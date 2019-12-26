2 Small Biotech Stocks To Buy For 2020

We profile these two names with the 'Big Mo' heading into 2020 in the paragraphs below.

Both companies should see a big sales ramp up in the New Year for their recently approved compounds.

Today, we profile two 'Tier 3' names that have been gaining momentum as 2019 comes to a close. Both should see their recently approved products have a significant sales ramp up in 2020 and thus shareholders could continue to be rewarded in the coming year. We highlight both of these attractive small-cap biotech concerns in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) is a small concern based in Newton MA. The firm is focused on creating novel, first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company currently has a market cap of just over $1.2 billion and trades just below $20.00 a share. As can be seen from the chart, the member of The Busted IPO Forum model portfolio has delivered for shareholders in 2019.

Key Asset:

The company received approval for Selinexor in July of this year for the treatment of Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Selinexor's brand name is XPOVIO. In its first full quarter on the market, XPOVIO delivered sales of $12.8 million which were substantially above the consensus. Earlier this week, the company filed a New Drug Application or NDA to the FDA 'seeking accelerated approval for XPOVIO (selinexor), as a new treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after at least two prior multi-agent therapies and who are ineligible for stem cell transplantation, including CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell) therapy.'

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The NDA filing prompted H.C. Wainwright to reiterate their Buy rating and $36 price target on Karyopharm. The analyst there said he expects Xpovio 'could receive approval for this indication and see a launch in 2021, adding that he estimates sales of $241.2 million by FY2026 for the DLBCL indication'. Two weeks ago, after a presentation at the big ASH conference early this month, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Buy rating on KPTI but bumped its price target to $22 from $18 previously with the following commentary from its analyst 'The Xpovio data showed efficacy and safety in various myeloma regimens and indications. The analyst remains optimistic for selinexor's prospects in myeloma and expansion into additional indications'. The company ended the third quarter with approximately $270 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Karyopharm burned through some $40 million during that quarter, but cash burn should start to fall consistently in the quarters ahead as XPOVIO sales ramp up significantly.

Verdict:

I don't predict the same kind of upside shareholders have had in the second half of 2019 in the year ahead. However, I do expect the stock to continue to advance in 2020. The company should get FDA approval for XPOVIO's second indication late next year. In addition, top-line data from a key Phase 2/3 trial is expected out sometime in 2020. Assuming a positive outcome, the company plans to use the data from this study to support both NDA and MAA submissions requesting approval for selinexor for patients with advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma.

Next up is another small-cap company that has similarities with Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Company Overview:

Stemline Therapeutics (STML) is a small biotech concern headquartered in New York City. The company is focused on developing novel oncology therapeutics. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of roughly $480 million and trades for just over $11.00 a share.

Key Asset:

The company has one approved product called ELZONRIS which was approved to treat Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm cancer or BPDCN in December of last year.

ELZONIS, like XPOVIO, delivered $13 million worth of revenues. This was also above expectations and up over 150% from the first quarter of 2019, the first quarter ELZONIS was on the market. In addition, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently assigned a J-Code for ELZONRIS which should start to boost sales for ELZONRIS starting this quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Tuesday, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares as a new Overweight with an $18 price target. Cantor's analyst 'expects sales from Elzonris for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, excluding maintenance therapy, in the U.S. alone to top $150 million by 2025. The analyst also thinks the potential expansion of Elzonris into the BPDCN maintenance setting in 2021 could produce unadjusted peak U.S. sales of $223 million by 2029.'

Two weeks ago, both Cowen & Co. and H.C. Wainwright ($35 price target) reiterated Buy ratings on STML. One month ago, Alliance Global Partners started STML as a new Buy with a $21 price target. The company ended the third quarter with just over $100 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. It then raised some $75 million via a secondary offering, so it is well funded for the foreseeable future.

Verdict:

ELZONRIS should continue to see sales rise solidly in 2020 as the compound gains market share and its recently approved J-Code kicks in. Other indications for ELZONRIS are proceeding in mid-stage studies as well. While I think the company will do well in 2020 as a standalone company, I would not be surprised if Stemline becomes a 'bolt on' acquisition for a larger player at some point given oncology is a core focus of M&A activity in the industry.

And those are two small-cap concerns I think should continue to do well in the coming year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.