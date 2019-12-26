Palladium Weekly: PALL Volatility Provides A Buying Opportunity

For January, we see PALL trading at $195 per share.

The lack of speculative participation and the renewed ETF buying interest since Q4 prompt us to believe that PALL could rise sharply in the months ahead.

Because the fundamentals remain tight and the tightness is due to deepen in the course of 2020, we maintain our constructive outlook for PALL in the near term.

Given the low liquidity of the palladium market and the high level of market concentration, PALL is not immune to volatility, quite the contrary.

PALL missed our Q4-19 target of $190 per share by roughly 1%, having experienced a sharp sell-off in recent days.

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by nearly 50 koz (2% of OI) over December 10-17, marking a fourth uninterrupted week of spec buying. The palladium spot price rallied by 3.8% over the corresponding period.

Despite the recent wave of spec buying, non-commercials hold a lower net long position in Nymex palladium than at the start of the year.

When we normalize palladium’s net spec length, we find that palladium spec positioning is too light, judging by historical standards. Here is a visual:

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

It will be interesting to see whether the 4% sell-off in Nymex palladium spot prices on December 20, which will be captured in the forthcoming COT report (due for release on December 30), was driven by the speculative community.

In any case, we continue to stress that palladium prices are not immune to volatility, quite the contrary. The palladium market is not very liquid, and the metal is concentrated among large and opaque players. As such, abrupt sell-offs (like abrupt rallies) cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, the fundamental picture is clear: the palladium market is tight, hence the sharp run-up in prices so far this year (+54% YTD).

Implications for PALL: Given the light positioning among the speculative community, palladium spot prices could continue to rise strongly next year should non-commercials step in, which will naturally lend support to PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed their palladium holdings last week, after buying 18 koz in the prior week.

ETF investors are net buyers of ~57 koz so far in Q4, after being net sellers of 23 koz in Q3, 108 koz in Q2, and 22 koz in Q1.

The return to ETF buying interest for palladium in Q4 has absorbed supply from the physical market, eliciting intense tightness in the palladium market. The tightness is evident in the backwardation in time spreads and the elevated lease rates and ultimately corroborated by the rally in palladium spot prices (+15% QTD).

Implications for PALL: Positive ETF flows have a substantial impact on palladium spot prices because refined market conditions are extremely tight. This is therefore bullish for PALL.

Outlook for automotive demand for palladium

As we noted last week in our Platinum Weekly, global auto sales continued to contract in November. To wit:

According to LMC Automotive, global light vehicles contracted by 2.3% YoY in November and by an even larger 5.0% YoY in the first eleven months of the year. Here are some interesting visuals from the consultancy.

Source: LMC Automotive

In Europe (accounting for 42% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales grew by 3.0% YoY in November but remained essentially flat (-0.4% YoY) in the year to date.

In North America, including the US and Canada, (14% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales dropped 1.8% YoY in November, with a decline of 2.0% YoY in the US and zero growth in Canada. In the first eleven months of 2019, North American sales contracted by 1.2% YoY, including a drop of 0.9% YoY in the US and a larger fall of 3.4% YoY in Canada.

In China (6% of global automotive demand), light vehicle sales dropped by 4.2% YoY in November and by an even larger 9.1% YoY in Jan.-Nov.

The consultancy forecasts a drop of 2.5% in global light vehicle sales this year.

Impact on palladium demand:

Contrary to platinum, automotive demand for palladium has proven more resilient this year because the contraction in auto sales has been more concentrated in diesel cars (for which platinum is the metal of choice for catalytic converters) than gasoline cars (for which palladium is the metal of choice). And like platinum, the negative impact of falling auto sales has been partly offset by the positive impact of tighter emission legislations, resulting in higher pgm loadings.

Nornickel forecasts an increase of 3.5% in global automotive demand for palladium this year. For more details, please refer to our previous note, which you can find here on this platform.

Implications for PALL: Unequivocally, the downturn in global auto sales had a negative impact on automotive demand for palladium in 2019. Nevertheless, global economic conditions appear to have stabilized in recent months and the notable de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute could boost automotive buying sentiment next year. This would be bullish for palladium automotive demand, palladium spot prices, and therefore PALL.

Closing thoughts

PALL has sold off sharply in recent days, missing our Q4-target by around 1%. Having said that, we see the present sell-off as a buying opportunity considering that 1)the present fundamentals are tight, 2)the deficit in the palladium market is due to deepen next year, and 3)the speculative community was absent in 2019, despite the significant rally in palladium spot prices.

For Nymex palladium, we see strong support at $1,800 per oz. A negative monthly close in December could extend the selling pressure in January, although it is not our base case for now.

For January, we see PALL trading at $195 per share.

