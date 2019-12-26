Middleby Continuing To Struggle, But Margins Can Start Supporting Valuation

For all of its issues, Middleby still has pretty respectable margins and I believe shares have fallen to a point where margins support the price.

Although often maligned by the Street, the food processing business actually stacks up well in its peer group; a sale could be an option to consider.

I've written many times before that one of the biggest risks in paying up for growth is that sooner or later the growth slows and those inflated multiples come back to earth. And so it is with Middleby (MIDD), where the company has seen a return to revenue contraction on an organic basis and ongoing execution challenges across the business. I thought multiples/valuation were too high back in May, and the shares have lost almost another 20% of their value, far worse than the performances of Welbilt (WBT), John Bean (JBT), Rational AG (OTC:RATIY), and Marel over that time period.

I'm not as negative on Middleby down at these levels. The company has a legitimately good commercial foodservice business and I see some options for mitigating the drag from the residential and food processing businesses. Margins are pretty decent and the company should generate solid cash flow over the next few years. I'd like to see a new strategic direction from the company focusing more on consolidating its strengths and improving margins/cash flow, but there is still a valuable core here. With a "mid-high" to low double-digit return potential from here, this is a name worth following.

Commercial Foodservice Hanging In There

The market for commercial foodservice suppliers hasn't been particularly robust of late, with Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reporting 2% contraction in the third quarter and Welbilt reporting 0.6% growth, basically in line with Middleby's growth. While ITW didn't do great outside the U.S., it drove Middleby's growth in the quarter and helped offset weak U.S. chain sales.

I'm more impressed by the resilience of margins, as gross margin is still above 37% and segment margins are still above 21% (though both weakened sequentially). Middleby continues to make margin-compromising investments in automation and technology, which I believe is the right move long term, and the biggest issue now seems to be mostly a more cautious customer base.

Longer term, I think this business will be fine. The margins aren't as good as Illinois Tool Works' food equipment business, but then they don't serve the same markets and Middleby is actively and explicitly investing for growth (you don't hear ITW talking about the same level of investment into automation, et al, and R&D investment really isn't the company's focus). Long-term trends in consumer behavior continue to favor dining out, and while the spread of prepared foods into new channels (supermarkets, convenience stores, etc.) has largely played out, automation can be a meaningful grower as customers look to offset labor cost inflation. I also like Middleby's growing presence in the beverage vertical. Beverage equipment is reportedly around a $3 billion annual market, and it's particularly attractive to restaurant customers as beverage services (and related products like ice cream and yogurt) drive much higher margins.

What To Do About Food Processing?

Middleby's food processing business remains disappointing and erratic, with a 10% organic decline in the third quarter following modest 3% growth in the second quarter. Gross margin isn't much worse than in the commercial foodservice business (about 250bp lower), but the segment-level margins are about six points lower. Given Middleby's strong position in processed meats and bakery, scale shouldn't be so much of an issue, and I'd note that Middleby's margins aren't bad at all next to Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), JBT, or GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY).

I guess the real question is whether this volatile business is worth continuing to build. Volatility is just part of the business; even very well-run players like Alfa Laval see quarter-to-quarter volatility and struggle to accurately project demand more than a quarter or so ahead. Given the growth in consumption of processed/packaged foods around the world, underlying demand growth for food processing equipment is likely to be just about as good as commercial foodservice, but there's a lot of competition and I'm not sure the returns on capital will ever be quite as attractive.

I think Middleby is earning a decent return on capital here (it's hard to say more than "I think" given a lack of detailed information), but I think it may be better for sentiment to at least consider a sale if the right offer were to arrive.

Residential Still A Mixed Bag

Middleby's foray into residential food equipment has never really worked out, even though the company has made good progress with fixing the problems that emerged at Viking after the acquisition. Gross margins actually lead the company now (and have for three straight quarters), and that's with ongoing lackluster performance at AGA (mid-teens EBITDA margins, up from the low single-digits).

So, Viking is healthy and AGA is getting healthier… but the company is still dealing with a weak consumer appliance market (a global phenomenon that has hit may OEMs and suppliers). A certain level of cyclicality is just part of the business, but the segment-level margins remain on the wrong side of the mid-teens and have never been to 20% or higher.

Is this business worth keeping? I've never been that bullish on the long-term growth thesis for Middleby's consumer business; cooking equipment for high-end consumers seems like an old story from the "McMansion" days, and I just don't see the attractive core growth potential here.

The Outlook

Middleby isn't the growth story it used to be, but that's okay. Businesses can be successful with growth rates that are "market-plus" and not "2x-3x underlying market", but a lot revolves around where investor expectations are and what sort of strategy management is pursuing. I don't think Middleby can ever go back to the frantic growth-by-M&A strategy it used to employ, and I would prefer to see a pivot towards a philosophy more explicitly oriented around "these are the assets we have, now let's make them the best-run in the industry". That still leaves room for innovation and investing in growth, but I believe management needs to be realistic about the sort of top-line growth it can reasonably expect from this collection of businesses now.

I've adjusted some of my modeling assumptions for the recent weaker than expected performance, but I'm still looking for low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth from Middleby and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth as FCF margins move from the low teens (historically) toward the mid-teens.

With those assumptions, I expect around $1.15 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next three years, and I'd like to see that cash go toward repaying about $500 million of debt and then either dividends or buybacks - at current prices, Middleby could reduce its debt to 2x EBITDA and still buy back about 10% of its shares. I'm not suggesting abandoning M&A altogether, but I do think management needs to craft a more cohesive view of the businesses rather than continuing to cobble together properties like a manic scrapbooker.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I'm certainly more bullish on the valuation than I was before. I think a high single-digit to maybe low double-digit annualized return is possible from here, which at least puts it in my "worth consideration" pile. With somewhat equivocal valuation and a recent negative performance trend, I'd really like to see some strategy/philosophy shifts from management, but this is a name worth watching more closely now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.