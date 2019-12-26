Aecom Has Enough Firepower To Repurchase 25% Of Its Own Shares

This will allow Aecom to spend $1.7B on buybacks while remaining within its self-imposed debt ratio limits.

The $2.4B sale of the management services division should be completed in the next quarter.

Aecom's free cash flow was much better than its net income due to hundreds of millions in non-cash expenses impacting the bottom line.

Introduction

Aecom (ACM) is one of the leading firms designing, building, operating and financing infrastructure assets around the world and since the company’s inception just 40 years ago Aecom has grown to a large conglomerate with in excess of 85,000 employees. Aecom’s 2019 results were impacted by restructuring and impairment charges, but the expected $2.4B cash inflow from a recently announced division sale will put the company in an enviable position as it could aggressively buy back stock.

2019 was another good year – despite the impairment charge

Aecom’s revenue remained largely unchanged in 2019 with$20.17B in revenue while the cost of revenue decreased, resulting in a 25% expansion of the gross profit to $813M. However, the operating income was barely positive ($25M compared to $425M) due to non-recurring restructuring expenses ($95.5M) and a $615.4M impairment charge which had a negative impact of around $710M on the operating income which would have been boosted to $735M (compared to less than $600M in FY 2018).

Despite the 15% decrease in interest expenses, the net income was clearly negative at $261M or $1.66/share as the minority shareholders in some subdivisions were still entitled to their share of the underlying profit. And again, the $710M in impairment and restructuring charges made the bottom line look really weak although the underlying results were actually pretty decent.

As these impairment charges are non-cash charges, they only have a negative impact on the income statement and not on Aecom’s ability to generate cash flows.

The operating cash flow in FY 2019 came in at $777.6M but we still need to adjust this result for changes in the working capital position and payments to non-controlling interests. After doing so, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $570M and after deducting the $101M in capex, the free cash flow result was $469M or $2.99 per share.

The $2.4B sale of the division will be a good move to strengthen the balance sheet and buy back more stock

In October, Aecom confirmed it had signed an agreement with American Securities LLC and Lindsay Goldberg LLC to sell its management services business for$2.405B in cash. Management Services is one of the four divisions of Aecom (with the others being design & consulting services, construction services and Aecom Capital, the finance division) and with a backlog of $19.1B in this division as of the end of September, the earnings visibility for this division is relatively good.

According to the segmental results in FY 2019, the management services division had a revenue of $4.12B (indicating the backlog represents almost 5 years of revenue) resulting in a gross profit $204M, an increase compared to the $171M in 2018. The gross profit increased by 19.2% on a YoY basis although the revenue increased by just 11.5% thanks to an increased gross margin which was boosted from 4.6% to 5%. According to the notes in the annual report the revenue increase was predominantly caused ‘due to a project with the department of defense’.

Considering the total price represents 12 times the gross profit of the division, it looks like the consideration for selling the management services division is quite fair and on the FY 2019 conference call, Aecom’s management seems to be very happy with the price:

Second, through the sale of the Management Services business at a premium valuation, we unlocked substantial shareholder value. The expected cash proceeds will transform our balance sheet enable us to accelerate stock repurchases at a highly attractive price under our existing authorization.

Aecom was hinting at keeping its debt ratio into the 2-2.5 range which was almost exactly where Aecom was at, and considering the EBITDA of the management division was approximately $207M and the consolidated EBITDA for Aecom was around $940M in FY 2019. For FY 2020, Aecom expects the remaining divisions to generate an EBITDA of $720-760M ($740M) and using the middle point of this guidance as well as the midpoint of the 2-2.50 debt range (2.25), Aecom will allow its net debt to be around $1.67B.

Considering Aecom had$2.4B of net debt as of the end of September, approximately $750M of the $2.4B proceeds will have to be used to bring the debt ratio in line with the guidance which means roughly $1.7B of the sales proceeds will be used for additional acquisitions and share buybacks. And that’s pretty substantial for a company with a market capitalization of just $6.8B as it would allow Aecom to repurchase a quarter of its shares.

In fact, Aecom could completely erase its net debt after this transaction and considering it paid almost $226M in interest expenses in FY 2019, it could be an option to repay debt and use the interest savings to buy back stock. Or a combination of both as Aecom could opt to retire the most expensive debt first.

Investment thesis

The underlying financial results at Aecom were again robust in 2019 although the impairment and restructuring charges were pushing the bottom line firmly into the red territory.

The free cash flow remained acceptable but all eyes will be on the second quarter of the financial year as Aecom aims to close a $2.4B division sale in that quarter. This will completely evaporate the total net debt of the entire company and Aecom has been hinting at a rather substantial share buyback program as main use for its excess cash.

