Can We Use The 'Google Effect' To Outperform The S & P 500?

Most large-cap index funds should produce similar returns over time, but if we can use the 'Google effect' to our advantage, that could contribute to a minor out-performance over the long-run.

Perhaps, rather than viewing this as a choice between Total Market and the S & P 500, there are some 'happy mediums' to be found in between the two.

Some believe that investing in the Total Market is a better alternative as it is truly passive in nature, but I am concerned that would increase exposure to lower-quality companies.

There are other passive index funds that don't suffer from the Google Effect. They may even benefit from it.

There is this theory known as the 'Google Effect' that causes the S & P 500 to add stocks at inflated prices and delist stocks at deflated prices.

The Google Effect:

After the close on March 23, 2006, it was publicly announced that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was being added to the S & P 500 index (SPY), (IVV), (VOO). During the after-hours trading, Google went up 7.3% that night. This is because investors were well-aware that all of the S & P 500 index funds had to go out and buy Google immediately. A sudden increase in demand for the stock caused the price to go higher.

Therefore, it's quite likely that any new entrant to the index will come at an inflated price. It's also reasonable to think that any stock being delisted from the index will suffer a price decline before the index dumps it. So this is arguably a flaw in the S & P 500 index.

Despite the Google Effect's negative impact on the S & P 500, historical data shows the S & P 500 outperforming the Total Market:

In 2010 (slightly dated but still relevant today), Financial Planning contributing writer Allan Roth wrote an article about this issue, and brought it to the attention of the late great Vanguard Founder Jack Bogle. Bogle replied that he agrees that this is indeed a flaw in the index, and that there may be a "better way" to invest. However, he then went on to say, "But we're left to explain why, over history from 1928 on, the annual return in the S&P 500 has been 10.4 percent while the return on the Total Stock Market has been 10.2 percent."

Allan Roth was very appreciative that he received a hand-written note from the legendary Jack Bogle, and found his point to be relevant; but he had concerns that the performance of the S & P 500 going back that far may have been based on "imperfect data" given how old it was, and given how much the index has changed since then.

The S & P index wasn't even structured the same way in 1928. It was only comprised of 90 companies. The iconic 500-company structure didn't exist as we know it until 1957. Even after 1957, the composition changed a great deal when weighted by sector.

Modern Data shows the Total Market winning:

Another contributing writer, Nathan Hale, wrote a piece to add information to Mr. Roth's article, to focus on how the Total Market performed against the S & P 500 in a more modern time-frame. He pointed out that "Since its start in 1970, the Dow Jones Total Stock Market index has provided an annual return of 10.2 percent through year-end 2009. In that same period, the S&P 500 index has earned 10 percent annually." (Although he did agree that older data since 1928 does seem to indicate that the S & P index outperformed the total market during those early years, however reliable and relevant that may be.)

My theory on why the S & P 500 may have outperformed from 1928 to Present:

The S & P 500 simply contains higher-quality companies. The criteria for a company to enter the index seems pretty consistent with common sense: The company has to be large enough, liquid enough, and profitable. It must be profitable in two regards; one being over the most recent quarter, and the other being an average of the last four quarters. These criteria have served as a source of safety and stability during volatile times where small-caps and mid-caps may under-perform.

1928 was right before the great depression, so the economic environment at the start of the S & P Index may have been worse for smaller and unprofitable companies than for larger and more stable companies.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTI) offers exposure to companies that may not meet the S & P's criteria. There are fewer filters. I believe some common-sense criteria to weed-out low-quality companies may help an index perform better. As much as I like the idea of being a truly-passive investor, I still have some standards for the companies I want to invest in.

Finding a 'happy medium' large-cap index fund:

It may be ideal to find a large-cap index fund that doesn't suffer from the 'Google Effect,' but at the same time, has no exposure to smaller-companies that may be riskier and lower-quality. Enough with this debate of the S & P 500 versus Total Market; there can be a happy medium in between the two.

One index that comes to mind is Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV). This is about as close as you can get to an S & P 500 index fund without suffering from the 'Google effect.' The number of holds is 593. It is weighted by market-cap. The expense ratio is 0.04%. Assets under management total approximately $16 billion. Although it's not nearly as big in terms of assets as Vanguard's S & P 500 Index ETF (VOO), it's actually quite a few years older than VOO. VV began in 2004. VOO didn't arrive on the scene until 2010.

So with 593 holdings, it's very close to the S & P 500, with a few extra companies. As some of these extra stocks that are not part of the S & P 500 index get added to it, the 'Google effect' will serve as a benefit rather than a harm. It sure would be nice to have that as a tailwind rather than a headwind.

Recent history has shown positive results from this strategy.

From its inception in 2004 to present, VV outperformed SPY 305.37% to 283.36%. During the great recession, from market peak to market bottom, VV went down a little less than SPY (-54.33% to -54.67%). This year, 2019, (a bull year), VV slightly beat SPY (31% to 30.83%). Last year, In 2018, (a bear year), VV again beat SPY by a slim margin. My point is; VV has proven it can outperform SPY or VOO in both bull and bear environments. Vanguard Total Market (VTI) is probably best structured for bull environments; as small-caps and riskier companies may suffer during a recession.

Another index that comes to mind is the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX). This ETF has a 0.03% expense ratio. Assets under management are nearly $20 billion. What I really like about this ETF is that it has a unique number of holdings; 750. It is weighted by market-cap. This may offer the perfect amount of diversification, with exposure to all of the mainstream large-cap stocks, and the biggest and fastest-growing mid-cap stocks. SCHX outperformed SPY since its inception in 2009 (277.43% to 275.44%), although VV performed slightly better during that same period (280.37%). SCHX, like VV, has also demonstrated an ability to beat SPY during both bull and bear environments. (as it did in 2018 and 2019). These differences may seem minor, but perhaps the 'Google effect' gives it a very slight advantage.

Conclusion

The Google effect gives VV a clear structural advantage over SPY, as it is extremely similar to it in almost every way but a few. SCHX, however, is a slightly different animal with a few more stocks, so the impact of midcap stocks could produce more widely-varied results. I believe VV is the best way to use the 'Google effect' to our advantage. In addition to the 'Google effect,' there is also the added benefit of slightly greater diversification. I view diversification as a very positive benefit that should offer exposure to fast-growing companies in the days leading up to their entry into the S & P 500.

It's very possible that, over the long-run, the S & P 500 will perform the best, for reasons we don't understand or cannot explain. But if I were to make a small bet, I would bet that VV will barely come out ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VV, VOO, IVV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.