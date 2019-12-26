MIE: An Illusory 9% Dividend Yield From A Fund That Mostly Pays Out Return Of Capital

Don't be caught up in all the nonsensical business antics of MLPs and related CEFs that try to make their vehicles look like they have high yields. Most are paying out large portions of return of capital as distributions.

So based on its $230 million in net assets as of August 31, 2019, the actual real investment yield, not including unrealized capital gains, is only $4 million annually on $230 million in assets, or just 1.7%.

Moreover, most of its underlying investments are doing the very same thing. The actual investment income is only about $2 million every six months.

In reality, this closed-end fund is mostly paying out a return of capital distribution. It seems to justify this as a sort of return of unrealized gains in the underlying MLP stocks.

Even though Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund pays a monthly $0.06 "distribution", which appears to be an 8.91% yield fund, the truth is far from that.

Typical Nonsensical Payouts at MLPs and Related CEFs are Mostly Return of Capital - MIE is No Different

You don't have to read far into the annual and semi-annual reports of the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) to realize that most of the monthly distributions are simply return of capital payments. They clearly are not mostly dividends of the investment income generated by the underlying investments in this closed-end fund.

I estimate that the real estimated investment income, not including trading and stock market gains and losses of the underlying investments, is only about 1.7% annually. Therefore the apparent 8.91% "yield" or distribution income divided by the closed-end fund ("CEF") price for MIE is mostly a return of capital ("ROC"), with a little bit of leverage effect as well.

To be more specific, the difference between the 8.91% "yield" and 1.7% actual yield can be explained by ROC by MIE as well as from its 31% leverage of the underlying investment income.

Is this really what you want to waste your investing in? Most companies use a payout ratio to determine what portion of its cash flow income that it then pays out. Apparently not so with MLPs and related CEFs like MIE.

MIE effectively hands back a large portion of its investors' equity and then calls it a distribution. But this is not a normal business payout. It's a form of ROC - a sort of shuffling of money between investors and the company with no related economic value attached to the transaction. Certainly calling it "yield" is not warranted.

I suppose this kind of no value shuffling transaction can be justified in one small minor sense. For example, compare the unrealized gains of the underlying investments with the distributions. They seem to be roughly equal in value. The return of capital payments are roughly equal to the six-month unrealized gains.

So, in effect, the CEF is essentially paying out a portion of the unrealized gains of the underlying investments. Paying out without having to sell the underlying investments to realize those gains. But, of course, this is also a form of return of capital. That is what MIE has been doing.

Examples of the Illusory Yield From MIE's Financial Statements

Income Statement. The first illustration of what I am arguing about can be seen in the semi-annual report to May 31, 2019. Look at the Statement of Operations:

Source: MIE semi-annual report

This shows that MIE had investment income of $2 million over six months. So based on its closing NAV of $256 million, this implies an inherent investment income yield of $4 million divided by $256 million, or 1.56% annually. That, of course, is nowhere near the distribution yield of 8.91% at $0.06 per month distribution.

But by the end of August 31, 2019, the MIE NAV is now down to $230.1 million, according to the latest balance sheet filing. So the implied yield of the underlying investments is equal to $4 million / $230.1 million (1.74%).

Source: SEC Filing on 10-30-19 for Aug. 31, 2019, Schedule of Investments

This is, of course, largely due to return of capital payments in the past six months. When the income statement for the year ending Nov. 30, 2019, is published in February 2020, you will see the total amount of return of capital vs. the total amount of realized and unrealized gains and losses in the fund.

Cash Flow Statement. If you look at the most recent five-month statement of cash flows, you can see that the major income source of cash for the fund was return of capital payments from the underlying investments in MLPs:

Source: Six-month report MIE to May 31, 2019

You can see in the first line I circled that $11.8 million in cash in the form of return of capital payments came in from its MLP investments. What this means is that the majority of payments received by MIE is not income from investments but simply liquidations of the funds in the form of ROC distributions.

Now note that MIE makes $12.285 million in distributions. This is just about equal to the net unrealized appreciation of the investments of 12.01 million.

So apparently that is why MIE is making its huge payments to investors that exceeded the $2 million in income. The $12.01 million in unrealized gains is just about equal to the $12.3 million in payments to MIE shareholders. Of course, it also includes $2 million in investment income. So, technically, MIE is only paying out $10 million of the $12.3 million in unrealized gains.

Now, this obviously can't continue. It is complete nonsense. It essentially means the fund is in a slow liquidation process. In fact, recently MIE lowered its distribution amount to $.06 per month from $0.071 per month. It must realize that continuing to make huge ROC payments makes no sense over the long run, even if the underlying MLP investments are still doing that very same thing.

In addition, I suspect that the fund is also experiencing recent large unrealized losses. There is reason to believe this based on my estimates of what happened in the quarter to August 31, 2019. You can see this in the table below. It shows that the majority of the decline in NAV to August 31 was share price declines in its underlying investments. (And why shouldn't that be the case when the majority of distributions from MLPs are ROC payments?):

Source: Hake estimates

Summary and Conclusion

Don't waste your time with this CEF that is in continual self-liquidation mode. Its distribution yield is mostly an illusory "yield" with mostly return of capital payments. And why not? Most of the underlying MLP investments it has made do the very same thing.

You can see the frustration that the portfolio managers seem to have with the way energy MLPs operate, as pseudo-yield vehicles, in their commentary:

Source: MIE Annual Report 2018

Source: MIE six month report to May 31, 2019

Don't be enticed by this MLP business model of illusory high yields. But into real companies that actually earn their high dividend payments and even buy back their own shares. This is the Total Yield Concept, and what I specialize in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.