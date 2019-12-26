The Markets Speak: Jerome Powell Is The Chosen One

Emerging markets overall are at a P/E of 12. Russian equities have a P/E of 5.

Pay special attention to emerging markets if they start to outpace U.S. equities.

In The Matrix, Morpheus declares that The One is:

"...a human with the power to manipulate The Matrix, who has been foretold to end the war between humans and machines..." - Wikipedia

The long-only leveragerati have finally anointed their chosen one, and it's Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed Chairman has crushed the VIX and has overseen the longest-running bull market (bubble?) in the history of finance.

For any who doubt the totality of the Chairman's medium-term victory, one need only to gaze at this chart of VXX, which has been crushed in the face of Fed liquidity injections.

Where do we go from here?

I'm a factual absolutist. And for me, factual absolutism in a parimutuel game, such as the financial markets, necessitates paying attention to trends.

Here's why: Fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices react to both fundamental data and increasingly to central bank liquidity injections.

Central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often over-ride economic fundamentals in the short to medium term.

Market reactions to economic fundamentals and to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity, over time, create the winners and the losers of the game.

I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars reacting to the interplay of these variables.

The algo does not use form-fitting. It uses the same settings on every market.

Here is how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

The S&P 500 and the Cubes are sprinting higher.

Can anyone remember the last time an entire sector like MLPs sported dividend yields north of 9%?

Look for C-Corp structure behemoths such as Enbridge (ENB) to start gobbling up distressed minnows.

If the accounting numbers are real, emerging markets (EEM) with a P/E of 12 and Russia (RSX) with a P/E of 5 are very cheap. Look for dividend increases to confirm the reality of the numbers.

Will the carnage in nat gas only end when major players go bankrupt, or is this signaling a technological shift in the offing? Wasn't an electrical future supposed to be powered by nat gas?

Oil (USO) is more constructive.

Long Duration U.S. Government Bonds (TLT) had broken their parabolic upward sprint, dropped, then snapped back, and then broken down again.

Gold (GLD) is still mirroring TLT, but diverging slightly lately. Gibson's paradox anyone?

The safety trade in to dollars (UUP) has been crushed like the VIX. If U.S. interest rates go even lower, maybe we will start funding emerging market carry trades that eventually seep their way into emerging market equities. Maybe this is a sign that carry trades to the U.S. have reversed, and perhaps we are now funding the beginning of a carry trade into emerging markets.

Sinopec (SNP) is a fascinating situation. If the accounting is right, this is now the cheapest mega-cap on earth. Check out the EV/EBITDA. If it increased its dividend aggressively, any skepticism would be put to rest.

Drugs (NYSEARCA:MJ) are still not cool, nor are they fattening to the wallet of equity investors.

Money center banks and insurers (XLF) are now acting as synthetic yield curve steeper plays.

Like the MLPs, the energy sector (XLE) has still not participated in the 10-year bull market. Does this signal deep undervaluation, or a secular technological shift?

Might I humbly suggest that for a cryptocurrency to have intrinsic value, that it should represent a legally enforceable claim on future computing, bandwidth, or storage, rather than a fiat currency based upon past computational calculations?

Investors are still optimistic about the new iPhone (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) and the pipeline of new services.

There has been an epic jolt upwards in coffee prices (JO).

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EDC, RUSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results.