Crane Undervalued On Disappointment With The Banknote Business

Crane's banknote business has proven to be a fickle one; the margins can be attractive, but the recent decline in Fed Reserve orders for 2020 underlines the frustratingly high volatility.

Aggravate the Street at your own risk. That would seem to be a fairly logical takeaway from Crane’s (CR) recent results, as sell-side analysts and institutional investors seem increasingly frustrated, if not exasperated, by the unpredictability of the banknote business within Payment & Merchandising Technology. So much so, in fact, that I think the Street is overlooking what has been a pretty decent performance trajectory in the Fluid Handling business and improving fundamentals and outlook for the Aerospace business.

Going into 2020, Crane looks like one of the few industrials I follow that is actually notably undervalued. I see some risk/likelihood that the Fluid Handling business slows in 2020, but I think this is a name to consider as an overly-beaten down multi-industrial.

Currency Gives… And Currency Takes Away

Crane’s acquisition of Crane & Co back in late 2017 has always been controversial with at least some investors, as the opportunity to benefit from increasing banknote security content has been offset by worries that card and digital payments will continue to displace banknotes. While that fear seems outsized to me (just consider how hard it has been to do away with the penny), there is little argument that the business has proven to be more volatile than investors were led to believe. At its best, this is a highly profitable business with huge barriers to entry, but the year-to-year volatility in orders can be significant.

Currency is largely behind the most recent pullback in the shares and lower guidance for 2020. Not only did currency contribute to a 22% organic revenue decline in 2019, but the backlog for the PMT business dropped 19% as the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced orders by 18% as part of a destocking program driven by less than expected wear on banknotes in circulation.

Although management suggested that this wasn’t a permanent indication of reduced usage of or demand for banknotes, management credibility with respect to this business isn’t the best. Some of that is due to that history of erratic order cycles (something, maybe, they can’t do anything about), but I would say management guidance hasn’t been the best. The Fed seems to go through cycles like this every five or six years, and I think management could have better prepared investors for this seemingly inevitable adjustment (“we don’t know when … but it will happen again…”).

In the meantime, this is an unfortunate setback to the business. The Fed is about one-third of the banknote business and it’s highly profitable business for Crane. History does suggest that demand usually snaps back after these corrections, but that won’t exactly tamp down the concerns about the volatility of this business.

The Core Is Healthy Heading Into 2020

Although the PMT business was the main driver of the third quarter miss, both Fluid Handling and Aerospace came up a little short of analyst expectations. The good news, though, is that both are still performing rather well on a relative basis, with Fluid Handling up about 1.5% and Aerospace up 4%, with backlog up 26% in the aerospace business.

Fluid Handling didn’t quite keep pace with the comparable Final Control business at Emerson (EMR) (up 4% in the third quarter), but this business outperformed its end-markets and both project and MRO demand seem to be fairly healthy. I’m a little concerned that non-residential could slow for this business in 2020, but “general industrial” should recover more strongly in the second half, municipal remains quite healthy, and chemical and pharma markets remain quite solid.

Aerospace is doing fairly well, with revenue up 4% on 6% growth in aftermarket and the aforementioned growth in the backlog. Crane has recently picked up some brake control and sensing wins, and also announced that it will be supplying content to Raytheon’s (RTN) new replacement for Patriot missile radar systems. Although Crane’s aerospace business is fairly modest relative to Honeywell (HON) or Parker Hannifin (PH), it enjoys good share in braking, sensing, and fluid management, and that is reflected in the mid-20%’s segment margins (better than Parker and nearly on par with Honeywell).

M&A Can Be A Driver

Rebuffed by CIRCOR (CIR) earlier in 2019, Crane still wants to do deals, and I would expect the preference to be deals that augment the Fluid Handling and Aerospace segments. Aerospace would likely be a tougher row to hoe right now, given valuations in the sector, but I could see Crane looking for some small players in core/adjacent markets and looking to leverage operating synergies to justify a high initial premium.

As far as Fluid Handling goes, I could see Crane looking to add content in instrumentation/controls or even in IOT-adjacent areas like predictive maintenance. I could likewise see the company acquire a smaller specialty valve or pump player in a market where the company doesn’t currently participate (Crane’s addressable market is currently about one-quarter of the overall potential addressable market). We’ll probably never know, but I wonder if Crane even kicked the tires on SPX Flow's (FLOW) Power & Energy business; the ultimate deal size would have been digestible and perhaps management could have improved the margins.

The Outlook

My bullishness on Crane is largely valuation and sentiment-driven as opposed to fundamentals driven. I’m looking for Crane to have an okay 2020 as far as growth goes, but nothing remarkable and this is not a company that stands out on margins or returns (it’s not bad, it’s just not a standout).

I’m looking for low single-digit growth in 2020 (around 2%) as healthy Aerospace is offset by weaker PMT and mixed Fluid Handling. I expect Fluid Handling to bump along for another quarter or three, but start showing signs of rebounding demand in the second half, though a lot depends on how much non-resi slows, whether chemicals demand stays steady, and how oil/gas develops.

Longer term, I still expect low single-digit revenue growth from Crane with incremental margin and asset utilization leverage driving mid-to-high single-digit free cash flow growth. I’m looking for operating margins to improve about two points over the next two years, with some incremental improvement beyond that, and that may be the riskier part of my modeling assumptions.

Both discounted cash flow and near-term margins/returns suggest undervaluation. Cash flow suggests that the shares are priced for a 9% to 10% annualized long-term return, while Crane’s margins and returns (ROIC, etc) suggest more significant undervaluation. I understand there’s a conglomerate discount in place, as well, I think, as a discount tied to the banknote business, but this seems excessive.

The Bottom Line

There’s an ever-present argument in investing between paying up for the best-run businesses or buying cheaper, but lower quality businesses. Crane isn’t a bad business and implying its lower quality is perhaps unfair, but it’s not Honeywell or Emerson, and so I think that quality-versus-value conflict still holds. Given the apparent discount, and the pessimism around the banknote business, I’m pretty bullish on Crane as a relative value play in industrials and a play on improving end-market demand in 2020.

