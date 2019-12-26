Sizing Up Hookipa Pharma

We size up Hookipa's progress since becoming public and what may lie ahead for the company and the stock in the paragraphs below.

The stock has shot up in December, but is still slightly below its original IPO price.

Today, we take a look at Hookipa Pharma, a small developmental firm that came public earlier in the year.

Today we take a look at a 'Tier 4' developmental concern that came public in the second quarter of this year. The stock has had a big rally recently but is still slightly below the level when the company came public in April. A follower here on Seeking Alpha recently inquired about this name. An investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) is a United States based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in April of this year. It's worth noting that the company was originally incorporated in Austria and has various funding agreements with the Austrian government. Furthermore, the company still has major research and development operations in Austria and does a lot of sourcing of everything from manufacturing to consulting in the European Union. The company aims to develop a novel class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on their proprietary arenavirus platform that works by reprogramming the body's immune system. More specifically, the company is leveraging their off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to spur a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies within a patient.

The company's pipeline is in its infancy with only one product candidate that has advanced beyond the pre-clinical stage of development, HB-101. Also, in June of 2018, the company inked a collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences (GILD) to develop immunotherapies against HIV and Hepatitis B. Per the terms of the arrangement, Hookipa received $10 million up front and the potential value of the deal exceeds $400 million. Hookipa Pharma trades for around $12.00 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $300 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

In July of 2019, the company announced that the FDA gave Hookipa a green light on their IND to launch a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating HB-201 for the potential treatment of HPV-positive cancers. The study is expected to launch in the second half of the year with preliminary data available in late 2020 to early 2021. HB-201 is a TheraT-based immunotherapy that expresses a non-oncogenic and highly antigenic E6/E7 fusion protein that has been shown to induce a strong immune system response in animal models.

Source: Company Presentation

HB-101:

HB-101 is a VaxWave based drug, comprised of two VaxWave LCMV-based vectors, designed to activate the immune system against cytomegalovirus and to protect against future cytomegalovirus infection or reactivation from latency. Cytomegalovirus is commonly transmitted in childhood and early adulthood. Roughly, 60% of the U.S. population has been exposed and is latently infected. CMV can lead to significant morbidity in unborn children when infected in utero and immunosuppressed patients such as transplant recipients.

Source: Company Presentation

Beyond CMV, the company is working on HB-101 with Gilead for the cure or prevention of HBV and HIV. It's estimated that 257 million people have the HBV infection, and approximately 37 million people have HIV. On the HBV front, the company has completed a research milestone for HBV by designing and delivering 10 research-grade vectors to Gilead, characterization of the vectors and a data package for the HBV program. On the HIV front, the company has completed their first research milestone by designing and delivering 14 research-grade vectors to Gilead, characterization of the vectors and a data package for the HIV program. The research vectors supplied to Gilead will undergo a variety of pre-clinical testing in order to validate a candidate(NYSE:S) worthy of clinical testing.

Source: Company Presentation

In the company's Phase 1 trial, HB-101 was well tolerated and provoked a strong CMV specific immune response in all 42 of the treatment arm subjects. Robust CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses and cytomegalovirus-neutralizing antibody responses were witnessed, which increased in a statistically significant way upon repeated administration.

Source: Company Presentation

In Q4 of 2018, the company launched a Phase 2 clinical trial of HB-101 in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Safety and immunogenicity data from the first cohorts enrolled in the trial is expected in the first half of 2020, and preliminary efficacy data is anticipated to be available in the second half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter with just under $125 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company burned through just over $11 million of cash in the quarter.

Only three analysts have chimed in since the company came public some eight months ago. All three have Buy ratings on HOOK. They are as follows. RBC Capital ($23 price target), Merrill Lynch ($17 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target).

Verdict

There is a lot to like about Hookipa. The company has multiple 'shots on goal', has a couple of trial milestones coming up in 2020, the company has a strategic partnership with Gilead, and seems well funded far into 2021 at least. However, I am passing on any investment recommendation at this time for the following reasons.

1. I rarely if ever buy a new issue on the markets until it has been public for 18 months. Once lock ups expire and analyst hyperbole has died, many of these issues can be had for 25 to 50 cents on the dollar from where they came public.

2. While intriguing, Hookipa's pipeline is early stage and the company is many years from potential commercialization.

3. Finally, the stock has had an over 50% rise in recent weeks. I hate to 'chase' in these sort of names.

And that concludes our analysis on Hookipa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.