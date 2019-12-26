Dividend Champions Analysis: Matthews International Is The Newest Champion

Overview

In this article, I present an analysis of a modified list of the Dividend Champions. I analyze all stocks in the list except the Dividend Kings. I track the Kings separately due to their long-term success in growing dividends. You can read my recent analysis update on the Dividend Kings. The top five stocks in my ranking model in order are A.O. Smith (AOS), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF), and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). This is unchanged except for the order. Out of these five stocks, only Walgreens Boots really interests me at the moment. The stock price has been trending down a bit since my last article on the Dividend Champions and the yield has been trending up. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is now a Dividend King since the company has raised the dividend for 50 consecutive years. There is one addition to the Dividend Champions List: Matthews International Corporation (MATW). I provide a summary analysis of Matthews International, which ranks highly in my model.

Source: Dividend Power

Background

In these analyses, I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year EPS growth rate

5-year dividend growth rate

10-year dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio for trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research not to make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and dividend-to-FCF ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Champions In Each Criterion

The table below lists the stocks in this analysis from the Dividend Champions list in order of consecutive years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, chemical, financial, utility, and real estate stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or not applicable. For example, Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Champions

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of November 29, 2019

The Dividend Champions that have the most top 5 rankings in this analysis are A.O. Smith Corp, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), and Ross Stores, Inc. who all rank highly in three criteria. A.O. Smith, which is a manufacturer and seller of water heaters, has very high 5-year EPS and 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates. The stock's relative valuation has come down and it is now trading at lower earnings multiple than the broader market. But the yield is still low. The company is also facing slowing sales in China, a major market that brings in over $1B in sales.

Roper is now a technology software company and has very high 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates and also a very low payout ratio. However, the company has a very low yield that is well below the market average and a sky-high valuation of over 30x trailing earnings. The stock price has declined since mid-Summer, but it is still not yet a bargain based on most valuation metrics. I track Roper, but I am not optimistic that the valuation will come down in the near future.

Ross Stores, a discount retailer in the U.S, has very high trailing 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates and a very low payout ratio. The company is still growing rapidly, but I expect growth to slow as Ross now has over 1,700 stores.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs.

Rising stock prices continue to compress yields as group for the Dividend Champions. The average yield is now 2.5%, which is below the 2.6% yield in September. But there are still stocks with decent yields for those only seeking income. This list includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), AT&T (T), Universal Corp. (UVV), People's United Financial (PBCT), and Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA). In general, higher yielding companies on this list have declining trailing 5-year earnings that have pressured stock prices. In some cases, the lack of bottom line growth has made the dividend less safe due to higher payout and dividend-to-free cash flow ratios. The stock with the highest yield is still Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) mostly due to a declining stock price. The stock is down more than (55%) since its peak in mid-2016.

Source: Dividend Power

In the second and third graphs, I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. In general, Dividend Champions with high yields tend to have low dividend growth rate and those with low yields tend to have higher dividend growth rates. There are still some with yields greater than 3% and reasonably high trailing dividend growth rates. Some options for investors include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Southside Bancshares (SBSI), and Franklin Resources (BEN). But with that said, I am not particularly bullish on any of these three stocks. The latter two have negative or low earnings growth. Walgreens Boots is a possibility, but the stock is not as much a bargain compared to a few months ago.

Source: Dividend Power

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph, I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Ideally, a stock should be in the top left corner of the graph. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. Several stocks have no long-term debt including Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), Brady Corp. (BRC), Pentair Ltd. (PNR), Eaton Vance Corp (EV), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), First Financial Corp. (THFF), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Westamerica Bancorp (WABC), and Expeditors International (EXPD). One stock that is perennial favorite for dividend growth investors, Clorox Company (CLX), has a comparatively high D/E ratio.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fifth graph, I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. Ideally for this graph, a stock should be in the top left corner. A high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. On the other hand, stocks in the bottom right corner should be avoided due to high payout ratios and low yields. There are several stocks with yields that are high and payout ratios that are excessive. For me, that means over 100%. On the other hand, Old Republic International (ORI) and Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) have yields over 3% and a dividend that is well-covered by earnings. Investors may desire to research these stocks further.

Source: Dividend Power

In the last graph, I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph, a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations. Stocks that fit this metric have generally decreased in number since last month due to the rising market. But still, there are several stocks that fit these criteria including Universal Corp, AT&T, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, People's United Financial, Mercury General, Franklin Resources, and Old Republic. After screening, one could compare a stock's current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple.

Source: Dividend Power

Ranking Model

In this section, I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock's criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company-specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criterion for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are A.O. Smith [DP Score = 9.35], T. Rowe Price Group [DP Score = 9.25], Walgreens Boots Alliance [DP Score = 9.23], BankFirst Corp. [D.P. Score = 9.19], and Ross Stores [DP Score = 9.18]. These stocks tend to have high 5-year EPS growth rates, high dividend growth rates, low D/E ratios, and reasonable valuations. Again, the lowest ranked stock is Meredith Corp. (MDP) [DP Score = 5.04] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, high beta, and high valuation. Meredith must integrate its recent acquisition of Time Inc. and this is likely resulting headwinds. The second lowest ranked stock is Aqua America Inc. (WTR) [DP Score = 6.01] due to negative trailing 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, and high valuation.

This month, I provide a summary analysis of Matthews International since it is new to the Dividend Champions list and ranks highly in my model with DP Score of 9.05.

Matthews International - Matthews International traces its history to 1850. The company operates in three unrelated segments: SGK Brand Solutions (48% of sales), Memorialization (42%), and Industrial Technologies (10%). SGK Brand Solutions provides packing and brand development and deployment services. Memorialization provides funeral solutions, cemetery products, architectural products, and cremation systems and operations. Industrial Technologies provides warehouse identification and automation technologies. The company operates globally with 68% of sales from the Americas, 28% from Europe, and 4% from Asia-Pacific. In the U.S., the company is the market leader in cemetery products and cremation equipment and is No. 2 in caskets. The dividend has been growing for 25 consecutive years and is very well covered. The dividend is coming off a low base, so the company is able to maintain fairly high increases the past several years. The forward annual dividend is $0.84 per share and consensus forward earnings per share is $3.41. This gives a payout ratio of 25%, which is an excellent value and also below my threshold of 65%. On a free cash flow basis, the dividend requires $25.62M in fiscal 2019 and operating cash flow was $131.08M and capital expenditures were $37.69M giving FCF of $93.39M. The dividend-to-FCF ratio is 27.4%, also an excellent value and below my threshold of 70%. One concern for Matthews is that the balance sheet likely has more debt than desired and interest coverage is low. The company has $42.99M in short-term debt and $899.09M in long-term debt that is offset by $35.85M in cash, equivalents, and securities. I would like to see more cash on hand. Interest coverage is low at only about 2.4X and has trended down over the past several years due to acquisitions. On a positive note, Matthews is undervalued relative to the broader market and historical multiples trading at a forward earnings multiple of ~10.9X. But this is due to a declining stock price. The stock price is down about (50%) since its all-time peak and is also trading below its 52-week high. However, this is due to lower sales from the loss of a major customer for SGK Solutions and delays in orders for the other two segments. The company has also taken non-cash Goodwill write downs negatively impacting earnings per share. Despite the low valuation and good dividend metrics and decent DP Score I am not that bullish on Matthews due to the disparate businesses and low yield.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Champions

The recent run up in the stock market, especially in dividend-paying stocks has made it more difficult to find value or good entry points for stocks for the past couple of months. But with that said, there are pockets of value for stocks that have had missteps or are facing secular headwinds. Of the top five stocks in my ranking model of the Dividend Champions, Walgreens Boots is probably the best choice at the moment. But I still like T. Rowe Price as well, and if the price drops sufficiently during the next downturn I will add to my position. A. O. Smith is also an interesting growth story and the valuation has come down. But with the sales slowdown in China and a still high valuation and low yield I am waiting for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC, ITW, MDT, PEP, WST, MCD, TROW, BDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.