2020 Foresight: NVIDIA To Win Again (Forget Last Year)

This could allow it to continue to generate alpha for years to come.

The company is moving toward being a software-first company with multiple first-mover or best-in-class offerings in secular growth areas such as AI.

NVDA may well be increasing its profit margins while seeing strong and accelerated sales in its key segments, which comprise a classic set-up for alpha-generation.

Its stock price remains well off its highs of last year; but new highs in sales and EPS are projected for next year.

Introduction

One of the bullish themes of this article comes from an anecdote I came across a while ago about Apple (AAPL) being a software company. Supposedly when Steve Jobs was doing an iPhone road show in early 2007, a money manager questioned how its cool touchscreen interface could prevent price competition. Couldn't every competitor do touchscreens, too? Jobs responded that AAPL was software company. A 2011 interview shows him indeed saying that AAPL viewed itself as a software company.

That insight suggests why AAPL's relative P/E has moved up over the years: it was misperceived. It proved impossible to relegate its products to commodity status simply by emulating the hardware.

NVIDIA (NVDA) is making the same argument as AAPL.

NVDA is increasingly using its software prowess to sell what appears to just be hardware.

This evolution may give the stock 'legs' as it will take time - months or years - for the old view of NVDA as a clever GPU company to catch up with its evolving software-first reality.

But the longer term future is always uncertain, so before describing some of NVDA's hoped-for coming attractions, I will first focus on the thought process that leads me to be bullish on this stock in the near term. Beginning with...

Buying the bull move in NVDA: the set-up

Having both made and lost money in NVDA last year, and having most of my tech investing centered right now in Microsoft (MSFT), I've been watching NVDA for signs of life. I have always liked the strong long term chart. NVDA's IPO came in 1999. Since then, it has lagged AAPL by only about 2% per year; NVDA's total return exceeds 25% per year. Except for small pharma stocks that have a game-changing story such as Amarin (AMRN) and several others I own or trade but do not write about any longer, whenever I have strayed from stocks lacking a basic bottom-left to top-right long term chart, I have paid a price.

However, as happened with AAPL periodically, NVDA found itself buffeted for a few quarters by problems. Despite the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) setting one record after another, NVDA is still where it was 23 months ago despite its strong rebound from recent lows. Thus there's upside on the charts if investors change their perception of NVDA as a stumbling company back to the prior perception that is among the best in class in the tech sector.

I view the following 3-year comparison between NVDA, QQQ, Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) as promising for NVDA:

Data by YCharts

First, I like NVDA's relative strength against the QQQ index and against INTC. I also like the comparison with the outperformer AMD (from NVDA's standpoint). Per ETrade, AMD at Tuesday's closing price of $46.54 is trading at consensus P/E's of about 40X on projected 2020 EPS of $1.10 and 30X of projected EPS of $1.49. But margins are low, currently at only 41% gross margins and 4% net margin.

NVDA closed Tuesday at $238.62. NVDA's fiscal year ends in January; it is nearing the close of FY 2020.

Following an upside surprise in both revenue and EPS in Q3, consensus EPS for this fiscal year is $5.57. This puts NVDA at about the same P/E for the current fiscal year as AMD's for next year.

Next year (FY 2021), consensus is for NVDA to earn a record $7.23 per share on record revenue of $12.8 B. That puts NVDA at a forward P/E of 33X, about 25% below the forward P/E of AMD for 2020.

Yet NVDA has much stronger basic fundamentals. ETrade shows it with a gross margin of 59% and net profit margin of 22% for NVDA (these are changing for the better, it appears). NVDA also has a cleaner balance sheet than AMD, though that will likely change if the Mellanox (MLNX) deal goes through as I expect.

Thus I would normally expect NVDA to trade at a premium P/E to AMD, not a discount.

I think this comparison, and others such as ASML (ASML) sporting a 50X TTM P/E and about 33X forward P/E, allow NVDA's share price to perform well from a peer group perspective.

Moving on, the next three sections show why I think that's likely and worth looking for NVDA to go to $300, i.e. all-time highs, either next year or in 2021.

This would still be small change for a bullish call from September 2018, Evercore ISI hikes Nvidia price target to $400, a Street high on chipmaker’s A.I. leadership.

Moving on to a key theme of this article...

NVDA's shift to a software-first company is beginning to provide higher margins

NVDA made this important point in the Q3 conference call:

Aaron Rakers ... And how do we think about the trajectory of gross margin here even beyond the January quarter? Colette Kress [CFO] Over the long term, we do expect gross margins to improve, and we'll continue to see, outside of the benefit that we received, gross margin improvement for the long term.

That's pretty clear, and is very good to hear. But Jensen Huang, added the following important perspective:

NVIDIA's really become a software company.

I like that sentence. This is just what a CEO needs to do: simplify the story in a way that analysts and the investing public can quickly process and then approve of by marking the stock price up.

Huang then explained his point in detail (bolded emphasis throughout):

... having the world's best GPU, of course, is the starting point... almost everything that we do, whether it's in artificial intelligence or data analytics or health care or robotics or self-driving cars, almost all of these platforms: gaming, rendering, cloud graphics, all of these platforms start from a really rich stack of software. And you can't just put a chip in these scenarios and they work. And so most of our businesses are now highly software-rich.

He concluded his response by tying the themes together and addressing the question from Mr. Rakers:

...secondarily, we're a platform company... that has a great deal of software intensity, it's natural that the margins would be higher over time.

So, if AMD, INTC and the many other competitors for the same business NVDA is seeking to develop were to gain ground, we would expect NVDA's margins - which are high for a hardware company - to trend down, and thus its relative P/E should shrink. But, if Huang is correct, the opposite is going to happen.

Thus, as is so often the case, there is a fundamental divide between bulls and bears. Before discussing why I side with the bulls, the following sections explain why I am bullish on the upcoming quarters.

NVDA makes the case that gaming is strong and will get stronger

NVDA has two major ongoing businesses. Re the dominant gaming business, here is what Huang said in the conference call:

RTX is doing fantastic... it's fairly clear that ray tracing is the future and that RTX is a home run. Just about every major game developer has signed on to ray tracing. Even the next-generation consoles had to stutter step and include ray tracing in their next-generation consoles. The effects -- the photorealistic look is just so compelling, it's not possible to really go back anymore. And so I think that it's fairly clear now that RTX ray tracing is the future. And there are several hundred million PC gamers in the world that don't have the benefits of it, and I'm looking forward to upgrading them.

That's all bullish. The very difficult and confusing product intro of last summer will soon be treated with a shrug if these long term bullish comments pan out.

Huang then predicted growth in gaming, in large part from new product:

... this new gaming segment called notebook PC gaming is really quite exciting, and it's going to drive our continued growth for some time.

This all sounds good, but there are only so many P/E points that a large existing business, gaming, can get the stock given all the competition. And while ProVis is growing, this is not a giant market. What does truly interest the analysts is the data center, and here we appear to have news that may or may not have finished moving NVDA's share price up.

NVDA's data center business may be accelerating

Consistent with the global economic slowdown and the US-China trade war, data centers had slowed their purchases of capital goods, but in Q3, NVDA reported a slowing of that yoy decline and noted real strength in the hyperscaler segment of the market.

Only three weeks later, on Dec. 3, Ms. Kress gave a Q&A at a Credit Suisse conference, where she engaged in this back-and-forth:

Colette Kress ... When we gave our guidance for Q4 in terms of data center as well, we also believe we will have strong growth and probably accelerated growth faster than what we had with Q3. Unnamed questioner So you are actually saying that the 11% sequential growth you saw in Q3, sorry, in the October quarter could actually accelerate into the January quarter? Colette Kress That is correct. We're expecting an accelerated growth between Q3 and Q4 in our data center business.

This is (much) more bullish than this response that Ms. Kress gave to Stacy Rasgon on the Nov. 14 conference call (emphasis added):

Again, when we get into Q4, we'll see how the quarter ends in terms of data center, but we are expecting strong growth.

It would appear that whatever strength NVDA was seeing in the data center by mid-November continued and may have accelerated by Dec. 3.

NVDA was around $210 on Dec. 3; I bought more the next day, having begun to buy in early November (as the Fed had gone risk-on and I was rapidly reallocating funds from bonds to stocks).

I now have increased confidence that FY 2021 will indeed set records for NVDA and that upside surprises are very possible, perhaps likely.

On the global economy, better times may loom.

A leading global economic forecaster tweeted Wednesday:

October should be the bottom and then global trade growth will improve the following months.

So: we have a set-up for data center spending to accelerate, perhaps for some time to come as the cloud and a hyper-converged digital world gain secular share of the world's economy.

Moving on to the future beyond NVDA's existing profit centers, here is some reporting of what's happening, especially for newcomers to the NVDA story:

AI is the main reason NVDA can attain a very high P/E... but not the only one

In this section, I will run through a few of the "what's coming" efforts from NVDA. I am not certain if this first item is AI-driven or not.

5G

From a long and important response to a question from Joseph Moore late in the Q3 conference call:

Aerial is to 5G essentially what CUDA-NN is for deep learning and essentially what optics is for ray tracing. And this software stack is going to allow us to run the whole software -- run the whole 5G stack in software and deliver the highest performance, the incredible flexibility and scale to as many layers of MIMO [multi-in multi-out] as customers need and to be able to put all of it in the data center.

This just might be a significant greenfield market opportunity over time.

The next few are taken from a 12/17 NVDA blog post and relate to AI.

Real-time recommendations

“The era of search has ended: if I put out a trillion, billion million things and they’re changing all the time, how can you find anything,” Huang asked. “The era of search is over. The era of recommendations has arrived.”

This requires both training and inference for deep learning and rapid implementation of such. Speaking in China, Huang referenced Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) as using this technology.

If the era of (simple) search has ended, then NVDA's solutions have a large total available new market to address.

Real-time conversational AI

This is much more compute-intensive than teaching a computer to recognize an image of a house cat and not confuse it with one of a puppy dog or a lion.

NVDA is publicly focused on this one and expects a massive market in retail alone. From a related press release of 12/17:

NVIDIA TensorRT™ 7 — the seventh generation of the company’s inference software development kit — opens the door to smarter human-to-AI interactions, enabling real-time engagement with applications such as voice agents, chatbots and recommendation engines. It is estimated that there are 3.25 billion digital voice assistants being used in devices around the world, according to Juniper Research. By 2023, that number is expected to reach 8 billion, more than the world’s total population.

I expect big things from NVDA here.

Accelerated robotics with NVDA Isaac

Again, this could be a very large market with many years of growth ahead.

The showstopper: Leonard: the robotic arm was able to gently pluck a yellow colored block from Huang’s hand and set it down. It then went on to rearrange four colored blocks, gently stacking them with fine precision... The feat was the result of sophisticated simulation and training, that allows the robot to learn in virtual worlds, before being put to work in the real world. “And this is how we’re going to create robots in the future,” Huang said.

The autonomous robots of the movie Sleeper may be upon us much sooner than it envisioned. I think this story has massive upside potential for NVDA shareholders, but it will take patience.

Autonomous vehicles

NVDA did a Q&A at another conference on Dec. 10, focused on NVDA's efforts in autonomous vehicles. If interested, please read the transcript. NVDA is well aware that the entire field of AVs is progressing more slowly than it expected.

But, from a stock market perspective, the share price is unchanged from nearly two years ago; whereas the S&P 500 (SPY) and QQQ are at new highs. So I don't see this as a negative for the stock at today's levels. NVDA draws a picture of Mobileye, an INTC subsidiary now, and Tesla (TSLA) as its competitors, and that the world that's coming is more than big enough for all of them to succeed here.

Other initiatives

The Q3 press release provides a concise but comprehensive summary of many advances and collaborations that occurred during the quarter. Conveniently, the release contains hyperlinks. Please consider exploring the varied aspects of NVDA's expanding universe of opportunities delineated in the release.

Risks

No matter how bright the future may be for NVDA, things can always go wrong. That's especially true in the stock market, where somebody always seems to know more than I do. Thus, not only can NVDA falter from a P&L standpoint soon or in a few years, but the stock can falter for years even if the company appears to be doing everything right.

Apart from general competition in the tech field and NVDA's potential reliance on Mr. Huang for leadership, I'm not able to focus on any one risk factor as special. Please consider reviewing NVDA's presentation of its risk factors in its regulatory filings and elsewhere before investing in this stock.

Conclusions: NVDA for the short and long run

In the short run, meaning into next year, I'm bullish on NVDA. It looks now as though its troubles which dropped the stock by about 50% were due to several one-off problems, mainly:

slowing global economy in general

US-China trade war in specific

Federal Reserve over-tightening leading to risk-off sentiment

NVDA underestimating the importance of the crypto boom/bubble bursting

NVDA's over-optimism about uptake of ray-tracing and related inventory issues.

Assuming NVDA meets or beats consensus for FY 2021 (essentially CY 2020), I think a new high in the share price is likely during that fiscal year. No guarantees, of course. But I like the reward:risk ratio given where peers are trading.

Longer term, I like NVDA's chances.

Given how long ago it began developing CUDA, I believe that NVDA is one of the elite tech companies that sees the future, plans for it and helps accelerate the trends that the general public sees becoming reality some years later. When this is done with new products that can grow exponentially as the iPhone did, a premium forwardP/E of, say 33X can end up looking very cheap some years later.

My current strategy for NVDA is to own enough not to be hungry for more if the stock continues to trend strongly upward - but not too much to feel forced to sell if, say, the global economy weakens again (if it is strengthening at all) or if NVDA's P/E simply takes a hit even as profits meet or beat expectations.

I think of NVDA shares as sitting nicely between the very safe MSFT and the very adventurous TSLA. Given iNVDA's high profitability, strong finances (pending the MLNX acquisition) and many potential drivers of rapid sustained growth, NVDA may have a better risk-reward ratio for investors than either of those stocks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Wednesday afternoon (Christmas Day). NVDA closed Tuesday at $238.62.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA,MLNX,MSFT,TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May trade in or out of any stock without warning but have no plans to do so.