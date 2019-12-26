KLX Energy Services: Third Quarter Results Present Possible Buying Opportunity

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is a spinoff that is a result of its parent company merging with Boeing in October 2018. The company's share price has continued to struggle as the pricing in the oil market has been choppy at best over the past year. This company seems to be undervalued and may present outsized returns to the interested investor.

KLXE Bull Case

1. Share repurchase authorizations

KLXE currently has a $50 million share repurchase option. At $6.14/share, this represents nearly 33% of the company's overall market capitalization. This is a significant opportunity to return capital to shareholders, especially if it can be done while the share price is below $10/share.

2. Interesting insider information

The company's CEO, Amin Khoury takes equity compensation instead of salary. He owns approximately 5% of the company's shares. He and his management team owned over 10% of the company according to the last 10-K. Since October 2018, insiders purchased over 495,000 shares of KLXE. Well over half of these shares have been purchased in the last quarter as the share price has plummeted below $10. This represents approximately 1.8% of the outstanding shares of the company.

Notable share purchases include:

Thomas McCaffrey (CFO/SVP), 75,000 shares @$12.24 on 8/22/2019 and another 75,000 shares @$5.25 on 12/6/2019

Gary Roberts (VP, General manager), 23,721 shares @$11.52 on 8/21/2019; 10,100 shares @$10.98 on 8/22/2019; 7,314 shares @$10.12 on 8/23/2019, and 6,028 shares @$4.93 on 12/6/2019

Heather Floyd (VP Finance and Controller), 12,455 shares @$9.20

These transactions are significant because two of them are finance executives and the third one (Mr. Roberts) is a general manager with experience in operations. It is interesting that Mr. Roberts, with over 30 years of experience in the oilfield industry purchased so many shares after the recent drops. The fact that both McCaffrey and Floyd also purchased shares at these lower prices indicates that they expect this range to be near a bottom.

3. Future Projections

KLXE's management team purchases are telling given the expected guidance for 2020. CEO Amin Khoury reported the following in the most recent earnings call:

"We should expect to see rough going in the gassier basins in the Northeast, the weakest sector in terms of the oil plays I would say will be in the Mid-Con and the strongest overall business in the Rockies probably the Southwest segment will do a little better in the coming quarter as compared to the prior." Here is the full transcript on Seeking Alpha's Website.

KLXE's management team projects that in 2020 they will bring all their new coiled tubing machines online. Coiled tubing is KLXE's growth asset from the Motley Services acquisition. The company has done fairly well as they have attempted to roll out the coiled tubing to the rest of their operating regions. I expect that this will allow KLXE to fare well during any upcoming downturn.

KLXE announced during the third quarter earnings call that the team cut 17% of their workforce in the third quarter due to lower capital outlays by their customers. This was met by expected market worries and the share price plummeted. However, this was also the moment of buying that was observed from McCaffrey and Roberts. The investor should observe that the CFO and the general manager continued to purchase shares in the face of significant selling by the street after reporting a 17% workforce cut and a difficult third quarter.

Valuation

KLXE's association with the drilling and well maintenance portions of the oil and gas industry make it extremely susceptible to the feast or famine world of the industry. Any valuation needs to consider the possibility and likelihood of a rapid downturn in oil exploration and production. The last such downturn was in 2016. The seeds for the KLXE spinoff were sown during this downturn when the KLXI management team then purchased several private oil and gas servicing companies prior to selling the aerospace business to Boeing (BA). Critics of this move have pointed out that KLXI has purchased businesses with no moat, sold the 'good' business and kept the garbage. Therefore, the valuation also needs to consider what the management team is thinking in order for the investor to remain comfortable with an investment. Could it be that the management team thought that the opportunity in the aerospace business was waning? Perhaps the management team noticed the bloodbath that happened in 2016 and decided to participate in the market reversal over the next decade by using the KLXI assets as the financing arm for their move. Notice that the CEO didn't quit after the move but moved to the new company taking nothing in salary-all stock based compensation.

I think that the management team wants to do the same thing they did with the aerospace industry-buy several unique, problem based solutions for the market and eventually sell to a larger firm after demonstrating the value of these smaller markets. I see the company generating approximately 35-45 million in EBIT over this year even with the terrible third quarter reported early in December. As such, an EV of 7x EBIT would place the company price between $4.82 and $7.85. The increased leverage the company took on to make the Motley acquisition makes this a rather risky purchase and the buyer should note that a similar downturn like the 2016 year may place them in the same situation that created the company in the first place.

For extra measure, note that the net fixed assets of the company are approximately $277 million, with current long-term debt at $250 million. The current net assets of the company are enough to cover any debt load the company has at this time. The company reported a cash balance of $121 million in the last quarter report. With 24.09 million shares, this means that the company at that time had $5 in cash per share. The last quarter resulted in a steep share price drop to about $5 for KLXE. This was consequently also the time when several of the leadership team members purchased shares in the company for themselves. Let's think, a company that has net fixed assets greater than their debt load and a share price roughly equal to their cash on hand. Uncertainty is high surrounding this company and the future price of oil. However, I think at this juncture the company is grossly underpriced. I see this company trading in more of the $15-20 range in three years if oil prices remain favorable (above $55 per barrel).

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLXE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.