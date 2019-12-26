Looking At Enviva's Business Model And Growing Distribution

Recently, I became aware of Enviva Partners' (EVA) growth plans in the Port of Pascagoula (Mississippi) and began researching the company and the larger wood pellet industry. Based on my research, I've added Enviva to my watchlist for both its current yield and growth plans. This article will briefly discuss the company and the renewable energy option wood pellets present, recent results and forecasted dividend growth of Enviva.

First, A Non-Expert Primer On Wood Pellets

Before considering Enviva Partners as an investment, a basic understanding of why it manufactures and distributes wood pellets is essential. The wood pellets Enviva produces are used as a replacement fuel for previously coal-fired electrical generating plants. Wood pellets made from timber waste (in the case of Enviva and others) or wood mill sawdust is burned in place of coal in slightly modified existing plants. This has two benefits: First, it reduces the use of even "clean burning" coal (marketing euphemism) in existing plants by using a nearly 100% renewable and carbon-neutral fuel, and it smooths out electrical production from other, cleaner sources such as wind and solar generation. Especially in the case of Enviva, using byproduct timber biomass from other harvesting maximizes the thermal value of these trees. The large pine forests of the Southeast U.S. are actually growing, harvesting more amounts of carbon/carbon dioxide than are released. While not 100% carbon neutral (energy is expended in manufacturing and shipment that isn't captured for electricity production) wood pellets are an acceptable "bridging" strategy for electricity generation. Many international bodies, governments and scientists readily admit that over the next few decades, wood pellets or similar fuels are essential for reducing fossil fuel use.

Enviva Is Growing Capacity With Strong Sales Contract Support

If it's not obvious, I am not a professional stock analyst. Instead I write these articles mainly to capture my thoughts and ideas, and for the interaction here on Seeking Alpha. One way I pay the bills and save money to invest is working a defense contract supporting the Navy and Coast Guard. We travel to the commercial ports of the U.S. and meet with port operations and security personnel. At a recent meeting, representatives of the Port of Pascagoula (MS) mentioned a partnership with Enviva where the company is building one "dome" and the port is a second one to support increased production and shipping of wood pellets. This caught my attention and quite honestly was the genesis of my researching Enviva. Downloading the company's recent Investor Presentation and a few other documents showed some interesting positive facts.

First, Enviva has an ample supply of biomass to turn into wood pellets and likely at ongoing favorable prices. Timber acreage in the Southeast U.S. where Enviva gets its biomass is increasing faster than harvesting requirements. This has occurred mainly due to two factors. The first is the major move into timber about 20 years ago. I was stationed in Mississippi from 2001 to 2003, and a few friends were planting large swaths of timber as "college savings plans" for their kids and encouraged me to do the same on land my uncles and cousins owned. Additionally, the real estate bust of 2008 impacted timber needs that have just now even reached pre-08 levels. This has resulted in a supply-demand imbalance placing a cap on timber prices in the region. While not personally as familiar with the situation in the Carolinas - Enviva's other "cluster" or operating area - there exists ample pine timber lands providing growing supplies of biomass. Divided into four areas, "net fiber growth" (a way to track raw material available) is forecasted to grow by double digits on average. Additionally this fiber comes from a fragmented supply base giving suppliers limited pricing power and raw material at cheaper rates than global competitors to Enviva. The clusters in the Carolinas have good access to the port of Wilmington NC with easy shipping access to Europe.

Second, current existing capacity and near-term growth are supported by existing and pending delivery contracts. Germany and a few other European countries currently buy nearly 100% of Enviva's production to meet ever-tightening emissions requirements and electricity needs. Coal plants converted to burning wood pellets provide essential electricity without burning coal or natural gas. Capacity coming online from the sponsor company (a parent organization to Enviva) to be shipped through Pascagoula and other terminals will primarily go to satisfy new contracts for plants in Japan and South Korea, with some going to Europe as well. While growing, much of the increased capacity is already "spoken for", leaving little market-based risk as Enviva increases capacity over the next few years.

Like all investments in the energy sector, Enviva is subject to political and public opinion risk. Of course, every company faces political risks, but the energy sector has always been highly regulated, and even more so with the global concern regarding climate change and greenhouse gases. Public opinion influences this to an extreme degree - look no further than Time's Person of the Year selection and controversy this year. While drop-in wood pellets are currently politically in favor and recommended by influential groups to meet stringent government mandates, if this changed or a new, cleaner technology was widely available and could be quickly adopted, Enviva would face serious financial challenges. It is a pure play on wood pellets being a renewable resource of choice to replace coal. Any change over the next decade plus in the need to convert coal generation plants to drop in nearly carbon-neutral biomass from wood pellets would have a major, nearly fatal impact to Enviva's business model. While this risk is significant and real, the ability of other renewable energy sources to meet consistent and growing power needs in Enviva's market does not seem to be on the horizon. While extreme purists that object to any carbon-producing generation oppose wood pellets, the "carbon recycling" nature of biomass to provide sustainable, around-the-clock generation capability and take coal out of the chain provides some certainty that this risk, while high consequence, is unlikely to affect the company over the next decade.

Fat Yield That Is Forecast To Grow

After a run-up over the past month to $37.28, EVA is still yielding just over 7%. This yield is now a good bit below the four-year average of 8.66% per SA "Key Data" tab. This is still a solid, respectable yield for an alternate energy supplier. One interesting ratio I am looking at is a discrepancy between the sky-high payout ratio shown here on SA - it maximizes at 1,100% a few years ago. At the same time, recent investor presentations on the Enviva Investor Relations tab of its website (including one given June 18, 2019, by Mr. Shai Even, Executive VP and CFO) state the company should hit and maintain a dividend coverage ratio of 1.20x this year and into 2020. While the presentation has all the standard forward-looking statement caveats and warnings, if doubtful on this number it is unlikely the CFO would put it in print and continue to disseminate it. While not exhaustively researched, my conclusion is the high payout ratio historically and going forward is based on Enviva's continued growth of processing plants and terminal facilities, especially as it expands in Alabama and Mississippi. With all current capacity contracted, and pending contracts with Asian utilities for all developing capacity out to over 10 years (per presentation referenced above), these numbers seem reasonable.

Another encouraging factor for Enviva to continue paying a fat dividend is the expansion of its customer base. In 2018, four utilities made up 100% of their customers. If all pending contracts are executed, this will grow to 10 by 2023 including contracts primarily held by Enviva's sponsor and a second JV the companies are involved in. Enviva will have the right to take on these contracts and will be the provider of wood pellets under them. Additionally, the sponsor and Enviva are looking to expand into Georgia and Florida with both processing plants and the option of shipping out of either the Port of Savannah or Port of Jacksonville FL. If fully executed, growth under consideration could double EBITDA earnings over the near- to mid-term.

Distribution for 2019 is forecasted to be $2.65 per common unit (Enviva is structured as a partnership, so this is similar to yield per share). Again, this is now a 7% yield after the recent run-up in the price. This is paid quarterly, and the last ex-dividend date was 11/14/2019. In the presentation in June, the forecast is to increase this payment to $2.87-2.97. At the lower end, this would be a $.22 increase or 8.3%. While there is time to wait to purchase before the next ex-dividend date, I am partly considering going ahead with a purchase and not getting too greedy. Remembering that pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered, a 7% distribution with probable 8% growth is attractive. However, I haven't entered the order, as recent trading peaks were hit at highly overbought RSI numbers. While RSI and other basic technical indicators are much more reasonable, my beginner and rudimentary technical analysis makes me want to hold out for a little bit better price while not being a "hog". The fundamentals, as discussed above, have me watching Enviva closely and looking to buy as one of my yield investments.

Best wishes for investment success!

