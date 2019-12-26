SBA Communications Corporation: Attractive Diversification Opportunity For A Long-Term Portfolio

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is an infrastructure REIT mainly invested in wireless communications assets such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cells, towers, and buildings. The REIT is now active in the Americas and in South Africa where its main markets include the United States, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Guatemala. Consequently, the REIT has a fairly diversified portfolio in terms of geographical location and operations. It also increases the challenges faced by SBA Communications Corp. as it is required to adhere to different regulatory regimes as well as social environments prevailing in different countries. However, these issues are countered by the benefits provided by the diversification and the diffusion of risk.

SBA Communications Corp. follows the business model of having two distinct revenue streams which are Site Leasing and Site Development. Under the site leasing segment, the REIT leases out the antenna space on its multi-tenant towers. These spaces are leased out to wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. The Site Development segment of the REIT is concerned with providing consultancy to wireless services operators and providers. SBA Communications mainly offers assistance with regard to the development of the networks by aiding the process of site acquisitions and zoning as well as in equipment installation and construction. Apart from these, SBA Communications also offers site management and technical services.

The Operating Results

While SBA Communications has a fairly diversified portfolio in terms of assets and geographical positioning, it is important to look at the operational and financial performance of the REIT. It reported its third quarter net income at $21.8 million or $0.19 per share, up from $16.1 million it had announced for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its adjusted funds from operations grew 12 percent from $1.92 per share to $2.15 per share. The company's adjusted EBITDA grew 8.3 percent from $328.1 million to $355.4 million.

SBA Communications reported its total revenue for the quarter at $507.5 million compared to $467.2 million in the year-earlier period, an increase of 8.6%. Its site leasing revenue in the quarter of $468.6 million consisted of $374.7 million in domestic site leasing revenue and $93.9 million in international site leasing revenue.

The REIT also actively recycles its capital investments, in order to ensure that its funds are invested in the most opportune options. During the third quarter, SBA Communications acquired 78 communication sites worth $27.8 million while it also built 98 towers during the same time period.

With these strong results, SBA Communications also updated its outlook for the current financial year. The company expected its site leasing revenue for the year to be in the range of $1.849 billion to $1.859 billion while its site development revenue will likely be between $145 million and $155 million. SBA Communications provided its expectations for the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. The guidance for total adjusted funds from operations stands between $954 million and $980 million while its AFFO per share range is given between $8.31 and $8.54. The guidance assumed weighted average number of diluted common shares of 114.8 million.

Key Ratios

In order to fully evaluate the potential of SBA Communications, it is imperative to look at some of the prominent financial ratios and compare them to the industry norms. Some of the most important metrics in this regard are return on invested capital (ROIC) and adjusted EBITDA margin. The REIT's adjusted EBITDA margin hovers around 70 percent and has remained steady around this level. The company's AFFO per share has shown a steady increase as well. Right from the first quarter of 2018 where SBA Communications had announced AFFO per share of $1.85, it has grown to $2.15 per share for the third quarter of the current year.

The leverage ratio for SBA Communications is estimated to be 6.9x which is slightly on the higher side as compared to the industrial average. Higher leverage is associated with higher risk for the liquidity of the business. While leverage for the REIT is only slightly higher than the average, it is still advisable for SBA Communications to reduce its exposure to debt and bring the leverage down to more appropriate levels. In the recent past, the REIT has reduced its debt considerably and the leverage is now down from the earlier levels of close to 7.5x.

The net cash interest coverage ratio for the REIT stands at 3.7x and the coverage ratio has been improving from the last couple of quarters. This improvement shows that the REIT has been improving its operational efficiency while containing its interest bearing debt part in control. Overall, while SBA Communications needs to work on its debt content and the structuring, most of its ratios are well in line with industrial standards.

Investment Thesis

The investment in REIT is mainly favored by the investors who are interested in receiving regular income in the form of dividend payments. Thus, the dividend payment track record of a REIT is of utmost importance. In the case of SBA Communications, the REIT recently announced its quarterly dividend at $0.37 per share. However, it needs to notice that its dividend yield is on the lower side while the payout ratio is on the higher side. Both these are danger signals and should be paid proper attention to.

SBA Communications stock has grown over 48 percent in the past 12 months. This elevated valuation is partly the reason behind low dividend yield of the stock. The stock is currently off its 52-week high though and offers a good opportunity to start building a position. The investors are advised to invest in a staggered manner, so as to average out their acquisition price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.