Accenture: Remaining Bullish And Raising Target Price Post Earnings

There are some signs of saturation in developed markets, but cloud and mobile should further drive revenue growth acceleration in the long run.

Basic Business / Product Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is an IT Services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations segments. The company has a revenue base of about $40 billion, with more than 470,000 employees, serving clients in more than 200 cities in 120 countries. ACN focuses on an "as-a-service" model of service delivery, which includes business process outsourcing, cloud services, managed operations, security, and infrastructure services. Accenture works with more than 90 clients out of total 100 current clients of the Fortune Global, though in recent years the company has been reaching out to smaller and "niche"-focused clients.

Valuation

Per our industry-wide analysis and Accenture's favorable fundamentals, and given the company's strong top-line growth, we believe that ACN shares merit ~29x P/E multiple on 2019 earnings. When we apply it to our 2019 EPS estimate of $8.65 (up from $8.49), we get the target price of $251 (up from $245). We note that this P/E multiple is contingent on the S&P multiple of ~18x, and may expand/contract together with the multiple.

Takeaways from the Quarterly Results

We review some of Accenture's verticals and then comment on the business as a whole.

Products: This vertical grew 12% Y/Y during the quarter, driven by strong retail and travel services, as well as life sciences and consumer goods. We note that the strength in this vertical is strongly tied to the strength of the consumption spending, which in the US alone accounts for about 70% of the GDP (and stands at 50%+ of GDP in numerous European countries). In our research, we closely track consumer and retail spend, as well as various consumption indices, in order to continuously assess the health of Products group at Accenture and similar groups at other companies.

CMT (Communications, Media, and Technology): The growth for this vertical was not its finest, only 7% Y/Y, with software and platforms leading the way in double digits, while some of the legacy products lagged in single digits. Furthermore, it is our understanding that the European business outpaced the North American business, as pockets of softness linger in the US markets.

Financial Services: Financial Services business grew 6% Y/Y, strongly supported by the insurance business, though with a fairly lackluster performance in the banking segment. We continue to see banking as driven by 1) traditional IT Services work; 2) cloud and mobile initiatives; and 3) business process outsourcing. However, we may be in for a slight slowdown in the banking segment, for two-three quarters, potentially tied to the low interest rate environment.

Remaining Optimistic About Core Markets: Recall that the largest markets for Accenture are United States, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Japan, and Australia, with these countries representing 80%+ of total revenues and representing more than 85% of ACN's largest clients. We believe that while effects of saturation have slowed down some of these markets (or at the very least brought some of them to a certain steady state of mid-single-digit top line growth), nonetheless the next-gen technologies, such as cloud and mobile, should help deliver at least 100 bps of annual revenue growth acceleration in the long run.

"The New" Digital Remains Key: Cloud and security account for about 65% of total revenues and continue to demonstrate very robust growth. In cloud alone, the company has 300+ patents and pending applications, with successful partnerships that engage Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. In our view, the digital segment should drive strength across all verticals, with a possible exception of Resources.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following three core risks to our long Accenture thesis.

1. Pricing Wars

While Accenture strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future. In addition, there are smaller players that are threatening Accenture in Europe, such as Epam and Luxoft.

2. Too Much European Exposure

Europe makes up about 45% of Accenture's total revenues. With economy in Europe slowing down, we may see demand on some European contracts pressured. At present, none of Accenture's clients voiced concerns regarding the slowing economy; yet, we know from the previous European slowdown in 2012 that IT services pressures can be sudden and very impactful.

3. Legislative Uncertainty

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempts to heavily regulate the number of visa works each company can hire. Should the H1-B and L-1 visas become even more limited, there could be a 40-60 bps negative impact to Accenture's margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.