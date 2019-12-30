Our favorite investment idea for 2020 is WideOpenWest (WOW); shares trade for a big discount to their $15 per share value.

Our investors and those who have followed us will know that we’ve done significant work on the cable sector over the past several years. For example, Charter (CHTR) has been one of largest holdings through various Liberty entities, and we’ve written it up extensively. We also discussed our WOW thesis in this excerpt from our June 2019 letter.

So why now? Why is WOW our best idea for 2020? Why not another cable company? Or one of many of the other companies in the telecom/media/sports industry that we’ve recently highlighted in our deep dive guide to cord cutting?

Simple. We believe WOW’s share price is temporarily depressed for reasons completely unrelated to its business, which is performing well. Those temporary factors should disappear in the near future, which will allow WOW to trade back up to its fair value. In addition, as the year goes on, WOW should generate a significant amount of cash flow. They’ll use this cash flow to pay down debt and (possibly) to buyback shares. Given WOW’s significant leverage and low multiple, either capital allocation route should serve shareholders well.

Again, we’ve covered WOW in decent depth in the past (read here), so we won’t dive too deeply into WOW’s background here; instead, we’d rather focus on the set up now and why we think WOW is so well positioned for 2020. However, we will provide a brief overview.

WOW is what’s known as a cable overbuilder. They go into a city that already has cable service, build out a second cable network, and then try to steal some of the incumbent cable company’s customers.

Cable has a long history of facing (and defeating) overbuilders (think Verizon Fios or Google Fiber). The reason is simple: cable is a natural local monopoly. Once a cable network has been built out, the marginal cost of a customer is effectively zero. If an overbuilder comes to town and tries to steal customers, the incumbent can match the overbuilder’s pricing and retain the vast majority of their customers.

So overbuilding isn’t a great use of capex dollars. However, we’re not buying WOW because we’re thrilled about their growth prospects: we’re buying them because their assets (the overbuilt cable systems) are already in the ground / generating cash flow, and at today’s prices we are buying WOW at a very low multiple to the cash flow those assets throw off.

At today’s prices, WOW trades for <7x EBITDA. Most of its cable peers trade ~10x EBITDA (or more); however, those businesses are significantly better businesses than WOW, so they aren’t perfect comps.

We actually think a better way to look at WOW is to simply think about its valuation in a vacuum. We estimate that WOW throws off ~$250m in unlevered cash flow per year (cash flow after taking into account the need for maintenance capex but before their growth capex). With an EV of ~$2.8B, WOW trades for an unlevered cash flow yield of ~9% (the inverse of its 11.3x EV / UFCF multiple). However, WOW is significantly levered, and that debt carries an interest rate of <5.7%; in addition, the company has a significant amount of NOLs that result in it needing to pay de minimis taxes for the next few years. The combination of a low multiple, cheap debt, and no taxes has a compounding effect on the equity valuation: it looks insanely cheap at <5x price to free cash flow to equity.

We think the equity is clearly too cheap at these levels. There’s a significant difference between where the debt market will fund WOW’s business (with debt costing them <6%) and the equity market (with their equity effectively costing significantly more than 20%). That differentiation makes no sense; the cable business is a relatively steady, predictable, subscription like business once it’s in place, and we think debt markets are right to demand a much lower cost of capital than the equity is currently pricing in.

What’s the right multiple / cost of equity for WOW? It’s tough to say with precision, but both past transactions and our own judgement suggest it should be in the high single digits or low double-digit range, which would imply a share price of around $15/share…. More than double today’s share price. Maybe that sounds aggressive, but remember this is a very levered company, so even large moves in its share price don’t have a mammoth increase on its overall multiple. Also, keep in mind that the company went public less than three years ago at $17/share. Historical share prices are irrelevant to today’s valuation, but it’s worth noting that our valuation doesn’t even suggest the company can get back it its IPO price!

Our bottom line here is we think WOW is significantly undervalued.

The reason we like WOW so much for 2020 is we can point to a specific reason for WOW’s undervaluation. Before going public, WOW was a private equity owned company, and the two private equity firms who owned WOW (Avista and Crestview) maintained significant ownership of WOW post-IPO. However, in August, Avista distributed all 27m shares they owned directly to their LPs. This was an enormous distribution. WOW has just ~81m shares outstanding, and we estimate the free float before Avista distributed their shares was under 25m shares. In one swoop, Avista more than doubled WOW’s free float by distributing their shares. Avista LPs signed up to be investors in a private equity fund, not in a small cap cable company; the most likely outcome of this distribution was Avista’s LPs selling all of their shares the second they got them. Sure enough, WOW’s shares declined by ~25% in the month Avista distributed their shares, and they still have not recovered their pre-distribution value.

We estimate more than 35 million shares have traded since Avista distributed their shares to LPs. Given that volume level, at this point we believe the Avista distribution overhead is mostly gone, which should be great news for WOW’s shares going forward. WOW’s free float is now much larger, which should open them up to a broader ownership base, and with the Avista overhang gone, WOW should be able to trade closer to fair value.

Insiders seem to agree with us. Crestview, a private equity firm / WOW’s largest shareholder, is a consistent buyer of WOW’s shares. For example, in five days in October, Crestview bought ~250k shares at average prices around today’s prices. And, earlier this month, WOW’s CEO bought ~13k shares. This insider buying continues a string of buying for both Crestview and WOW’s CEO throughout the year (for example, here’s Crestview buying >300k shares for >$9/share in April, and here’s the CEO buying ~10k shares in late August). Insiders can sell for a lot of reasons (in Avista’s case, likely because they were reaching the end of their fund’s life), but they buy for only one reason: they see a lot of value. And we take great comfort that the people most important to WOW’s future (their CEO and their largest / semi-controlling shareholder) are buying shares alongside us here.

How do we see this playing out? In 2020, we expect WOW to continue to build on their positive momentum in Q3’19. Earnings will grow, driven by continued operational improvements and returns from some of their recently completed network edge outs paying off. As earnings grow, the company’s leverage will fall, and free cash flow will increase. There’s a chance the company will use some of this free cash flow to buyback shares, which we think would be a grand slam at these levels. More likely, the company will take that cash and pay down debt, which will accelerate their deleveraging and further de-risk the shares. Either way, by this time next year, WOW will be a more profitable company with a significantly decreased leverage profile. As WOW continues to deliver and their leverage profile improves, we expect the share price to increase.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX, CHTR, WOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.