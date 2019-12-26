We Bought This 7.88% Yielding Preferred Share From Armour Residential REIT

We see the much smaller level of downside risk as the main appeal. Between the solid price history and the reduction in risk, ARR-B's price should be pretty steady.

Despite the shares being callable, the call risk isn't too bad since shares only trade at $25.05 and already have a little dividend accrual.

While many mortgage REIT preferred shares saw their prices run higher, ARR-B is already callable and the price has been constrained by call risk.

This is the first week where we are suggesting ARR-B (ARR.PB) for buy-and-hold investors.

The preferred share from ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) finally qualifies for the rating. Previously, it landed in our buy rating for traders once. It was almost a year ago today, during the great market panic of 2018. The one on Christmas Eve, as opposed to the panic at the start of 2018.

Why Is ARR-B A Buy?

We dropped the risk rating from 4 to 3 in our Bi-Weekly series, Preferred Shares Week 182. We raised the price targets to reflect the lower risk rating. There are a few changes ARR created over the last year which merit the lower risk rating for their preferred share.

Specifically, ARR:

1. Dramatically reduced the leverage on preferred shares by calling ARR-A.

2. Reduced leverage on preferred shares by issuing common equity.

3. Gradually repositioned the portfolio towards lower amounts of credit risk.

Based on these changes, we felt it was appropriate to reduce the risk rating. Shares of ARR-B will be particularly appealing for many investors as they have a positive worst-cash-to-call and a 7.88% stripped yield.

Price History

Preferred Shares often trade within a price range. Their high dividend yield often keeps the price from falling much lower than $25.00, but the call risk can make it difficult for prices to move much above $25.00. ARR-B fits nicely into that description:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The monthly payment of the dividend also keeps the share price a little steadier since the ex-dividend date is less of an event.

Sector Comparison

Most of the mortgage REIT preferred shares we track are trading materially above their average prices from the last year. Our data isn't distorted by the upcoming ex-dividend dates for much of the sector. We adjusted for dividend accrual throughout the historical data we are using. After adjusting for dividend accrual, many mortgage REIT preferred shares are trading around 2% to 5% above their average prices (stripped prices) for the last year.

What does ARR-B Offer?

Investors in ARR-B are going into shares for the 7.88% stripped yield. That's it. They could make a trade here if ARR-B's price jumps higher. That could happen, but we wouldn't expect to see ARR-B breaking much past $25.30.

Call Risk

Shares of ARR-B can be called at any point, so long as the company gives 30 days notice. That's not TOO bad. Shares are priced at $25.05, so the potential loss on a call is $.05. However, dividends would continue to accrue until the date the call become effective. By our estimate, shareholders would still earn a moderately positive return even if a call was announced immediately. If you bought shares and they were called the next day and you only earn a few cents, does that ruin your returns for the year? Hardly. It's not ideal, but it isn't a big loss either. In accounting terms, it isn't a loss at all because the dividend accrual would more than offset the $.05 premium paid on the shares.

What is a Premium Paid?

When you buy the shares for more than $25.00, the additional price you're paying is the premium to call value. In this case, the premium would be $.05.

Bought Some ARR-B

We've initiated a small position in ARR-B. When ARR financed more of the company through preferred equity, rather than common equity, the risk level was higher. Today, we see a more reasonable risk level and believe ARR-B is now a viable fit for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

While many other preferred shares saw a larger rally in the share price, ARR-B's price action has been quite mild. Excluding the one massive drop in late 2018, which only lasted a few days, the price has been quite steady. We aren't looking for a big gain in the price, we're looking to avoid a drop. If we happen to catch a small rally in the price, that's great. We certainly wouldn't mind. However, the bigger appeal here is the dramatic reduction in the probability of a drop. Of course, many income investors won't mind the monthly dividend payment either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.