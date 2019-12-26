An Update On Coffee, And A Look At JO

The two most popular types of coffee in the world are Arabica and Robusta beans. Vietnam is the world’s leading producer and exporter of Robusta beans that make espresso coffee. Brazil is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to production and exports of Arabica beans. Arabica coffee is the most popular grade, and most coffees around the globe use the beans that primarily come from Central and South America.

After falling to the lowest price since 2005 in May 2019 at 86.35 cents, nearby ICE Arabica coffee futures recovered to a high of $1.1305 in July. The price then declined to a higher low of 89.60 cents in mid-August. After trading around the $1 level and falling to a higher bottom at 92.20 cents per pound in early October, the price took off on the upside, reaching its highest price since late 2017 at $1.3840 on the nearby ICE futures contract in November. The active month March contract rose to a peak of $1.4245 per pound on December 17. The rally took the price of the soft commodity above its October 2018 high at $1.2550. Coffee futures ran out of buying on December 17, and the price corrected to the most recent low of $1.2490 on March futures on December 23. The Arabica futures were trading at over $1.29 per pound on December 24.

All of the factors that lifted the price of coffee by over 60% since the May low remain intact. As we head into 2020, a volatile year could be on the horizon for the price of the beans. The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee futures market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) moves higher and lower with the price of Arabica coffee bean futures.

The potential for lower output in Brazil lifts the price

According to the International Coffee Organization, the 2019/2020 production season in the coffee market will be an off-season for output. After the bumper crops that caused the price to drop to the lowest level since 2005 at 86.35 cents per pound, a deficit in the coffee market could likely develop over the coming months.

Coffee is a commodity that does not store well. The beans lose potency and aroma over time. In many other commodity markets, surpluses in one year will pad inventories and temper the impact of lower than expected production. In coffee and many other agricultural commodities, each year is a new adventure when it comes to supplies as they tend to deteriorate or rot over time. Companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), and others that are the leading coffee consumers of the world cannot effectively hedge their long-term exposure to the price of coffee beans, nor can they source long-term supplies.

The demand side of the fundamental equation for the coffee market is always growing because it's a function of the global population. Each year the world adds 60-80 million people, and as the population grows, so does the addressable market for coffee consumption. Moreover, the shift from tea to coffee in Asia has added another demand dynamic to the soft commodity. Starbucks opened over 5,000 outlets in China over the past few years, and many more other coffee shops now offer the beverage throughout the world’s most populous nation. The potential for a deficit in the coffee market with ever-increasing demand caused the price to move more than 60% higher over the recent months.

No help from the real

Brazil is the world’s leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. The pricing mechanism for coffee around the world is the US dollar. The ICE futures quote the price of coffee in dollar terms. The cost of producing the soft commodity is sensitive to the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar.

The last time coffee was above $3 per pound was back in 2011 when the real-dollar currency pair was above $0.65. The weakness in the Brazilian currency caused output costs to decline, weighing on the price of coffee beans.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real vs. the US dollar shows that the currency pair dropped to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. After a recovery, the real has been bouncing around the low over the past months. At $0.24610 on December 24, the real is a stone’s throw away from the low, but it has not made a lower low than the 2015 bottom. However, the current level of the real has kept output costs in Brazil low. The currency relationship has not been supportive of the price of coffee beans, but the off-year for production trumped the weakness in the real since October when coffee broke out above the $1 per pound level.

The long-term picture looks bullish

If the bullish stars continue to line up in the coffee market, we could see the price move to a much higher level over the coming months. The deficit during the off-season in 2019/2020 has lit a bullish fuse under the price of the soft commodity.

US President Donald Trump recently slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel exports from Brazil to the US, claiming that the country’s devaluation of its currency creates an unfair advantage in trade. However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he persuaded President Trump to forgo the protectionist measures. Meanwhile, the threat that led to the discussion between the two leaders could result in a rebound in the value of the Brazilian currency.

When it comes to the long-term chart for the coffee futures market, coffee looks ripe to percolate on the upside.

Source: CQG

The semi-annual chart dating back to the early 1970s shows that the trend in coffee prices since the soft commodity hit a low at 41.50 cents per pound in 2001 has been leaning higher. Open interest in the futures market has moved higher over the past two decades. A rising price trend and increasing open interest tend to be a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Price momentum declined into oversold territory with the move to a low at 86.35 cents earlier this year. The slow stochastic was crossing to the upside at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, relative strength was sitting in a neutral condition. The long-term measure of historical volatility at under 18% is close to the lowest level over the past almost five decades.

The weather could throw the coffee market a curveball

If the weather conditions in Brazil and other producing nations do not support bumper crops, we could see the price of the beans soar. Vietnam is the leading producer of Robusta beans. Weather issues in the Asian nation could only exacerbate a shortage in the coffee market. At the same time, a rise in the value of the Brazilian real in 2020 could add fuel to the bullish fire.

In all agricultural markets, Mother Nature always is the most critical factor when it comes to crops. Droughts, floods, or other events could cause an even more significant deficit than the one expected by the ICO over the coming months. With the price of coffee at just under the $1.30 per pound level on the nearby futures contract on December 24, the upside potential for the price remains far greater than the downside risk if the deficit increases.

JO for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to participate in the volatile commodity, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) provides an alternative. JO is available to any market participant holding a standard equity account.

The fund summary for JO states:

“The investment seeks returns linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $66.9 million, trades an average of 78,676 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of March coffee on the ICE exchange rose from 95.80 cents per pound in October to a high at $1.4245 on December 17, or 48.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $30.68 to $45.60 per share or 48.6% as the ETN did an excellent job tracking the price of the nearby ICE futures contract.

All signs are that we will be paying more for our morning cup of coffee in 2020 compared to 2019. If the value of the Brazilian real begins to rise, and the deficit expands, we could see a dramatic move in the soft commodity. The first level to watch on the upside is the critical technical resistance at $1.76 per pound, the November 2016 high. Coffee has traded at over $3 per pound three times since the 1970s. A perfect bullish storm has the potential to push the soft commodity there for the fourth time in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.