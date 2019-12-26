The returns of investment grade corporate bonds are primarily a function of two factors - the direction of interest rates and the direction of credit spreads. In 2019, interest rates moved lower, lifting bond prices. Similarly, credit spreads relative to Treasuries moved tighter, further increasing prices of corporate bonds.

In the graph below, I list the annual total returns for the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD). In spite of the mouthful of a name, this investment grade corporate bond ETF has swelled to $35B under management, and is likely owned by many Seeking Alpha readers. As you can see from the graph below, returns in 2019 were higher than any of the previous full years on record since the fund's mid-2002 inception.

* Index returns for LQD's underlying index are available back to 1999

The twenty year period captured on this graph has been a tremendous period for fixed income in general. Over this time period, investment grade corporate bonds had a geometric mean annualized return of 6.2%. As a reminder, the S&P 500 (SPY) returned just 6.7% annualized, inclusive of reinvested dividends, over this period given the two sharp equity drawdowns during the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s and the Great Recession in the late 2000s. The tailwind from declining interest rates over this period boosted returns to investment grade corporate credit, and longer duration fixed income more broadly.

In the next table, I have endeavored to split the interest rate component from the credit spread component to highlight the impact of the two primary drivers on investment grade corporate bond returns.

Readers should note that the contribution from interest rates and credit spreads often move in the opposite directions. The strongest year for corporate bond returns this decade prior to 2019 was 2011. That was the year that saw a sharp interest rate rally given market tension over the debt ceiling debate, the S&P U.S. sovereign downgrade, and escalating turmoil in the Eurozone sovereign debt markets. All of the investment grade corporate bond market performance in that year was driven by rallying interest rates (blue bar) as credit spreads widened and contributed negatively (orange bar). Two years prior, in 2009, it was the opposite. The recovery from the Great Recession sent credit spreads meaningfully tighter, but interest rates moved modestly higher. All of the performance in that year was from the credit spread component. One can see then that 2019 was unique - there was tremendous performance from both the credit spread component and interest rate component of investment grade corporate bonds. With both of these components moving sharply in the same, positive direction, investment grade corporate bonds produced record returns.

Where does that leave us as we look ahead to 2020? The underlying bonds in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) have an effective duration of around 9 years. Duration has a dual meaning in finance. It is both the weighted average timing of the bonds's cash flows - the periods at which bonds pay their promised principal and interest - and also a measure of interest rate sensitivity. A 9 duration bond currently has an average maturity of around 13 years. The interest rate component - where a 13-year Treasury bond would trade - is just under 2%. The average credit spread for the underlying corporate bonds underpinning LQD is just under 1% on average.

If rates and spreads stay unchanged for 2020, LQD should deliver approximately 3% returns to investors. With that 9 duration, if interest rates moved up by 30-35 basis points, then the total return will move from 3% to 0%. Similarly, if credit spreads moved wider by 30-35bp, and interest rates were unchanged, total returns would be 0%. As we saw in the second graph, the rate and spread components tend to move in opposite directions, which provides some cushion for corporate bond investors.

In 2019, both the rate and spread components moved in the same direction to the benefit of investors. Investment grade corporate bond yields have rarely ever been as low as they are today. They were briefly lower in mid-2013, prior to the Bernanke-led "taper tantrum" that led bond market's to fear the easing of easy monetary policy, producing a bond sell-off and credit spread widening. Yields were also briefly lower following the Brexit decision in the summer of 2016 that sent interest rates sharply lower in a risk-off move.

With investment grade corporate bond yields near historic lows, it is very unlikely that we will see a repeat of last year's performance. Part of the credit spread tightening in 2019 was a reversal of the widening we saw at the end of 2018. From current levels, we would need some extraordinary things to happen to produce 2019's 17.4% total return again. With just under a 3% carry, and a 9 duration, you would need the combination of rates and spreads to move 160bp lower. That would mean 10-year Treasury yields of around 0.3%, or the 10-year Treasury yield at a new all-time low of around 1.2% and credit spreads at zero (signalling improbable zero default risk and perfect liquidity). The U.S. government bond market needs to price a lot more like Germany and Japan's in the next year to produce that type of return again.

I hope this discussion of the historical performance of the underlying index for LQD, the relationship between interest rates and credit spreads, and a framing of what it would take to deliver similar returns once again proves helpful to Seeking Alpha readers. With U.S. investment grade corporate bond yields plumbing historical lows, it would not be difficult to see returns below the 3% current yield on the index through a combination of modestly wider credit spreads and higher interest rates in 2020. Investors who have ridden LQD and other longer duration investment grade corporate bond ETF's to high-teen returns in 2019 should understand that those returns are very unlikely to repeat in 2020.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.