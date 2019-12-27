Essential Properties Realty Trust: My Best REIT Pick Of 2019

As Benjamin Graham wrote, the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other."

EPRT was a perfect selection for our New Money Portfolio strategy as we were able to capitalize on the margin of safety concept that resulted in extraordinary returns in 2019.

EPRT shares have increased by 80% year-to-date, and including the dividend, shares have returned more than 85%.

Who originally said that “all is fair in love and war?”

It’s a good question that can lead to a wide variety of answers, ranging from Shakespeare in the 17th Century to Tim Nichols and Robert Byrne in the late 20th Century.

If you’re into country music, you might recognize those last two names as the creative geniuses behind June 1992’s No. 11 song on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Sung by Ronnie Milsap, “All Is Fair in Love and War” is a rather entertaining take on the classic line.

With that said, according to student study guide CliffsNotes.com, they don’t deserve credit for the original thought. Neither does Shakespeare. Instead:

“The saying, ‘all’s fair in love and war’ is a little over a century and a half old. But the idea of comparing love and war is a couple centuries older still. Miguel de Cervantes made the comparison in 1604 in Don Quixote when he wrote, “Love and war are all one… It is lawful to use sleights and stratagems to… attain the wished end.”

Cliffnotes adds how “the comparison of love and war appeared in literature numerous times over the next 250 years.” Though it wasn’t until 1850 that we got it summed up so succinctly, thanks to Frank Smedley’s novel Frank Fairlegh: Scenes From the Life of a Private Pupil.

So there you go. You learned something today.

Don’t you feel enriched?

My Philosophy Is Better

Speaking of enriched…

I don’t think that anyone who honestly lives by the idea that “all is fair in love and war” ever really gets ahead in life.

Personally, I’m much more of a “fair’s fair” kind of philosopher. And, if fair can’t be fair? Well then, I believe in sucking up and dealing with it as best as can be.

Fortunately, when it comes to publishing my evaluation of this past year, I can lean on the first philosophy.

That’s because, the other day, I told you all about “My Worst Investment of 2019.” As well I should have. As I wrote in that article, this year’s notably less-than-stellar recommendation “was more a matter of unfortunate circumstances and a commitment to quality”:

“Most of the time, commitment to quality is a good thing. But there are the rare exceptions when it just doesn’t pay off… particularly when the markets maintain a steadfastly negative view of the situation for one reason or another. “This can often lead to great buy-in opportunities with phenomenal results. And I’m not saying that can’t still happen in the future. “But for now, this portfolio pick did not turn out the way I thought it would this year. I fully admit it, as much as it pains me to do so.”

That was the right thing to do. The fair thing, if you will. However, it’s just as right and fair to let you know about my best investment of 2019.

Which, let me tell you, was pretty spectacular. Especially for a REIT that was absolutely one of my best picks in over a decade as a stock picker.

I couldn’t be more pleased with its performance.

Of SWANS and SWAN-a-Bes

Last December, as we were preparing to close on a truly lackluster year for the markets – partially thanks to some people upholding an “all’s fair in love and war” mentality on both national and international stages – I wrote about a SWAN in the making, also known as a SWAN-a-be. (At least in my book.)

You see, SWANs are stocks that help you sleep well at night. They’re attached to strong companies with smart management that run savvy operations. And so they make for worthwhile investments in great times, average times, and unfortunate times alike.

They’re simply solid portfolio positions you don’t have to worry about whenever the markets take a dip. Or even a drop.

Therefore, a SWAN-a-be is a publicly-traded company that’s on a likely course to become a full-fledged SWAN.

It’s a fact that these opportunities do involve more risk. That’s to be expected since they’re not entirely established yet. But, also to be expected, is how that means they come with a probable perk…

They’re usually much more affordable to buy into than their big brothers and sisters. Which means they offer bigger profit-margin possibilities.

That’s why I’m very much about screening REITs for SWAN-style characteristics. What kind of dividend yields do they offer? Are they in the habit of growing it? How committed to quality are they rather than pursuing whatever profitable trend comes their way?

These are the questions I ask before I recommend any investment, much less recommend it as a SWAN or SWAN-a-be. And, let me tell you. I got some truly compelling answers when I looked into Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) late last year.

Compelling answers that turned into absolutely undeniable results.

Let the Good Times Roll

EPRT is a net lease REIT that began trading on June 21, 2019 and we began to introduce coverage on the company on August 2019. As in most IPOs we were reluctant to provide a recommendation so we waited until December 2019 at which time we initiated a Strong Buy, “based on favorable risk management practices and discounted valuation.”

I went on to explain that “the 6.0% dividend yield screams "strong buy," and this warrants our Strong Buy (25% total return target) recommendation.”

Yahoo Finance

As viewed above, EPRT shares have increased by 80% year-to-date, and including the dividend, shares have returned more than 85%. Given the extreme price appreciation we have since downgraded the company to a Hold (based on valuation). In addition, we have sold shares in the New Money Portfolio, and incidentally, this portfolio has returned 30% year-to-date and 29.7% annualized since inception of the portfolio in February 2018.

Source: iREIT

To become a participant in our Durable Income Portfolio the company must be a Strong Buy with potential to return 25% annually. It’s because of picks like EPRT that our Durable Income Portfolio has outperformed, even though the portfolio includes companies like Taubman Centers (TCO), Tanger Outlets (SKT), Simon Property (SPG), and CorCivic (CXW).

Source: iREIT

It seems that the secret to success is picking more winners than losers, while practicing judicious diversification, recognizing that sometimes it takes more time for our picks to pan out. Thus, EPRT was a perfect selection for our New Money Portfolio strategy as we were able to capitalize on the margin of safety concept that resulted in extraordinary returns in 2019.

What Sparked the Performance?

It was no fluke that EPRT has soared to new heights since we recognized that the management team was highly experienced (50 years combined), and that suggested to us that there was very little execution risk.

Finding gems like EPRT in the early innings was extremely valuable, and since our Strong Buy pick article a few notable things have occurred:

EPRT obtained RMZ inclusion in late February 2019 and was added to the MSCI US REIT index (that created more demand for the shares)

(that created more demand for the shares) EPRT raised $246 million in March 2019 from the first follow-on offering of common stock .

. EPRT completed a secondary offering in July 2019 of $519 million which took out the lead investor (Elridge Industries ).

). EPRT also was added to the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Developed index in September and S&P Smallcap 600 index in October.

EPRT now has a market capitalization in excess of $2 billion and is now has enhanced scale with institutional support.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

A Unique Business Model

One key differentiator for EPRT is that this net lease REIT is only focused on 15 industries and the company’s average deal size is just around $2 million. This means that the company is focused on select categories and the portfolio consists of 199 tenants across 917 properties.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As viewed below, EPRT is quite different from EPR Properties (EPR), a net lease REIT that we have a Hold rating on today. EPR’s average investment size is $18 million, as many of the properties in the portfolio are leased to move theatres or golf entertainment properties (leased to Top Golf).

This means that in the event of a default, a movie theater or Top Golf property are harder to re-tenant, and are more capital intensive (in terms of retrofitting or redevelopment). Thus, we view EPRT has a lower risk model that requires less cap-ex because the buildings are more generic.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As EPRT has grown it has become more diversified: Its top 10 tenant concentration is now at 25.5% at Q3-19 vs. 33.1% at Q4-18).

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Another differentiator for EPRT is that the portfolio is newer than most peers, all assets were purchased in the last 3.5 years and the weighted average lease term (or WALT) for the portfolio is now 14.4 years.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT also has health rent coverages (as viewed below) and similar to Store Capital (STOR), a direct peer for EPRT, both companies obtain financial reporting from most of their tenants. So when EPRT or STOR sees risk elevating due to their tenants that report sales, the REITs can address problems “sooner than later.”

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

A Disciplined Balance Sheet

EPRT recognizes that cost of capital is critical for the success of net lease REITs and in order to move the needle, EPRT has one of the lowest levered balance sheets in the sector. The company’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA is an impressive 4.8x.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Also, there are no debt maturities until 2024:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT also has the second lowest AFFO payout ratio in the net lease sector: Assuming 2020 AFFO/sh of $1.27 and the current dividend of $0.88/sh, the dividend / 2020 AFFO payout ratio is 69.4%.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Note: EPR’s payout ratio is 83.4% and is expected to increase in 2020. Also, STOR has the lowest payout ratio in the sector of 67.6%.

Impressive Growth Forecasted…

EPRT’s 2020E AFFO per share guidance implies 13% growth over 2019 AFFO per share guidance at the midpoint. The company’s Q3-19 AFFO/sh increased 16% year-over-year, better than any other net lease REIT by a wide margin.

There seems to be no signs of slowing down, as EPRT is expected to grow earnings (or AFFO per share) by an impressive 12.2% (based on 2020 AFFO/sh consensus of $1.27 and 2019 AFFO/sh consensus of $1.14).

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Using FAST Graph’s forecasting tool, we put together a custom growth model (as see below). Clearly, shares are “priced for perfection” (hence the Hold) but our model provides a good picture of EPRT’s powerful growth potential.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

In Closing…

As Benjamin Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor, the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

Over the years, as an investor and analyst, I have learned to become more defensive in selecting stocks. While it’s my hope and desire to hit homeruns with every pitch, my DNA is wired such that I attempt to avoid high-risk REITs (like CBL (OTCPK:CNBL) and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG)), and instead look for under-valued companies that enjoy sustainable competitive advantages.

As we close out 2019, I'm honored that you’re reading this article, and I thought I would share a quote from Frank J. Williams (If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules),

“…because I am a Wall Street writer, most people would follow my advice in the market without any question. In my own social circle, on the train, at affairs, the first thing people ask of me is a “tip on the market.” This is true of all the other financial newspaper men. As a matter of fact, a Wall Street writer is constantly working to sift the real information from the propaganda.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT, O, STOR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.