Winnebago is taking share, then it could portend that Thor (THO) and others are either treading water or losing share. Towables deliveries rose by double digits, while ASP rose 3%. ASP could be bottoming, which appears to be consistent with the thesis that dealer rationalization could be dissipating.

Margins Declined

Gross margin was 13.4%, down 100 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. It was off 230 basis points versus results for the quarter-ended August 2019. Gross profit was negatively impacted by purchase accounting related to the Newmar deal, and lower segment profitability at the Motorhomes segment. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $79 million rose 11% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $51 million or 9% of total revenue. It rose by double digits due to higher investments in marketing and advertising.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $31 million fell 19% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 5.3%, down 170 basis points versus the year earlier period. The quarter may have been marked by extra expenses related to the Newmar deal. EBITDA could improve over time as Newmar becomes fully integrated into Winnebago's operations.

WGO Remains Overvalued

Winnebago is arguably one of the best performing RV manufacturers in a shrinking industry. Dealer rationalization may have improved in the RV industry, yet shipments continue to decline. They could decline further if consumer sentiment remains sour for purchases of big ticket items. Winnebago has an enterprise value of $2.2 billion and trades at 12.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. WGO has benefited from the incessant melt up in broader financial markets. However, weakness in the RV industry could eventually create headwinds for the company.

Conclusion

WGO is up over 20% Y/Y. Weakness in the RV industry makes the stock a sell.

