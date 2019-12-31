Stocks are great

Looking at the equity market performance over my lifetime, it is a reminder of how great a time it has been to own US equities, especially small-cap US equities. It takes a whole lot of time and energy to compete with simply owning such indexes.

Especially small-caps

I’ve owned index funds for my whole life and have most of the money that I don’t actively invest in passive, tax-efficient equity funds. The advent of ETFs made this type of investing even more convenient. S&P 500 (SPY) ETFs have been good; Russell 2000 (IWM) has been better.

Just own stocks

So, if you don’t love finding and exploiting advantages in the capital markets (I do), then feel free to simply buy the Russell 2000 ETF, reinvest dividends, and hold it forever. You could do worse. Most people do.

Better yet…

If you do love finding and exploiting advantages in the capital markets, then you may want to consider the Russell 2000’s clumsy and exploitable system for adding members. According to research from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, trading volume spikes forty-five times above average when companies are added and dropped. This rather chaotic initiation can be great for new members – bought up by index funds and ETFs, often picked up by sell-side analysts, and added to the mandates of more institutional investors. If you can buy shares of R2K candidates before their membership gets priced in, you can profit from the spike in buying, especially in shares with low trading volume. Illiquidity can often be a negative, but for R2K candidates, the illiquidity is what can turn buying spikes into price spikes.

First United (FUNC)

I first mentioned this idea exclusively on Sifting the World:

In 2017:

Want another bank stock (who doesn’t want another bank stock?)? Want one with a fun ticker? First United (FUNC) is my favorite Russell 2000 reconstitution candidate. It is worth owning over the next year or two. The chance that you will have an opportunity to sell it higher is well over 95%.

2018:

We want the func Give up the func We need the func We gotta have that func (X3) La la la la la Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo, owww - George Clinton and the Parliament Funcadelic May 11 is an exciting day. In addition to being Richard Feynman’s birthday, it is the Russell 2000’s Rank Day in which membership eligibility for this year’s reconstitution is determined from market caps on the day’s close. The list of the companies that made it will be pretty clear by the next morning but will be posted June 8th and updated June 15 and 22. June 25 the markets will open with the newly reconstituted index. One company likely to benefit from being newly added is First United (FUNC), an undervalued bank that is likely to meet this year’s criteria. I own it and you might consider owning it too.

It has gone up by about 50% since I first disclosed my long position on Sifting the World, but it remains a significant position and opportunity today.

Subsequently, I publicly disclosed the position in time for readers to participate in the 2018 R2K reconstitution in which FUNC was added. As further explained, my view was that it was the equity most impacted by reconstitution because it was one of only a few additions with over one hundred days of volume that needed to be abruptly bought by indexers.

Why wasn’t its addition already priced in? Because it was such a close call. On the day before equities were ranked, it was still 5% short of the cut-off, ultimately making it by only $170,000 of market cap. If the shares had closed on Rank Day only three pennies lower than it did, it would not have been added to the index. But it made it and indexers needed to buy four months of trading volume at once. No new member had a bigger ratio of that bid to its average daily trading volume. This situation led to the share price spike in the middle of 2018.

Since then, FUNC was booted from the R2K, having slipped beneath the market cap cutoff in 2019. This leaves us with the chance to repeat the trade in 2020. The coming year’s cut-off is about $125 million, down from last year’s due to mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas exploration and production bankruptcies, and a dearth in IPOs. FUNC is on track to get back into the R2K club:

Much of the credit goes to FUNC’s shareholders, who have been encouraging the company’s board to consider strategic alternatives to maximize value. I recently asked them to explore a sale. You have two ways to win with FUNC in 2020 – you can come for a quick trade as it gets bought by indexers or stay for an investment as it gets bought by a regional acquirer. Either way, it will probably hit at least $30 per share by this time next year.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ: FRG

2020’s best dividend growth opportunity is also one of 2020’s best R2K reconstitution candidates. Franchise Group (FRG), previously Liberty Tax (TAXA), narrowly missed the cutoff in either 2018 or 2019 but is well positioned for inclusion in 2020.

While its market cap is well over the cutoff, it has only recently made it. While its float is adequate for inclusion, most shares are owned by insiders and many of those shares are restricted, so the ratio of index bid to its average daily trading volume will be extremely high. In short, indexers will have to buy shares but there won’t be many shares available for them to buy. They will need to pay dearly. Based on how many shares need to get bought and how few are available, they will probably spike by at least $5 per share from today’s price.

Take advantage

One of my favorite scenes in Rounders shows how crucial it is to have the right counterparties. A bunch of advantage players had no enthusiasm for playing pokey with each other… until the right counterparties arrive.

In the equity markets, I’m not just looking for a counterparty with poor judgement, I’m looking for someone with constraints. In the case of the Russell, index funds are quite constrained – they will need to place rushed bids on both FUNC and FRG without any price sensitivity. Shareholders who get there first could be richly rewarded.