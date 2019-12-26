Envista Holdings: Danaher Spin-Off Looks Attractive, But Execution Must Improve

But the fundamentals here remain concerning; investors buying NVST here are betting on both management and the industry.

Dental manufacturer Envista Holdings (NVST) has an attractive qualitative case. The company is a recent spin-off from Danaher (DHR), one of the world's best companies and one of the market's best stocks. There's certainly hope that NVST can perform as well as Fortive (FTV), spun from Danaher in 2016.

Emerging markets can provide long-term growth, as consumers in those developing economies gain access to dental care. New products, including a clear aligner that can compete with Align Technology's (ALGN) Invisalign, should further drive top-line acceleration.

Fundamentally, however, NVST stock looks like a stock to avoid. Margins compressed substantially in both 2017 and 2018, with that pressure continuing into 2019. Revenue growth has been both modest and disappointing. Danaher management framed the spin in part as a way to allow tuck-in M&A to move the proverbial needle. But in reviewing the numbers, it's not hard to wonder if those executives also saw a way to rid their company of a drag on both the top and bottom lines.

As is often the case, the investment case seems somewhere in the middle. The opportunity here probably isn't quite as attractive as it is with in other healthcare end markets with developing market exposure. The fundamental outlook isn't as dire as recent results suggest, even if NVST probably is a 2021 story at the earliest. With valuation reasonable, a bet on Envista management does look intriguing. But that management team will have to deliver.

Envista at a Glance

Envista is one of the world's largest dental product companies, including three operating companies: Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and KaVo Kerr. Nobel Biocare and Ormco comprise the Specialty Products & Technologies segment, offering dental implants, prosthetics, orthodontic bracket systems, and associated software. SP&T is the better of the two segments, driving a bit under half of revenue but at EBITDA margins over 20%.

The Equipment & Consumables segment includes KaVo Kerr. That company manufactures dental equipment including digital imaging systems, handpieces, treatment units, and bonding agents and cements. EBITDA margins are in the low double-digits, in part due to a heavy reliance on distributors. Channel partners account for ~90% of revenue, while SP&T has a similar penetration of direct sales.

Envista was built through M&A. Danaher entered the market in 2004 through its acquisition of imaging manufacturer GENDEX for $102.5 million. That was the first of over 25 acquisitions. Under Danaher's ownership, in 2016, the company began a turnaround, consolidating its companies, reducing manufacturing sites, and streamlining research and development spend. The company went public in September with a limited share issuance, and an exchange offer this month leaves the company fully independent of its former parent.

The Case for Growth

Again, there's an attractive qualitative case here, particularly in terms of developing market growth. 23% of 2018 revenue, according to the IPO prospectus, came from "high-growth" markets, with 7% of total sales coming from China. Those markets have been growing at a high-single-digit clip, with China at 10%+ per commentary on the Q3 conference call.

Product mix should help as well. End market growth should be faster in imaging, implants, and orthodontics, per the prospectus. As Danaher CEO Tom Joyce put it on his company's Q1 conference call, KaVo Kerr is a "real leader" in imaging. Implants have higher margins, and adoption in the U.S. lags that in western Europe, with growth potential in developing markets as well. Clear aligners should add to the opportunity in orthodontics, on top of the existing bracket systems sold by Ormco.

The dental products market as a whole is estimated in the prospectus at $23 billion, suggesting Envista has about 12% share. That market has grown at a mid-single-digit clip in recent years, which means Envista should do at least the same, with upside from developing market exposure and new products. That includes the Spark clear aligners from Ormco, as well as Nobel's DTX Studio Clinic software — a wide-ranging diagnostic platform — and the new N1 implant system.

Below the top line, there's room for improvement as well. Starting in 2016, Danaher moved to streamline Envista's operations, consolidating the operating companies and reducing sales offices and manufacturing sites. Per Danaher's Q2 2018 call, in ten quarters gross margins expanded over 100 bps. G&A leveraged almost 50 bps, with much of the savings reinvested into R&D spending to drive top-line growth.

Margin expansion should continue: Envista said in a presentation this month that it expected at least 200 basis points of improvement going forward. And Envista seems likely to target tuck-in M&A as well, as discussed on the company's third quarter conference call, its first as a public company.

The case here actually sounds a bit like that of eye care company Alcon (ALC), spun from Novartis (NVS) earlier this year. Alcon, too, had begun its turnaround as part of a larger company before being spun to complete those efforts as a standalone. Like Envista, Alcon has growth opportunities from better healthcare in developing markets.

But ALC trades at roughly 30x this year's EPS. NVST's multiple, both to the midpoint of its guidance and to 2020 consensus (which includes the effect from a full year of interest expense on debt incurred in the spin), is closer to 17x. That multiple is a three-turn discount to Dentsply Sirona (XRAY). On an EV/EBITDA basis, by my calculations, XRAY trades at ~16x, with NVST at ~12x.

So on both a relative and an absolute basis, NVST's valuation looks attractive. There's a defensive aspect to the business, and defensive stocks rarely trade at 17x earnings in this market. There's a case that NVST's multiple should expand toward that of XRAY. If new products hit, a blue-sky scenario suggests revenue growth looks more like that of Alcon.

Admittedly, Envista doesn't have the margin opportunity that Alcon does: that company is guiding for expansion of over 500 basis points in coming years. Operating margins in its industry can reach the high 20s, a target Envista still can't come close to reaching. Still, there's a case that both margins and the multiple should expand. A mid-$2 EPS figure (up from ~$1.75 this year) and a 20x+ P/E multiple get shares well past $50, over 70% upside. Combined with what should be a "very modest" dividend, per the Q3 call, that's double-digit annual appreciation assuming the multi-year plan plays out.

The Risks to NVST

The worry here, however, is obvious: Envista is promising accelerated revenue growth and margin expansion, but hasn't delivered on either front of late. Core sales growth, according to figures from the prospectus, was flat in 2017 and +0.5% in 2018. 2019 has seen some improvement, to 1.5%, but organic revenue actually declined 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the 10-Q, and appears to have missed Street expectations by over a point and a half.

Margin performance is more concerning. In 2018, margins compressed 200 bps excluding one-time factors on top of a 95 bps reduction the year before. YTD, Envista has seen another 130 bps of pressure. GAAP operating profit was 14.5% in 2016; the YTD figure is 9.8%, with no apparent one-time factors.

Investments in the business obviously are a factor. But pricing is a headwind as well. Pricing had a 50 bps impact in both segments in 2018, and a similar effect on Equipment & Consumables the year before. CFO Howard Yu said on the Q3 call that pricing this year was down another ~100 basis points. The 10-Q cites a 0.5 point headwind in the equipment and consumables business, and a full point on the specialty business, which in theory (and in the past) has been less susceptible on that front.

The concern with pricing is that it puts a significant pressure on new product development. Yu noted that newer implants had largely dodged the issue. E&C margins have been the key culprit in consolidated compression of late, declining over 500 bps in 2017 and 2018 combined and another 130 bps YTD.

Pricing pressure does seem to be an industry-wide issue. Denstply's gross profit margins compressed 350 bps in 2018, according to its 10-K. Its management has noted pricing pressure in imaging, in particular. Both companies also have noted inventory changes at distributors that have pressured revenue. As a result, Denstply Sirona's adjusted earnings per share plunged 24% in 2018. Even raised guidance for this year suggests an ~8% decline over two years despite help from tax reform.

Envista is seeing the same pressure. Guidance for 2019 suggests adjusted net earnings should decline ~16% over three years. Tax benefits more than offset the impact of post-spin interest expense. This simply is a business that at least right now is headed in the wrong direction. As a result, short interest actually has risen steadily since the IPO, and now sits near 15% of the post-exchange offer share count of 162.5M million:

Data by YCharts

A Bet on Management

The hope is that industry conditions will return, or have returned, to normal. And there is some evidence to support that optimism. Dentsply Sirona has had a strong year, and its commentary surrounding the industry is more positive. Envista's margins stabilized in Q3, compressing just 10 bps year-over-year. Danaher CEO Joyce said on the Q2 2018 call that "the dental market has clearly begun to stabilize" and supported that assertion after this year's Q1. Consumables have stabilized, according to Envista management after the most recent quarter, and CEO Amir Aghdaei said the company still was growing roughly in line with the market.

If pricing and distributor issues fade, then the growth opportunity here has room to play out. But even in that environment, Envista still needs to win with new products and in existing markets like imaging (where Denstply Sirona, by its own admission, has lagged in terms of innovation) and implants. M&A needs to be on point.

That's obviously not guaranteed. But it does seem like the association with Danaher, and plans to continue using the successful Danaher Business System, is a help on that front. In fact, it seems like a key point in favor of NVST at this point; were this, say, an IPO driven by a private equity exit, the story here might seem very different.

After all, Envista management is promising for a relatively quick and sharp reversal of recent trends. That's true in terms of revenue, which is supposed to accelerate from ~1% core growth in recent years to low- to mid-single-digit increases. And it's even more aggressive in terms of margins, which as noted have fallen significantly in recent years but are supposed to bottom soon and expand.

The history of Danaher and Fortive gives some credibility to projections that would otherwise might seem wildly optimistic in the context of industry challenges. Q3 improvements, at least in terms of margins, help the case as well. The discount to XRAY adds another positive: NVST appears a more attractive bet on industry growth given relative valuations.

Personally, I'd like to see another quarter of improvement, at least, before jumping in. There's a reasonable amount of leverage here (2.25x EBITDA, by my numbers) and the downside here can be severe. If growth and/or margin questions arise out of the gate, the story here looks very different. NVST looks more like a business Danaher wanted to exit, rather than an opportunity that would benefit from standing on its own. Neither 10x EBITDA nor 12-14x EPS seems unreasonable, and both multiples suggest a path toward the low $20s. I'm not quite convinced the upside is worth that risk.

Just the headline of a note from Morgan Stanley (MS) summed up the case here perfectly. "Valuation reflects some acceleration, and end-market pressure and lack of visibility on N1/Spark uptake frame our Equal-weight rating," the firm wrote. Looking closer, I can't help but agree. Envista has an opportunity, but it needs to hit on new products and see industry conditions improve. Both seem like huge 'ifs' at the moment, and despite an attractive valuation seem like enough to stay away — at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.