Boeing: Facing A Difficult Recovery

We are now entering 10 months since Boeing (NYSE: BA) has grounded its entire global fleet of the 737 Max aircraft after investigators uncovered new evidence at the scene of the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash. In the meantime, the costs for customers are driving up as they cancel thousands more flights over the holiday season, as well as the start of 2020. Moreover, the 737 Max mess cost Boeing CEO his job as Dennis Muilenburg was fired on December 22.

Last week, the company announced the decision to suspend production of 737 MAX, starting in January. Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing is contemplating to either suspend or cut back production of its embattled model. The statement also adds that the company has “approximately 400 airplanes in storage”:

“We have previously stated that we would continually evaluate our production plans should the MAX grounding continue longer than we expected. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month.”

As a result of the aforementioned decision, shares of the company have further slipped, hitting a fresh 4-month low of $320 on December 17, and threatening to put in a new lower low for the first time since December last year. The August low sits at $319 and it is at an immediate risk as the price action hints it may create a sixth consecutive bearish candle on the weekly chart, despite the fact that US stocks look well-positioned to finish the year on a high note, as I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report.

Three higher lows (Dec ‘18, Aug ‘19, Oct ‘19) have helped shape the triangle formation together with the three lower highs (Mar ‘19, Sep ‘19, Nov ‘19). However, the latest dip lower has helped the bears penetrate through the triangle’s support, opening the door for lower levels. The horizontal support sits at $310, coupled with the 88.6% Fibonacci support. We can expect the bears to target the support around $292, which represents the 2-year low for Boeing.

On the upside, the triangle support is now expected to act as a resistance at $335, while the 100-MA sits at $356 this week. With the current environment surrounding the company, it is hard to imagine Boeing moving much higher in the coming weeks and months.

The company is due to report earnings on January 31, 2020 for the period ending in December 2019. During the latest earnings call in October, Boeing missed big on earnings as it reported earnings of $1.45 a share, compared to $2.09 a share expected by market analysts. For the same reporting period last year, the embattled aerospace giant reported a profit of $3.58 a share.

Despite the fact that revenue came in at $19.98 billion, versus the expected $19.67 billion, the reported figure is still more than 20% lower compared to the same period last year. The third-quarter operating cash flow was negative $2.4 billion.

"Our top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we're making steady progress," said Muilenburg at that time.

"We've also taken action to further sharpen our company's focus on product and services safety, and we continue to deliver on customer commitments and capture new opportunities with our values of safety, quality and integrity always at the forefront."

Summary

Although layoffs are not planned at this stage, they would further complicate the picture for Boeing, if made. In the end, all Boeing’s decisions have far-reaching effects throughout the economy, particularly bearing in mind their supply chain. The decision to fire its CEO Muilenburg was inevitable as he had lost credibility, and the board decided he had to go.

Given that investors today know that Boeing has suspended production of the 737 MAX, starting January, the actual financial risks facing the company are huge. In essence, no deliveries means less revenues for Boeing. In addition, the entire aero industry is facing challenging times as passenger growth has slowed sharply, to a reported rate of 3.4% in October, much lower than the 2017 peak of 7.6%.

The fact that its stock hit a fresh 4-month low doesn’t sound promising, either. However, given the company’s stature and historical performance, the demand for Boeing’s shares may increase below $300.

