Allison Transmission Better-Placed For This Downturn

Whatever Allison's long-term future, the shares don't look all that cheap at the very beginning of a downturn that could last four or more quarters.

Allison goes into this downturn with relatively healthy decremental margins, and Allison is likely to fare better than those companies more exposed to line-haul Class 8.

Allison Transmission (ALSN) shares have done okay since my last, lukewarm, write-up, with the stock up about 7% - more or less inline with Cummins (CMI) and Dana (DAN), and considerably better than American Axle (AXL) and Tenneco (TEN), and a little worse than the overall market. Over the last few months, the impending decline in the North American on-highway business has become more and more obvious, though the company has done pretty well managing its expenses ahead of the decline, and I believe EBITDA margins will stay comfortably in the high 30%’s, a level that most commercial vehicle suppliers will never see in their best year.

As has been the case for a while, the biggest challenge in valuing Allison is factoring in the eventual impact of electrification (and the size/share of Allison’s future EV tech offerings), but neither long-term discounted cash flow nor near-term EV/revenue suggest significant undervaluation today. In fact, like Cummins (another high-quality commercial vehicle supplier with some EV vulnerability), the market seems to already be pricing in a swift rebound after a tougher 2020.

The Decline Is Coming…

Relative to most other heavy vehicle suppliers, I expect Allison to do relatively better in a tougher 2020. Class 8 orders are plunging, but the worst drops are in the line-haul Class 8 trucks that make up a trivial part of Allison’s business (because drivers of these trucks shift so much less often, automatic transmissions don’t really make sense). Class 8 vocational truck (or “straight” Class 8) orders are certainly declining, and make up about 22% or so of revenue, but the year-over-year production declines in 2020 should be in the teens as opposed to the potentially 30% or more drop in line-haul truck production.

Medium duty trucks should fare even better. There has been order weakness in medium duty trucks, and production is likely to be down some in 2020, but likely on the order of low single-digits. Moreover, not all medium duty trucks are the same – Allison is more leveraged to municipal budgets (about 30% to 40% of the North American on-highway business) and has some share growth opportunities on the backs of introductions from General Motors (GM) and Navistar (NAV) in the Class 4/5 space.

On top of that, the North American fracking market is very weak, with management seeing no reason to expect near-term improvement. Weak fracking is in turn sapping demand for spare parts (fracking equipment is run hard), undermining the most profitable part of Allison’s business.

I expect Allison to see around a 6% to 10% decline in revenue next year (I’m modeling 8%), more or less on par with the last year-over-year decline in 2016, and then a very modest decline in 2021. From peak quarter to trough quarter, I’m looking for a roughly 22% drop in revenue – more or less in line with the last two down-cycles, followed by a double-digit recovery in 2022. Curiously, while the last few recovery cycles for Allison have seen double-digit revenue growth for at least two years (on a CAGR) basis, nobody on the sell-side seems to be modeling that this time.

Will Electrification Change The Next Cycle?

The prospect of electrified powertrains for commercial vehicles is a clear threat to Allison, but the magnitude and timing of the threat are anything but clear. Some have argued that electric trucks won’t need transmissions, and the one Tesla (TSLA) demonstrated doesn’t, and yet Allison has won business with several electric truck models already. Likewise, the pace of electrification is uncertain – battery costs aren’t there yet, and charging infrastructure most definitely isn’t either.

I would expect busses to electrify first (and Allison is already seeing that in China), but that’s a relatively modest part of Allison’s North American business. The bigger unknown is how quickly vocational/municipal trucks like garbage trucks electrify – their usage profile certainly supports the argument for electrification, but there are ample question marks about the timing and whether Allison will still have content opportunities.

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) has introduced an electrified Mack garbage trucks (by the way, why aren’t we calling these “electrucks” yet?) with a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) has its 8R electruck, but I couldn’t find information on the transmission (if any). At a minimum, I’d argue there’s still plenty of uncertainty what future electrucks are going to look like.

I mention all of this because maybe that could explain why analysts, at least those willing to publish estimates beyond the next couple of years, don’t expect a typical cyclical recovery. I don’t think electruck penetration is going to be that significant in the Class 6/7 space that quickly, but it’s obviously a development to watch.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that Allison needs to do more to position itself for the coming electrification wave. It will likely take a decade or more for significant inroads to be made in the heart of Allison’s business, but I haven’t been all that impressed with Allison’s efforts so far – largely centered around e-axle products that I think may well struggle to see real traction next to offerings from Dana and others. It’s also entirely possible that the rollout of electrucks will be slower than expected, and Allison has plenty of time to get in the game, so I’m not ruling them out.

As I’ve written before, it’s difficult to model a cyclical company in the best of times and even more so when there’s a potentially huge, but very uncertain, cloud looming over the business down the road. Fortunately, if that’s the right word to use, stocks like Allison don’t really trade reliably on cash flow prospects. Instead, near-term margins and returns (EBITDA margin, ROIC, et al) are much more significant, correlating closely with valuation metrics like EV/revenue.

The Bottom Line

Allison’s strong margins, and what I believe will continue to remain strong margins through the cycle, support a forward revenue multiple of almost 3x, but the shares are already there (and then some). Perhaps my expectations are too low and Allison will see a shallower cycle, but I’m not inclined to pay up with the business only just starting to contract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.