VanEck: Staying One Step Ahead Of The ETF Innovation Curve (Podcast)

We take a deep dive into many of VanEck's best performing funds - from gold miners (GDX) (GDXJ) to unique fixed income (ANGL), sector (ESPO) and thematic (MOAT) (MOTI) strategies.

One of the ETF industry's brightest lights, Ed walks listeners through VanEck's unique innovation process - and how the firm has managed to continually innovate over the years.

By Jonathan Liss

More than 25 years after the first ETF was listed, it is oftentimes easy to forget just how far we've come - and how revolutionary the ETF structure has been for both professional and retail investors. Whether it's radically lower management fees and $0 trading commissions, incredible tax efficiency, the ability to trade in real time, or the ability to access previously difficult to capture asset classes and strategies, exchange-traded funds have been transformational to investors' ability to build diversified portfolios with a simplicity and speed that would have been unimaginable just three decades ago.

So, for the final Let's Talk ETFs episode of 2019, I wanted to have a conversation about the ETF ideation and innovation process - both how it has worked historically and how it is likely to continue into the future. And who better to join me than Head of ETF Product at VanEck, Ed Lopez. VanEck has always been among the most creative shops in the asset management space, with a storied history dating back to its founding in 1955 and a product lineup dominated by dozens of first-to-market offerings.

Over the course of our discussion, we get into the specifics of many of VanEck's best performing and most unique funds - from the behemoth VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) ETFs to the relatively new VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) - to name but a few.

Show Notes:

2:15 - What is it about the culture at VanEck that has allowed the firm to remain at the forefront of innovation?

7:45 - Process for deciding what/when to launch a new ETF

12:45 - Genesis of funds where similar types of funds already existed (OUNZ) (RTH) (ISRA)

19:45 - Why hasn't VanEck jumped on the smart beta bandwagon?

26:30 - Was self indexing just about cost cutting? How do you decide when to self index and when to go with an outside firm?

29:30 - Naming process of ticker symbols

30:30 - What's the case for the gold miners to continue to outperform in the coming year? (GDX) (GDXJ)

34:00 - What is it about the "Fallen Angels" bond strategy that has proved so successful over time? (ANGL)

38:15 - A deep-dive into the Morningstar wide moat index (MOAT) (MOTI)

43:00 - One new fund (ESPO)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLTR, MOAT, MOTI, ANGL, ESPO, EMLC, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ed Lopez is long FLTR, MOAT, MOTI, ANGL, ESPO, and EMLC. To see a complete list of all of VanEck's ETF holdings, updated daily, go to www.vaneck.com/...



Jonathan Liss is long TEVA.