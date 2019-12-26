FinTech Coming After Banking: Looking Ahead

This will be a headache for the banking regulators, so one can expect as the number of banks declines, as the largest banks get larger, the rules and regulations will also greatly expand.

The future is going to be dominated by the scale that can be achieved in tying the electronic system to the payments system and this benefit the largest banking institutions.

The inroads into the banking industry lie in the payments system, something that Google, Apple, and Facebook, among others, have already penetrated to a large extent.

FinTech has been pursuing the banking industry for many years now, but, up to the present, it has fallen short of its efforts to break into "real' banking practices.

Is 2020 going to be the tipping point for the transition of the banking sector into the future? Julie Verhage and Jennifer Surane, writing for Bloomberg seem to think that this might be the year when everything breaks loose when it comes to FinTech. The United States has tended to run behind the world in terms of the use of information technology in the financial sector, but in recent years, some in the banking area seem to be waking up.

I have written several articles during the past year or so on the efforts that JPMorgan, Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has been making to bring it’s IT into the twenty-first century. And, of course, there have been all the rumble surrounding FinTech and when it is going to smash through the barriers into “real” banking. But, commercial banking has tended to lag in terms of really making the changes. And, FinTech, despite all the hype, has failed to achieve any breakthroughs. But, could 2020 be the year? The thing is, analysts have focused upon lending as the essence of banking, and electronic lending, although there have been some minor successes, has never really broken through as of this date. But, to me, this is where the analysts have missed the boat. The essence of banking, to me, is the payment system. How can money be transferred around from place to place to place? The payment system is the essence of the banking industry. And, the electronic payments system has been growing and expanding, especially in the past several years. But, this expansion has not seemed to be that “sexy” and so it has tended to stay back in the shadows. However, this is where changes have been taking place. And, this is where, in my mind, the breakout will come. How are payments going to be made in the future? But, this is going to include the other part of the equation, and that is, where are deposits going to be accounted for?

So far, in the evolution of the banking system, deposits have remained within the commercial banks and the new payment systems have been a combination of Big Tech, like Apple Pay, and commercial banks, and the commercial banks themselves.

One reason for the separation is that the commercial banks are so heavily regulated. And, the regulators have tended to avoid or ignore the things that will need to be done in the new era of electronic banking and finance. This separation, however, cannot, in my mind continue. The economies, especially the scale economies, are in favor of the financial technology and the banking system coming together. The question here is “when”? I believe, and the article in Bloomberg supports this belief, that the “when” is very soon.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), with its efforts to introduce a digital currency, are not waiting. As in almost every other area, these organizations are driving the technology to a point where the payments system and the banking system must come together. Furthermore, I believe that the banking system is not ready to handle the increase in scale that will take place within the evolving system.

The financial industry, as I have written about many times before, is nothing more that information, nothing more than zeros and ones, in its present state. Combine this fact with an integrated information technology system and you have a scale that you really can’t imagine. And, as we have seen in the Big Tech companies themselves, scale can be achieved at zero or near-zero marginal cost.

The rewards from scale are going to be too great for the banking system to keep on as it has been doing for the past couple of years. The rewards will be so great that the current system cannot hold back the advancements to come.

A major implication of this movement will be a substantial reduction in the number of banks that exist within the banking system. The banking system has been losing banks for years as banking has become less and less profitable for more and more banks.

But, this reduction in the number of banks every year should accelerate even more in the coming period. And, it will be very large that will dominate the scene. The largest banks already have the scale and the financial resources to acquire others. Furthermore, they have the resources to absorb the new technologies as they expand and enlarge the platforms that result.

This leads to a question that has been asked me on Money Matters TV #19-51 Nurin. The question was about which commercial banks might I invest in going forward. My answer, for the long term, look to the largest banks and determine which of them have the resources and flexibility in thinking to be a leader in the new banking system that has only a few leaders in the FinTech field. I think that JPMorgan, Chase & Co. will be one of the survivors, although how it will be structured is another question.

The other banks are a short-term decision. Invest in them to be bought out. Oh, there will still be some “local” banks that remain and buy services from the largest remaining banks, but they won’t be much of a force in the industry.

The biggest question mark of this evolutionary movement? How is the new banking system going to be regulated? Given the scale of the primary, remaining financial institutions, the government is not going to let these institutions off the hook. Regulation will be expanded and oversight methods will have to improve electronically as the banking system evolves electronically.

But, the payments system is going to be behind it all, and this is what the regulators are going to have to have the greatest oversight. The payments system cannot b disrupted… by anything.

So, investors, enjoy the ride into the new world of electronic banking. Once it arrives, you will hardly notice it, because conducting your banking business, all facets of it will take place as easily as checking up on your email.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.